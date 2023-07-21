Witches and warlocks

In defense of witches, I write to remind all that witches are women. We are sick, I say, of allowing you know who to continue defaming us. Men are WARLOCKS.

We witches should seriously consider a class-action defamation lawsuit against (you know who) for damages accumulated over at least six years.

Susan VonKersburg

Northeast side

Crane a racist?

I listened as Eli Crane, Republican representative from Arizona, during debate on the House floor, used the term “colored people” describing Black Americans. I was appalled when he tried to walk back his statement. It is well-founded that when someone is speaking from the heart that their true feelings are expressed. I believe this makes Crane a racist. I am ashamed to have him represent the people of Arizona, as should all Arizonans.

James Doyle

North side

Perpetual gun insanity

Re: the July 17 letter “Don’t blame fires on climate change.”

A recent writer to this page states Biden and Democrats are exploiting mass shootings to further their “Final Solution” plan of gun confiscation. It may be coincidence that the writer uses that term. That term was how the Nazis described the horrors of the Holocaust.

I have lived long enough to have seen the evolution of mass murders from the UT tower killings to today’s more than everyday events. What has changed? In my opinion, the easy access to weapons of war has brought the means to the killers. There have always been killers and psychopaths and until science can remediate their sickness they will be amongst us.

Gun owners have been told by the NRA for decades that “They are going to take away your guns.” It remains a fear tactic. I personally believe that it is impractical, if not impossible, to confiscate more guns than we have people in the US. Revise the NFA to restrict the ownership of those weapons used in mass murders.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Trump the fascist

Re: the July 15 letter “Trump’s an anarchist.”

Donald Trump is not an anarchist; he’s quite the opposite.

“Anarchy” is Greek for “Having no ruler.” Anarchism is a complex philosophy, but one of its basic tenets is that all government is coercive and can and should be replaced by societies where people work together freely, with no one ruling anyone else by force. Anarchists abhor autocracy; Trump embraces it, as long as the autocrat is him. It’s correct to put him in a historical box with Hitler, another power-mad narcissist.

You may call anarchists dreamers. They are. They are believers in possibility. The best-known American anarchist, Emma Goldman, devoted her life to fighting war and oppression. Read her autobiography, “Living My Life,” if you want to understand what anarchism is. Some, not all, anarchists espouse violence. You may not agree, but don’t put anarchists in the same box with Trump. That box is clearly labeled “Fascism.”

Kim Mathews

East side

On Donald Trump

Democracy thrives when reason prevails and, most assuredly, liberty is lost when reason fails. With echoes of John Locke, Jean Jacques Rousseau, Francis Bacon and Isaac Newton, during the Age of Enlightenment, when rational, fact-based thought began to dominated public discourse, today, especially for Republicans, we must again go back to the foundational elements of human knowledge and recommit ourselves to the recognition and absolute acceptance that 1. objective truth exists, 2. our human pursuits must be based on the best understanding of objective truth at any given time, and 3. we must strongly resist those who wish to lead us down a different, irrational path based on fear, lies, deception, superstition, greed, treachery, human domination, bigotry, or other self promoting.

Patrick DeConcini

Midtown

You call this ‘progressive?’

Ancient Chinese bound the feet of little girls to produce the grotesque “Lotus petal” feet. This was thought to be attractive. We called it “barbaric.”

Muslim traditionalists surgically remove the genitalia of young girls. They do this because they think it protects females from “impure thoughts” and “lust.” We call this “barbaric.”

Some Americans engage in “chest binding,” chemical puberty blockers, surgical removal of healthy reproductive organs, etc. of children in the name of aiding these helpless children “transition” to their “true sexual identity.” We call this “progressive.”

Please, can someone explain the difference. All I see is adults savaging children for their own perverted purposes.

Thomas McClure

West side

Immigration problems

A majority of the GOP support building more of the border wall to stop illegal immigration. To those Republicans, I pose the following question: If you lived in a country where your family faces threats to their existence, would you do nothing and wait for the inevitable? Or would you take action and immigrate to allow your family to survive? Migration is only going to increase, given those threats throughout the world. A wall is not going to stop migration. It is a Band-Aid that does not consider the root causes such as overpopulation, corrupt governments, drug demand, global warming, lack of an immigration policy and other issues that the GOP refuses to address. Those refusals are the result of ignorance, stupidity and lies which have become the hallmark of today’s GOP.

Michael Mount

Foothills

Nutt for Ward 2

I am writing to express my support for Lisa Nutt’s candidacy for Ward 2 City Council. Lisa’s unwavering commitment to addressing the homelessness crisis and improving public safety for all residents is truly commendable.

As a resident of Ward 2, I have witnessed Lisa’s passion and dedication firsthand. Her ability to listen, empathize, and take decisive action has earned her the trust and respect of the community. She is a true advocate for inclusivity, working tirelessly to create an environment where every resident feels safe and supported.

We need leaders like Lisa Nutt who are willing to tackle the tough issues head-on. I wholeheartedly urge my fellow residents of Ward 2 to support Lisa Nutt for City Council. Together, we can address the homelessness crisis and enhance public safety, ensuring a brighter future for our community.

Sincerely,

David Fotheringham

East side

The United States of Trump

Donald Trump gave a speech on Saturday, July 15, in which he laid out plans to restructure the entire federal government and insert political loyalists and donors.

Trump is designing a new presidency to massively expand its powers which is now laid out plainly for all to see. His hubris is dangerous.

If Trump is re-elected, America will change from being a free democracy into becoming a Russian-like dictatorship. No president should have that much power in a democratic America.

Have Trump and Putin decided that this is what Trump should do?

Where are Republican leaders who should be countering this authoritarian vision of America? Their silence is chilling.

America is the greatest country on earth, so why does Trump focus almost entirely on negatives? Doom is his gloomy political platform, and it is wrong.

Democracy-minded Americans need to vote, volunteer, run for office, donate and donate again to help defeat Trump’s agenda to turn the United States into the Soviet Union.

Cheryl Bakke

SaddleBrooke

Water conservation

Yes, we live in a desert, and yes, we’re suffering from a 20-year drought, and yes, nearly every stream and river in the west has already been dammed up. Arizona took an 18% cut in Colorado River water last year and will probably be taking another 13% cut this year. So, what are we going to do? How about accepting personal responsibility to conserve water.

Las Vegas Metro, in the last 20 years, has reduced water consumption by 30% while population increased by 750,000, proving people can make a difference using common sense conservation methods: fix leaky pipes, run washing machines and dishwashers on full loads, install low-flow toilets, don’t take long showers, water at night using a drip system, don’t water sidewalks or roads.

None of these require much of an investment. With a modest investment harvest rainwater or xeriscape your yard.

The government can’t solve all our problems, so let’s suck it up and do our share!

Leadawn Anderton