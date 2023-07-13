Cracking the code of anti-choice

Prior to the Dobbs ruling, we grew accustomed to how opponents of abortion rights mastered the art of reframing messages and redefining words to deny the facts. They crafted phrases like "fetal rights legislation" and "sanctity of life protections" to present themselves as righteous heroes. Now, they've taken their wordplay to the next level, hinting at a sweeping movement toward a restrictive "national abortion standard." This brings to mind the notorious "alternative facts" spin of Kellyanne Conway, which repackaged falsehoods as truth.

In its latest language war, the anti-abortion movement will claim a shift in public opinion while pressuring the media into agreement. Anti-choice proponents will urge reporters to avoid using the word "ban" while insinuating an orchestrated "national abortion consensus." It's crucial that we remain vigilant and recognize these calculated maneuvers. The fight for reproductive rights is far too important to be swayed by the doublespeak of artful dodgers.

Not cute

The photo of Sen. Justine Wadsack and Rep. Rachel Jones posing in high heels, holding guns in front of the old state capitol building is pathetic. They obviously think they're cute. What an embarrassment to be represented in LD17 by these two and the rest of "the freedom team". Who voted for these people?

Thank you Juan!

Re: the June 11 article "Debt Limit Bill is a step in the right direction."

In this article our Representative Juan Ciscomani brings a measured and thoughtful approach to policy without the nonsense of the bomb-throwing experienced by many of our elected officials today. In the article he even mentions that the bill isn't perfect and that that's the point.

Too often legislation taking a step in the right direction has died because people have withheld support because they think it doesn't go far enough. So in response to this previous op-ed I just wanted to say thank you to my Representative Juan Ciscomani for keeping his name out of the news and doing what he was sent to Congress to do rather than doing what might help him build up his own personal brand. Much too often politicians attempt to position themselves for fundraising and higher office purposes and Juan doesn’t.

Save the Santa Ritas

All the reasons as to why Copper world and other mining companies must stop the desecration of the Santa Rita and Patagonia Mountains. An aerial view shows the carnage already done. Yes the world needs copper and other minerals, however to destroy native lands, and corrupt the beauty and animal habitat of these mountains is unconscionable. The biggest sin of all is the stealing and polluting millions of gallons of Arizona water each day, water that is so precious, that we are continually reminded to try to conserve it. Hudbay seems to be gaining on their appeals, because they continue the drilling and devastation and our elected officials do nothing to stop it. How they can come into our United States and damage it to their own intent is hard to understand. The reason is that they will make a lot of money and they are no doubt lining the pockets of our corrupt officials who make the decisions on their appeals.

Oath of office

Re: the July 9 article "Felons can run for president, but not naturalized citizens."

Adding to D. Jesse Smith's opinion piece in the Sunday’s paper.

According to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, anyone who has taken the oath of office and has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States cannot hold any federal office without a two-thirds majority of each House.

It doesn’t say they must be convicted but, Jack Smith, please get your machine out of granny gear.

I stand corrected

The Democratic Party, under the shroud of equity, actually champions inequity and unfairness while the Republican Party champions opportunity. The results of the shrouded effort by Democrats leads to mediocrity, not excellence. Basically, everyone gets a C, gets a medal regardless of effort, drive, skill, or racial makeup. All should have equal income, equal housing, and equal retirement income, regardless of desire, ability, drive, or experience. Why work hard when it has no benefits? All outcomes are legislated to be equal. Whether it is school or work, no can be recognized for excellence. This thought process will rapidly lead to the dumbing down of America. Soon, you will have to find a Chinese or Indian doctor if you require competent care. Following this thought process to its logical conclusion, will the government require the NFL and NBA to have 75% Caucasians to meet racial quotas. Why not fix the school system with the goal to educate every student to their maximum capacity so all can compete fairly and effectively?

Morally lacking

The photograph of Sen. Justine Wadsack and Rep. Rachel Jones standing back-to-back, wearing high heels and holding weapons designed to murder people, makes me want to vomit. While I reel from the horror of slaughtered bodies, these two examples of the worst kind of human beings flaunt the idea that it’s sexy to carry guns that blow children apart.

If you find their stance attractive, question your morals.

Second what?

Why should my tax dollars pay-off student loan debt? I thought if this "plan" is realized what is next? Ah, here is the next. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has a new give-away program. In order to put folks in homes they cannot afford because of a lack of down payment funds. The FHA is now allowing the buyers to purchase a home with zero down. This is the plan. The purchasers sign the mortgage, and the down payment is provided by a second mortgage. If 36 months of on-time payments are made the down payment second mortgage will be forgiven. In other words, our tax dollars pay for the down payment. To quote Al Pacino “There’s something really wrong here.” Did Congress legislate this expenditure of federal funds? Or is this just an FHA concoction? What is next? Perhaps the Department of Transportation will make car payments.

Elections

I urge Republicans and others who doubt the outcome of our elections to work during an election. Right now, you can work on the City of Tucson Ballot Board for the August primary and the November election and next year you have the same options for Pima County. In addition, in the County you can work the polls on election day. Come with your knowledge about how the election has been fraudulent and test it. Too many talking heads and those who parrot their words have no experience with the election process. Come get the experience and then you can talk.

Prison cells without AC is over-the-top punishment

Re: the July 11 article "Prison cells without AC is over-the-top punishment."

That is comical. How about an article about all the people who are not in prison who don’t have AC?

Here is a thought, the homeless problem. If we put AC in our prisons maybe the homeless will commit a crime in order to get free AC, meals, medical care, phone calls, a safe cool place to sleep at night, and real turkey on thanksgiving.

Seams a simple crime is a small price to pay for all that.

Let’s not forget what these people are in prison for.

