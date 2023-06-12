Upending society over transgenders

A 2022 Williams Institute, a UCLA think tank, study showed 1.6 million Americans identifying as transgender. That amounts to 0.5% of all adults and 1.6% of youth ages between 13-17. Democrats, including the Biden administration, have upended our society and culture over this small population. They have implemented government and private sector policies supporting whatever “identity” a person claims, biological males in women’s sports, gender-neutral public bathrooms, and gender-affirming medical treatment even for minor children without parental approval. Public schools and the military are dropping pronouns, no longer addressing students or service members as Mr. or Miss, or their legal given name. This is leftist Democrat insanity and being forced onto all 300 million-plus Americans. More youths are identifying as non-binary or transgender, I believe due to the prominence of this subject raised by Democrats and the news media. It furthers the overall feminization of men in America. I also think, in some cases for youths, it is a means to be “identified.”

Dorothy Monroe

Sierra Vista

The cause of America

“The cause of America, is in great measure, the cause of mankind,” said Thomas Paine in 1775. We, as Americans, must remain vigilant to protect the virtues of our democracy: All men and women have the natural given rights of Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. Inclusive, are the freedoms of free speech without censorship, or misinformation, civil rights without fear of any type of retaliation and access to justice to set right the wrongs. All are great causes that keep the beacon of democracy shinning on America. But, it’s not about being great; it is about being a respected example of what can be done to be free and happy. Mankind is watching.

Bill Senter

Foothills

Approval ratings: A sequel

Do 36% of Americans approve of unfettered public access to military weapons; or approve having their voting rights restricted so that only one specific political party will, rather than can, win an election; or approve the culture wars that unfairly restrict life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all citizens; or approve the “new” methodology of how American history is currently presented in many public schools in which one specific political party controls the state governments; or approve a former president (that would be Donald Trump) who has no problem lying to the American people and will not (or cannot) follow proper procedures?

Let us not restrict this approval process to one political party or to the current president.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley

Mining is a dirty business

Regarding a recent letter about mining. The writer spent 20 years in the mining business and should know that mining is, intrinsically, a dirty business. I was, in part, responsible for the immense tailings overlooking Green Valley. Have you noticed that nothing grows on them after 70 years? Mining companies’ profits depend on the going price of their minerals and have no hesitation to shut down and leave their mess when the cost of mining becomes uneconomical. Polluted water, open mine shafts, toxic debris — not their problem — just ours to clean up. Don’t believe mining company promises when they declare bankruptcy and leave town; those promises no longer apply. By the way, Hudbay and its predecessors have a history along those lines.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Equity

It is enlightening that the Democratic Party champions equity while the Republican Party champions opportunity. Equity means everyone gets a C, gets a medal, regardless of effort, drive, skill, or racial makeup. Equity means all should have equal income, equal housing, and equal retirement income, regardless of desire, ability, drive, or experience. Of course, this leads to mediocrity because effort and desire are not rewarded. Why work hard when it has no benefits? Of course, it goes without saying that the elite, the chosen ones, do not fall into this category. Equity means that outcomes are legislated to be equal. Whether it is school or work, no one can be recognized for excellence. Equity means dumbing down. Soon, you will have to find a Chinese or Indian doctor if you require competent care. And think of airline pilots; do you want the very best? Due to racial equity, the government will surely require the NFL and NBA to have 75% Caucasians to meet racial equity. Won’t that be interesting?

Loyal M. Johnson Jr. Oro Valley

Military sedition

Re: the June 7 letter “Training Military on the Constitution.”

I have to admit that I was surprised at my visceral response to this letter. True, I am a white, male, straight, conservative, semi-elderly, Protestant, career-military gun owner, but I naively thought that the good liberals of Southern Arizona had at last forgiven me for those transgressions. Certainly, it was nice, although superfluous, during the last two decades to be “thanked for my service,” as trite as that phrase has become. Now I have to wonder if the worm has turned once again to the point that I will have to be chastised for my war-mongering activities in the skies over Southeast Asia and other world hotspots. The letter writer’s criticism can be assuaged, I hope, by the knowledge that I, at least, have not surrendered to the siren song of “sedition, conspiracy, compulsive thinking, excessive nationalism, and domestic terrorism.” Frankly, I don’t know of any of my contemporaries who have.

Glenn Perry Foothills

Only Seven Million

Re: the June 3 article “Amount of US debt is incomprehensible.”

I learned only $7,000,000 was budgeted for space alien detection. This is not enough. How can Mulder and Scully operate with so little money? In the last decade, Fox and Dana have discovered two aliens from the planet GOP. Both have been located in the State of Florida. With much astute reasoning and sound analysis, they have discovered that the GOP aliens are pugnacious, are taken to wearing white rubber boots, and use excessive amounts of Earthly hairspray. They are dangerous as all of the planet GOP is. They thrive on power and being before a camera. GOPers express themselves in ridiculous ways as they often slander and libel Earthlings, especially those that disagree with them, which are in the millions. Exposing these GOP aliens is important to our national defense. To send them back is important, and the alien budget needs to be doubled. Thanks to Paul for raising this topic.

Jon Langione, PhD

in Metaphysical Science

Marana

Helping China

For years, China has been trying without success to get the world oil trade conducted in its currency, the Yuan. Political infighting over the debt ceiling resulting in a worrying last-minute compromise has just given China’s efforts a significant boost. From Reuters: “-Signs of de-dollarisation are unfolding in the global economy, strategists at the biggest U.S. bank JPMorgan said...”

Whether McCarthy is ignorant or indifferent to China’s strategy doesn’t matter. Either way, his debt extortion destabilized the US dollar and helped advance China’s determination to dethrone the US currency.

If our political representatives don’t start seeing China as the enemy and stop fighting with each other, China’s strategy and agenda will prevail, and we will ultimately lose this cultural war.

Rick Cohn

West side

Debt ceiling bill reform

The recent debt-ceiling bill made me think of two government programs — one well-run and the other a total disaster. WIC (Women, Infants and Children) dictates very specific grocery items parents can buy for their newborns and infants, including formula, healthy canned goods, fruits and vegetables. Conversely, SNAP (food stamps) gives recipients just enough to buy the cheapest, least nutritious foods: ice cream, sodas, chips, etc., a sure formula for future health problems. These negotiations were a perfect opportunity for the government to revamp the SNAP program so that healthy options could be included. Once again, the government failed its most needy citizens.

Charles Schultz