Really?





Justice Alito’s partial justification for his free private jet ride to Alaska was that there as an extra seat on the plane.

My guess, your honor, is that there will always be an extra seat on the plane for a sitting supreme court Justice, particularly if the owner of said plane has business before the court.

I was a superior Court Judge and am a mediator and arbitrator and if I didn’t disclose a relationship like that to a party I would justifiably be handed my head hat and shoes.

Which is the rule governing all judges, other than those on the supreme court. It’s probably well past the time to take a look at that.

Another justification from both Thomas and Alito is that current supreme court rules did not require disclosure.

If those are the rules — who needs rules?

Larry Fleischman

Northeast side

Response to Don’t Beg for Trouble

Re: the June 25 letter “Don’t beg for trouble.”

The tone of letter was bullying. While accepting the LGBTQ community, he writes, “We’ve come to accept them,” but continues with his acceptability measures, “They have proven to be intelligent, creative and productive citizens.” He dislikes the “flamboyant in-your-face exhibitionists.” Celebrating pride and identity “begs for trouble.” I would suggest that the writer sit down and talk with his family and friends who are “Gay, Transgender, or whatever” to understand them and their experiences. Diversity is an amazing gift to us. With some empathy, may he come to appreciate those differences.

Lorraine Crawford

Northeast side

Forever chemicals in Tucson drinking water

Tucson residents are among the millions of Americans whose health is at risk from drinking tap water contaminated with “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, exceeding proposed EPA standards.

Sen. Mark Kelly sits on the Environment and Public Works Committee that is considering legislation regarding the management of PFAS. However, there is a danger that the bill may be amended to include liability exemptions for certain industries that contribute to water pollution. Some senators want to “carve out” favored industries from Superfund remediation program liability for PFAS and undermine the “polluter pays” law.

Congress has never exempted any chemical or other industry from Superfund liability. Doing so would be unjustified, prolong health risks from PFAS, and invite additional industries to demand exemptions from this bedrock environmental law.

Please urge Sen. Kelly to oppose any legislation creating a “liability loophole” for PFAS contamination that would compromise the “polluter pays” law, increase chemical pollution, and further endanger all Tucsonans.

Joseph Alexander, served as Deputy Assistant Administrator for Science at EPA from 1994 to 1998

Oro Valley

Embarrassed for Arizona

The blight of embarrassing Arizona politicians continues. When I moved here in 1986 we were subject to the machinations of Gov. Evan Mecham and his opposition to observing MLK Day (eventually impeached). Then we had Gov. Fife Symington resigning because he was convicted of a felony. We had Gov. Jan Brewer shaking her finger in the face of President Barack Obama (meaning no disrespect she explained). Along come Rep. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, election deniers, supporting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

But it goes on. This week Rep. Eli Crane in his attack on “Wokeness” in the military referred to African Americans as “colored people.” At least he didn’t use the N-word. There was a time when Arizona politicians like John McCain made us proud to live here. Arizona may now be a purple state but looks red from embarrassment.

John Kautz

Midtown

Secret Service

ineptitude

So the Secret Service concluded their “investigation” of the cocaine found in the White House with no results. What, are you kidding me? Sorry, nothing to see here, let’s move on, and the compliant media rolls right along, it’s no big deal.

They evacuated the building! What if it had been anthrax or ricin? Now we find out that this is the third time drugs have been found in this White House. White House response: silence. I can only conclude that one, the Secret Service has no clue how to do their job, and two, drug use is condoned in this administration. There’s a cover-up and it stinks.

Tom Sitzmann

Oro Valley

Twain was right

Our former president has been accused of many crimes in various jurisdictions. Some of these accusations include attempts to overturn the election that was upheld as legitimate in 62 State and Federal courts. Other accusations involve mishandling of government documents, conspiracy to commit election fraud, interference with election duties, obstruction of an official proceeding, inciting, assisting or aiding an insurrection, and many other serious crimes.

These allegations come from institutions within our government where the law is the driving factor, not partisan politics. Despite these allegations and many personal charges related to his lack of character and crass behavior, his supporters remain steadfast and loyal. And they insist he is the candidate of choice in the upcoming 2024 election. From this, I can only conclude that Mark Twain was right. “No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.”

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Hey Putin, I don’t understand

Hey Putin, if you want to take over Ukraine, don’t you want the whole country? All your bombing and killing will leave it a country in ruins, not worth a whole lot until money is spent to rebuild all the destruction. You don’t gain much by destroying buildings, infrastructure, culture, industry and people. Is your goal to have a country in rubble?

Not only are you stupid, but a war criminal to boot. Are you looking to spend time with your buddy Trump behind bars? Be a good place for the inhumane way you both behave. There is a whole lot more to life than how you two act. Maybe you should consider PEACE, which can lead to prosperity. Just a thought which I’d also like to put in the heads of Republicans, too. Just think how great America could be if you worked for all the people, not just a handful.

Carl Olson

West side

Pedestrian deaths are preventable

There were 49 pedestrian deaths in Tucson in 2022, according to the Tucson Police Department. This is an increase from 33 pedestrian deaths in 2021. Tucson is the 13th most dangerous city in the United States for pedestrians, according to a report by Smart Growth America.

The majority of pedestrian deaths in Tucson occur at night, and many of the victims are people who are walking or biking while intoxicated. Other factors include speeding, distracted driving, and poor visibility. Improving street lighting. Creating more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, such as wider sidewalks and more crosswalks. Enforcing traffic laws more strictly. Raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving and distracted driving Tucson is taking steps to address the problem of pedestrian deaths. The city has created a Pedestrian Safety Action Plan. This should go a long way to make our streets safer. We can save lives.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Questioning neglected section of River Road

Pima County has moved the goal posts regarding repairing a section of River Road between Pontatoc and Swan. It is an east/west arterial and when driven regularly going in either direction you probably need a front end alignment. It is just one section of an otherwise beautifully maintained road. Residents adjacent to this neglected stretch brought it to the attention of the Pima County Department of Transportation in June 2022. Two residents attended their monthly meeting to be on the record with regard to its disrepair.

We were advised in March 2023 that the section was evaluated using their criteria and it was determined “poor” only to find, just recently, it was not included in their 2023/2024 fiscal plan and they changed their assessment of this section from “poor to “good.” WHY? It’s as bad as it ever was! Evaluating this section of River Road as “good” is a JOKE!

Debbie Smith

North side

Biden’s economy

My Republican friends have been telling me how bad the economy is and why Biden is to blame.

So I spent some time looking into our economy and found some very interesting facts.

We have the fastest economic growth rate and lowest inflation of the G7 countries. Unemployment has hit a 5-year low of 3%. Wages are now finally growing faster than year-over-year inflation. Thirteen million jobs have been created since Biden took office. Labor markets continue to be strong and consumer spending robust.

I guess this is what Republicans call a bad economy.

Alan Rubens, MD