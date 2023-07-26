





Called progressive and freedom

Re: the July 21 letter “You call this ‘progressive?’ “

The letter writer has stepped into a minefield that he himself seeded. He claims that administration of puberty blockers to enable gender transitions equates to the old Chinese practice of the “foot-binding” of little girls and genital mutilation by “Muslim traditionalists” of young girls. Both were intended to disempower women — “lotus-petal” feet can’t run and mutilation of females proves conclusively their vitiation as full human beings.

But to make his analogy, the writer is forgetting something: the children. Here, they are endowed with a measure of free will. Chinese women dreaded foot-binding, and there is no doubt, as the letter writer states, that genital mutilation is sheer barbarism.

By contrast, in the modern world, gender transitioning is ONLY undertaken at the urgent behest of the child (or adult) requesting it. He or she is entitled to self definition in America. Yes, that is rightly called “progressive.” It is also called “freedom.”

Regula Case

Midtown

Misunderstanding or misinformation

UA football coach Jedd Fisch told journalists that a student-athlete was “not found guilty of anything” in his juvenile court proceedings. This may be technically true but misleading. In most states, a juvenile, unless transferred to adult court for prosecution, cannot be found guilty of committing a crime. Instead, if found to have committed an act which would be a crime if committed by an adult, he is adjudicated delinquent and receives a rehabilitative consequence.

The student-athlete’s assertion that he is unable to clear his name because he would “break the law” if he talks about his case, is inaccurate. He has the right to speak about his case if he wishes to. It is likely that when the civil case filed against him by the alleged victim was settled, he signed a confidentiality agreement which prohibits the disclosure of its terms. This agreement is not a “law” which can be broken. It is a contract. It’s violation usually provides for financial penalties or reinstatement of the lawsuit.

Charles S. Sabalos, retired Superior Court Judge

Foothills

Flip side

Every two weeks or so like clockwork, another diatribe shows up here about liberal Democrats and how they have nothing to offer. Well, let’s see what the Republican Party Platform says about the important concerns of our times, oops, there isn’t one? Cuz it’s more fun to rant about Jewish Space Lasers, attack Disney and trans-kids, or rewrite history as to the benefits of slavery. Here’s an observation: “culture wars” offer nothing of value, they solve nothing. They might make you feel better, that you’re firing up “your base”, owning the libs, but then what? So, instead two weeks from now, how about identifying a problem of general or even local concern to our community, recognize its inherent complexity, and suggest some ideas that we can consider to address it. At the same time, recognize that someone else’s concerns, while different from your own, might be just as valid. Now, that’s a letter I would look forward to reading.

Tim Helentjaris

Northwest side

Moral compass drives common sense

A recent letter writer says he’s struck by liberal letter writers expressing hatred for Trump and disdain for “all things Republican”. Let’s see — Donald Trump — so much to love! Incited deadly insurrection. Called for violence against his VP. Treasonous behavior against our country. Putin supporter. Serial liar. Still spouting The Big Lie. Sowing massive distrust in elections. Adulterer and woman assaulter. Downplayed COVID, resulting in many unnecessary deaths. Science denier. Bully who attacks anyone who disagrees with him. Now promising to dismantle our government and set up fascist regime if elected. Feel the love? On to disdain for all things Republican. To name just a few: science denial, voter suppression, spreading of the Big Lie, culture wars, gerrymandered districts, book banning, war on women, war on LGBTQs, war on public education, blatant racism, normalization and acceptance of the attempted coup by a sore loser president and his supporters. The list could fill pages. Disdain? Far too weak a word for anyone possessing a working moral compass.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Separation of education and government

Re: the July 24 article “Trust kids’ input and make learning consensual again.”

Ms. Sproul says to take away “coercion” and “make learning consensual.” I suspect most readers, like me, agree with her comments.

However, her criticism of education officials like Tom Horne is misplaced. “Coercion” means government coercion. Whether Mr. Horne’s policies are deemed helpful or not doesn’t matter. His job simply should not exist. We should have the complete separation of government and education. Only private education should exist in a free country. That way, thousands of fine teachers like Ms. Sproul — along with parents — would be in charge of education instead of government bureaucrats. Teachers, principals and parents would have the freedom to experiment. This is the only way to bring about the positive, fruitful education environment that caring, insightful people like Ms. Sproul desire.

Jim Douthit, retired teacher

West side

Words and their meanings

“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” — Inigo Montoya

Of course, words only have the meanings we give them. Woke, for example, was originally the past tense of wake. Then some people gave it the meaning “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” So, when conservative politicians call themselves “anti-woke,” they’re calling themselves unaware, ignorant. Well, that fits.

And, by the way, what does “conservative” mean? One who conserves? What are conservatives conserving? Judging by those who call themselves conservative like the GOP cult, it must mean to conserve ignorance, intolerance, bigotry, and greed.

Aren’t words fun?

Floyd Newsom

Northwest side

No defense or excuse

Re: the July 21 article “Ethics reform bill advances.”

The GOP’s opposition to the proposed “Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act” cannot be defended or excused. Their absurd and ludicrous defenses include claims that this act would “destroy the Court” or is just about “harassing and intimidating” the Court.

New flash: the Court is already destroyed. The fact that SCOTUS is not required to follow ethics rules required by every other judge in the land is a disgrace and defames Lady Justice. SCOTUS has clearly demonstrated that it is incapable of cleaning up its scandals. Every day we learn of revelations of Justices having close ties with big money donors, accepting lavish trips, hiding finances and gifts, and participating in partisan political events.

This proposed act would help restore the legitimacy, transparency, impartiality, and credibility of the Court. Members of Congress who oppose crucial SCOTUS ethics reform reveal that they do not have the values or principles that our judiciary and democracy require. GOP opposition is indefensible.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Thank you TEP

During the major storm of July 23rd, the electricity to my whole neighborhood went out. Then 20 minutes later, it came back on and stayed on. To me this shows how resilient TEP systems are, and how they try their best to make sure we have electricity to survive in the desert.

The following day, I noticed a hazardous condition affecting the power line to our home. We still had electricity, but it needed prompt repair. I called TEP and 2 hours later, Dustin from TEP was at the door. He quickly fixed it and thanked me for calling it in before something serious happened.

I am very impressed with TEP’s service.

Robert Seaberg