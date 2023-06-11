I’m mad & not going to take it anymore

Now that the recurring drama of raising the debt ceiling is over, I am mad as hell.

Republicans threatened to stop Medicare and Social Security payments, to crash the stock market and wipe out the life savings of seniors, and stop payments for veterans!

I can’t go through this insane fiscal terrorization anymore. It’s time to invoke the 14th Amendment to end the debt ceiling. It’s time to vote out MAGA Ciscomani and every Republican Congress member who voted to let America default on the national debt.

Are you mad as hell and not going to take it anymore? If so, go to LD18dems.org and click on “Activate.” Join me and thousands of real Americans to canvass, campaign and crusade to elect Democrats who care about seniors, veterans and young people.

Stop screaming from the rooftop. Start getting active.

Larry Bodine

Foothills

Rich are getting richer ...

Re: the June 5 letter “Income taxes.”

The letter writer touts his 50 years of experience in tax preparation to inform us that the top 10% of taxpayers pay 71% of all taxes and the top 1% pay 40%. My 50 years of tax paying experience inform me (with the help from the Congressional Budget Office Report on The Distribution of Family Wealth) that the top 10% of American families hold 72% of the total wealth of the entire nation while the top 1% hold 39%. The bottom 50% of Americans hold a whopping 2% which is down from 4% 30 years ago. The 30 year trend is clear that the Reagan, Bush and Trump tax cuts are achieving their intended objective; the rich are getting richer at the expense of the rest of us.

Jack Garner

Southeast side

Democrat news media continues to protect Biden

President Biden recently took a bad fall at an Air force Academy event. He previously crashed his bicycle and fell while going up the stairs to Air Force One. The Democrat news media, i.e., NY Times, WAPO, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, Politico, etc. did cursory reporting on these incidents, never saying that Biden is physically unfit for office. Biden has had numerous incidents wherein he did not seem to know where he was and routinely mumbles his sentences. Again, no calls from the Democrat news media saying he is mentally unfit for office. Trump needed assistance walking up a ramp and this same news media went bonkers intimating he was physically unfit for office. Last month there was the White House Correspondents dinner wherein Biden reiterated his running for re-election in 2024. That drew applause and cheers from the supposed “independent” news correspondent attendees. Ironically, Biden has shown a disdain for these media folks, but they continue to protect him, because politically, he is one of them.

Terry Garland

East side

Who should wear the balloons?

Many who oppose the “Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey” Party on the right, are as amazed as I am at their stupid antics and infighting. No legislation coming from the GOP’s federal or states’ “Cancel Culture Party,” does anything to build or help this country or its people, just “cancel.” They refer to Democrats as the Cancel Culture without a hint of why. In English, it’s called “projection.”

I remember, as a young kid, attending the Shriner Brothers Circus in Chicago. I was called on stage by the Great Clown Emmett Kelley, who was covered from shoulders to feet in balloons. Kelley lied down on the stage and four children stomped out the balloons, with a prize for whoever burst the most.

I didn’t win, but I had a memorable “blast” (pun?) that lasted my entire life. No one was hurt. Meanwhile, Republicans in government call the shots and hurt people every day.

They should wear balloons.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Another option for housing crisis

Re: The June 6 article, “A Sustainable Solution to the Housing Crisis”

The author embraces a concept of “sustainable density” as a viable vision to address the (affordable) housing crisis. Besides her recommendation of higher density (vertical) construction, I believe that home sharing is another way to enhance population density. Home sharing is a growing trend for unrelated persons to live together for mutual benefit — namely lowered living costs and companionship; it also promotes a more sustainable lifestyle by sharing gas, electricity, water, gasoline, and food.

Seventeen other states have Home Sharing Offices; it’s time to put pressure on our elected officials to create one here. Home providers and home seekers alike are invited to walk through the process and preparation for finding and keeping a good housemate. Please visit www.tucsonhomesharing.org to explore home sharing as an affordable option for safe and healthy sustainable living and population density.

Lucy Read,

Board of Directors,

Tucson Home Sharing

The gang that couldn’t add straight

Re: the June 7 article “CEO admits he couldn’t tally ballot hand counts.”

This article on the Cyber Ninjas in Tucson and Region by Robert Anglen bolsters what many of us thought about the “audit” in Maricopa County. The Cyber Ninjas were ill-equipped for the job they were hired for. Though fault can be laid at their feet, those that hired them were also at fault. The Republicans knew what the end product was to be, but they hired a company which did not know how to get there. The question is not why did the Republicans hire the Cyber Ninjas, but why do the citizens of Arizona hire such political incompetents over and over and over again?

Mimi Pollow

East side

Pima County Board of Supervisors

Re: the June 7 article “Pima Board of Supervisors to limit public comments at meetings.”

I applaud the Pima County Board of Supervisors’ vote to limit public address to the board to one hour and to limit each person’s time to speak to two minutes. A thought can be well framed and delivered in two minutes. The monopolizing of time by far right attendees needs to stop. Their effort is to disallow any action or discussion that is not in agreement with theirs.

This is the same kind of behavior by far right people we have seen in school board meetings. They claim they want freedom to speak while denying anyone else with a different opinion to speak.

Thanks to Rex Scott for taking leadership in this for the benefit of those of us in Pima County who still value democracy.

Diane Wilson

Foothills

PGA-LIV merger

It was a bit of a surprise for most of us to learn that the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and the Saudi Arabian owned LIV Golf had agreed to merge. Suddenly a major competitor is “disappearing” and seemingly, the PGA is back to a monopoly with no competition, only a minority shareholder. Sadly, this aspect hasn’t gotten much, if any, attention in the news media. Shouldn’t we be hearing something from the Federal Trade Commission ASAP explaining how this is in full compliance with American anti-monopoly law?

Hank Rosenbaum

Foothills

Tucson arts

Time to show up, Tucson. Live performances abound in town. Just get up and go! Live Theatre Workshop has a brilliantly-acted production on right now that is a must-see. “Lungs” is so good, we couldn’t stop talking about it after we left the theater.

Tucson is loaded with talent, but they need an audience. Support your local art venues or we will lose them. Wear a mask if you must. Just show up. You’ll be glad you did.

Nan Schubel