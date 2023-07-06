Tax per mile

Re: the July 2 letter "Road use tax for EVs."

In the pursuit of simplicity and equity for all, why not repeal the gas tax and apply the use tax per mile to all vehicles? The gas tax was set at a fixed amount of 18 cents per gallon in 1992 and has not been adjusted for inflation since. During those 31 years, road and construction costs have more than tripled. Also, because we have more efficient vehicles, the gas tax no longer generates the same amount of tax per mile. Accordingly, I think the whole situation needs reconsideration.

Dale Calvert

Northeast side

Don’t blame Hobbs

for climate inaction

Re: the July 22 article "Hobbs is not preparing for future catastrophic Arizona heat waves."

Chris Allen, I applaud your activism and your opinion about the urgent need to prepare for a warming climate.

However, your criticism of Governor Katie Hobbs is misplaced. Hobbs acknowledges the reality and seriousness of our warming climate. She’s been in office for six months — she’s not responsible for the many years of the Arizona government’s inaction on global warming.

Before Hobbs, Republican governors led our state for more than 12 years and had a Republican-controlled legislature. Yet those elected officials did not prepare for the very real threats that you describe. Many Republicans denied that global warming was real.

Our Republican-led government also reduced the state funding available to cities, towns and counties, making it harder for those governmental entities to do what you suggest.

Let’s join with elected officials such as Hobbs to get this important work done — and elect people who will help her do so. She can’t do it alone.

Mari Jensen

Midtown

Marana's growth:

Something's missing

Re: the July 6 article "What grows faster than cotton? Marana."

The ebullient article about Marana’s current fast growth in business development and housing is interesting, but something is missing: water. The word does not appear anywhere in the article, even though on the same pages, there is a discussion of groundwater in relation to development in the Phoenix area.

In Marana, jobs are being created as big companies are welcomed, needing many thousands more housing units of all descriptions. Manufacturing plants and new homes need connection to essential life-sustaining water. Where is this abundant new supply of water coming from in our desert land?

Judy Ray

Midtown

Ozempic

Re: the July 2 article "Ozempic and other new drugs touted for weight loss are divisive. Here's why."

Ozempic is divisive and creates "a huge class divide"? Well, bariatric surgery is pure quackery, and drugs are garbage. There's an association "to Advance Fat Acceptance"? That's not cool. The New York City ban on discriminating based on weight is fine. Compassion, therapy, nutritional counseling, access to healthy food, are all fine. Drugs are not. We should all take responsibility for our weight and for our health and seek help when we need it. We could advocate for our grocery stores and restaurants to not sell so much junk food.

Healthy food may seem more expensive than junk food, but it's really not. A pound of cherries for $2-$4, a pound of spring mix for $6? That's cheap stuff.

Health and nutrition should be taught in school. After all, what's more important than our bodies that we're inside of? And let's stop trying to be druggies.

Ellis Sutton

Oracle

Loyalty to Constitution,

flag and Lady Liberty

Re: the July 3 article "Political parties should be abolished."

Amen to Robert Nordmeyer's opinion article. The two Party system IS destroying us. I am a proud registered independent voter who votes in every election for the candidate I believe in. I have never lowered my standards and pledged my loyalty to an elephant or a donkey. My loyalty is to our Constitution, our Flag and the Statue of Liberty.

Bob Feinman

Foothills

Independence

Day thoughts

July 4, Independence Day, brings forth unity in our nation rarely found on other days. Flags fly, and people gather in collective pride.

Shared tragedies like 911 unite us, but generally for a short time. The Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor caused the nation to forge a cohesive bond, compelling us to enter into World War 2, bringing people together for a longer, enormous cause.

After such events, our country returns to normal. Divisions are created by tribalism, mistrust and prejudices. It takes another tragic event to unite people again. July 4 is such an event. Celebrations occur, culminating with fireworks in the evening sky. There is a positive general focus on a day 247 years ago celebrating independence from a foreign power. What would it take for some ongoing realization to heal our divisions? As a start, we could endeavor to make a positive difference as individuals, creating our own form of unity.

Paul McCreary

Green Valley

Think before

you vote

Do you remember your reaction to the ISIS destruction of Palmyra in Syria and its artifacts? Do you remember your reaction to the Taliban destruction of the religious statues in Afghanistan? Will you remember your reaction to the stealthy destruction of democracy by its advocates? Are you willing to tell your children and grandchildren why you acquiesced to this? Please remember to vote, but also remember what your vote may engender and how you will explain that to those you leave behind.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

Failed system

Re: the July 3 article "Political parties should be abolished."

I want to thank the editorial staff for printing the local opinion by Robert Nordmeyer. I completely agree with his perspective. I would also submit that the issues raised by the national opinion in the same edition of the Star points to the biggest reason that the party primary system needs to be abolished. The fact that Donald Trump can have a chance to get into the White House when he is probably the most unqualified person in this country to be the Commander in Chief. Any system that can give this dangerous fool, this con artist, this snake in the Garden of Eden a chance to run the most powerful country in the world, is proof positive of a failed system. I rest my case.

We need a ballot that gives any qualified American a chance to get their message out, not a partisan filter that forces us to pick the lesser of two evils.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Ban on Affirmative

Action

Re: the July 4 article "Activists challenge legacy policies."

As a retired teacher of Multicultural Perspectives at Pima Community College, I consider the Supreme Court's recent ban on considering race in college admissions as disingenuous at best and, at worst, favoring segregation. Make no mistake. It is of a piece with the Supremes’ decision in Shelby County vs. Holder, which gutted the Voting Rights Act. The intent is to make it harder for people of color to get into college (which rising tuition is already doing). The arguments to the contrary come from conservative (that’s the nicer word) Republican appointees to the court. The tip-off that the ban is intended to maintain segregation is that the Supremes exempted military academies and legacy admissions at universities, thus leaving intact two crucial sources of the White -and wealthy- ruling class.

Sterling Vinson

Midtown

Homelessness

A while back, I was watching the movie Airplane. It included a couple of cameo appearances by Howard Jarvis, a name most of you are not familiar with. I have lived just outside of Tucson for 17 years (Saddlebrooke). Prior to that I spent most of my life in California. In 1978 Mr. Jarvis was able to get legislation passed that reduced property taxes to 2% a year or the cost of living, whichever was LESS starting in 1976. Then the state and cities started enacting rent control (see San Francisco and Los Angeles) Some of my friends and relatives are still able to stay in their homes due to this legislation. I hope that both Tucson and the state could enact such legislation to keep our neighbors in their homes and stop the out-of-state money from coming in and buying up apartment buildings.

Phil Cohen