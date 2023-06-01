Environment

over highway

Re: the May 26 article "Judge lets environmentalists' challenge to Interstate 11 proceed."

To the Editor:

It is a good decision that at least raises the possibility of considering our environment over a new highway. But the key environmental issue is that I-11 should not be built at all; the idea that the solution to heavy traffic is a new highway is so 20th century! In the 21st century, the money allocated for this highway should be spent on public transportation, specifically a commuter rail system, preferably electric, at least from Tucson to Phoenix and possibly points beyond. The New Mexico Rail Runner might be examined as a possible model for construction of an even better and more eco-friendly route in Arizona.

Joshua Freeman

North side

Why doesn't PCC

turn hotels into

student housing?

Re: the May 28 article "PCC may tear down hotels needing repair."

I was shocked to read that plans for Pima County Community College’s Drachman hotel properties — Frontier Motel, Copper Cactus and Tucson Inn — plan does not include a possibility for housing. With Tucson’s housing shortage, transforming these historic hotels into affordable student housing for both PCC and UA students or even members of the public could become a revenue center to offset the expected renovation costs while preserving the historic value of the asset. Collaborating with a community-minded partner that might bring money to the table, such as HSL Properties/Management, for advice/investment/renovation/operation might create a win-win-win situation for the community, business, government and the college. Why demolish potential housing when the three properties could thrive again, like the Sahara Apartments on Stone Ave.

Debe Campbell

Southeast side

Star is balanced

Re: the May 29 letter "Harris as President?"

The Star printed a letter on May 29 in which the writer bemoaned its proclivity to print "liberal opinions without a balanced opinion from the conservative viewpoint." The writer then boasts of being "smart enough" to back his attack on Kamala Harris, whom he dismisses as "an unqualified word-salad woman." As a lawyer who served as a District Attorney, an Attorney General and as a U.S. Senator, she certainly has more experience than a TV reality show grifter who has declared bankruptcy a number of times. Word salad, also called jargon aphasia, refers to incoherent speech, sometimes associated with schizophrenia, or to patients with dementia or Alzheimer's. The writer feels compelled to add "woman" to his perceived list of failings he attributes to the Vice-President, thereby managing to tick off three boxes in one foul sentence: ignorant, offensive and misogynistic. Kudos to the Star for printing his vile letter; once again, it is proven to be a paper that does present all viewpoints — even reprehensible ones.

Christopher Rodarte

Midtown

Remembrance of

the fallen in war

Every year on Memorial Day weekend, the dead from foreign wars are honored. Taps and the national anthem are played. The attendees, who can, stand with their hats off and hand over heart. This has always been an emotional event.

We attended the event this year at Udall Park with the Arizona Winds on Saturday and at Reid Park with the Tucson Pops on Sunday. At both musical events, the Armed Forces Medley was played, with service members, past or present asked to stand when their service melody is played. As I looked around to applaud those who stood, it registered that fewer veterans were standing. I realized that the major wars are receding and that fewer veterans from those conflicts are still alive today.

As we grow older the remaining veterans from wars are declining rapidly.

Unless there is another major conflict there will continue to be fewer veterans to recognize.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

There's still hope

Our society today is riddled with mass shootings, racism, antisemitism and lots of hatred being spewed towards others. It all fosters the feeling of little hope for us in our wonderful great Democracy, our United States. Well, something happened that has brought hope back to me and my wife. We were celebrating our 35-year anniversary at the P. F. Chang restaurant in Tucson the night of May 29 and, when we were finished, requested the check. The waitress informed us that our bill was paid in full by a couple at an adjoining table who had just left. We were flabbergasted! It gave us hope that there are wonderful loving people that are here in our country that are full of love. It gives us hope that there are many others like them in our wonderful Democracy, our United States!

Mark Adams

Northwest side

Second thoughts

on CFSD

I’m a CFSD resident who was active in the campaign that elected three current CFSD governing board members. This may have been a mistake. Our district has spent months arguing about a perfectly appropriate policy on transgender students in schools, in the process losing its focus on education.

Through my child’s experience with the CFHS math department this year, I’ve learned that CFSD administrators have prioritized PR over math instruction. More alarmingly, I’ve learned that over 50% of the students in my child’s math class scored below the level of “proficient” as defined by the district.

Anecdotally, I’ve learned that many CFSD parents plan to enroll their kids in online summer math classes because they feel math instruction at CFHS is lacking. Those parents are contributing to the problem.

Rather than demanding quality math instruction in our public schools, we pay for private tutoring and pat ourselves on the back for our “wokeness” on social issues. It’s hypocrisy on the highest level.

Carrie Clancy

Foothills

Memorial Day

celebrations

How did you celebrate Memorial Day? Perhaps with a family get-together? Or maybe attending a parade? Or remembering a fallen loved one who fought for his/her country? All those are great.

But it seems a number of our fellow citizens "celebrated" by shooting, injuring and killing their fellow citizens. From a Florida beach to Chicago city streets to right in our own backyard in Phoenix and Mesa, America's killing spree continued.

Will this violence never end? I fear not. There isn't the will to do anything about it but send thoughts and prayers.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Human neglect seems

to mean dead horses

Along with a recent report of there being 12 horses that have recently died at Churchill Downs Race Track (for now the cause is unknown) ... now we have this. The heroic “horses that carry service-members’ flag-draped caskets to their final resting places in Arlington National Cemetery” are dying. In this case, the Army is at fault. I know that Memorial Day Weekend has just passed, so let me make the point that I don't put the blame here on the veterans or even the untrained army men and women at the lowest level here. However, the apparent insinuations written in this news article are inexcusable. The horses didn't die (or even deserve to die) because they were "old,". .. as seems to be indefensibly implied here as some type of justification. They died from human neglect. Even a 6-year old can tell you that a horse that is starving ... is probably really starving.

Sue Thompson

SaddleBrooke

Heads or tails

Can't decide? Let's flip a coin. But what if your coin has only one side? You might think this is ridiculous. A coin HAS to have two sides. A one-sided coin is physically impossible! Yet we easily apply that idea to politics, religion, sex, and just about anything else, besides coins. We will never solve any problem as long as we believe there is only one possible solution. Not til we recognize the existence of the 'other' side will we be able to reach a middle ground where BOTH sides can exist ... I almost said, 'with each other,' but just like a coin is ONE coin with two sides, so are we ONE people, just with two different points of view.

Ken Paul Chernock

Northwest side

Investing in Tucson

Re: the May 28 article "Tucson renters are running out of time."

God forbid investors invest in Tucson. Instead we should continue to let Tucson be the humdrum crusty city in Phoenix’s shadow. Or readers can stop using their bias and personal experience to support an agenda that doesn’t advance or benefit Tucson’s growth. The fact of the matter is residential investment properties in Tucson have become desirable and at an all-time high; almost 95% of the time these investors are buying distressed properties that have been run into the ground by careless owners and tenants. Why should they apologize for upgrading, renovating, making Tucson look more appealing and demanding respectable rents?

Emmanuel Mouzourakis, Realtor/property manager