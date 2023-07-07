Reforming primaries

Re: the July 3 article "Political parties should be abolished."

Mr. Nordmeyer's opinion piece is right on point. He has eloquently described the dysfunction directly attributable to political parties. He is not alone in thinking that America would be better off without them.

We must devise a way to return the essential function of elections to the people. I suggest we start by reforming our primary systems, especially presidential preference primaries. In America, no legitimate voter should have to join a political party, even temporarily, in order to vote.

James Morrison

Foothills

American ideals

In 1892 a Baptist preacher wrote the Pledge of Allegiance. Since 1893 we Americans have repeatedly pledged our allegiance to the flag and the nation "with Liberty and Justice for all." Nations leaders pledge their allegiance, Supreme Court Justices pledge their allegiance, you and I pledge our allegiance -to this nation and to those ideals: Liberty and Justice - for everyone.

I have lived in 10 states from coast to coast and border to border and have yet to see those ideals realized, but I think we DO believe in them. They define the America we want to live in. They define the America we call 'exceptional.' They give birth to the 'Dream' and fuel the hopes of citizens and immigrants alike.

I wish all candidates for elected office had to give tangible proof of their allegiance to our ideals as a prerequisite for candidacy. I expect we won't ever do that, but I do. Each of us can adopt any criteria we wish to use.

I think we should.

Claudette Haney

Green Valley

Guardians

of Democracy

We have citizens who feel they’re losing their country, their identity and their way of life. They feel threatened. To regain their power, they support politicians who seek to control and dominate others by spreading fear and hate and suppressing the vote.

But there is hope. Look around if you want to see how a democracy really works. You’ll see citizens asking you to sign petitions at public libraries, citizens taking the time to register voters and explain the voting process, citizens participating in community meetings where they respectfully question officials on matters of concern, and citizens taking the time to write letters to their elected representatives to hold them accountable. You’ll see voters lining up for hours to cast their votes, in some cases, with no food or water. These citizens choose to participate in and improve our democratic experiment, not treat it as a combat sport. They are guardians of our democracy. Can we come together to save it?

Cindy Bordelon, retired lawyer

Downtown

Reckless plan by TEP

and Santa Cruz

Last year, Council Member Lane Santa Cruz approved TEP’s proposal to build an electric substation in flood and erosion zones in Ward 1, which could put at least eight westside neighborhoods at risk of power outages in the event of a flood. As a Certified Floodplain Manager, I and over a dozen other floodplain professionals know this site is dangerous because it has been flooded many times. Unfortunately, Santa Cruz approved the plan without consulting experts. We had a meeting at Ward 1 in March 2023 (long after the approval) to express our safety concerns to Santa Cruz, who did not attend.

According to campaign finance reports, two months later, Santa Cruz accepted the maximum legally allowable campaign donation from a TEP vice president.

Ward 1 deserves a representative who will listen to experts and prioritize public safety and neighborhood concerns over TEP’s profits. Miguel Ortega will listen to all his constituents and has pledged to not take money from TEP, which is why I support his campaign.

Steve Dolan

West side

Defining Patriotism

Re: the July 5 article "Time to take back the American flag."

I am proud to pledge allegiance to the flag; I cry during patriotic songs, wear red, white and blue on national holidays, work at a polling place on every election day, love my country, and (gasp) am a progressive Democrat concerned with social justice.

I really appreciated two articles in Wednesday's paper about defining a patriot in our polarized country and taking back the American flag from those who have tried to make it a symbol of their "toxic patriotism." This week, while sorting papers in my file cabinet, I found a bookmark containing this quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: "True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth..."

Yes, let's take back our flag from those who use it for purposes and messages never intended by our nation's founders, and let's strive to make dignity, freedom and equality available to all people.

Sister Karen Berry, OSF

Midtown

Who's the worst?

Re: the July 5 letter "Who's the worst president?"

The letter writer makes a good case for awarding the title to Donald Trump. I don't disagree, but some historical perspective is in order. In the BT (Before Trump) era, many historians bestowed the "worst president" honor on James Buchanan, who (according to the same historians) could have acted to avert Civil War.

When he handed the White House keys to Abraham Lincoln, Buchanan is widely quoted as saying: "If you are half as happy on entering this house as I am on leaving it you are a happy man indeed."

William Thornton

Midtown

Barring all enemies

The U.S. needs to begin banning ALL economic and military enemies from owning any land, mineral, and water rights in every city and state in our nation. No business with less than 75% confirmed American ownership should be allowed to operate. Red China must be shut out as soon as possible. They are now restricting gallium and other rare minerals used in electronics, solar, and EVs. We need to establish our own sources of all national and economic security minerals ASAP. Organizations that oppose mining these critical assets need to be reminded that our national security trumps their green priorities.

Craig Bergman

East side

TikTok not

the real problem

I hope Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly are focused on this TikTok issue and hope that they are listening to constituents on the issue of banning TikTok. While some folks feel that TikTok is a waste of time, others who use it for business purposes have come to feel that it is a necessity. It helps get the word out into the community, recruit possible employees, and is a cost-efficient way of advertising. I know that it's popular to say that we should ban TikTok, but don't we need to fix the way ALL social media apps use our personal data, or perhaps we should strengthen our privacy rights? Picking on one app isn't going to solve the larger issue, and I'm sure any lawyer will tell you that there will be issues in complying with the 1st Amendment with any sort of ban. So let's fix this right and set safeguards for our data and privacy. That's a good start.

Stephen Minor

Downtown

Evangelical

blindspot?

Thou shall not steal seems clear. Fraud is using trickery to steal. Donnie has for decades made contracts and then used lawsuits to avoid paying what was owed. He has been found guilty of fraud or settled to avoid that outcome many times. Remember Trump University? His charitable foundation? Put classification issues aside, he took hundreds to thousands of documents belonging to us, claiming they were his. He still seems to be fleecing the flock and diverting funds.

Thou shall not commit adultery also seems clear. Has Donnie ever been faithful to any wife?

Thou shall not kill seems clear too. Donnie advocated killing alleged Central Park rapists, later found innocent. He now advocates killing drug dealers. He isn't doing the killing, just advocating it.

Repenting for one's sins and not doing more sinning is the path to redemption, according to what I learned as a young Evangelical Lutheran. Has he ever even said oops, much less sorry or stopped?

Can someone explain why the Evangelical right supports him? I can't.

Clarence Johnson