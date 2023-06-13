Photo radar and

red light cameras

Re: the May 27 article "Hobbs vetoes ban on photo radar and red light cameras."

So let me get this straight. The far-right MAGA Senators like Wendy Rogers, Justine Wadsack, Rachel Jones and Joseph Chaplik think that photo radar and red light cameras are "an intrusion on our Privacy". But apparently, they have no problem with cameras at banks, airports, gas stations, department stores or even their own chambers which they rule from. Also, I'm willing to bet they have cameras in front of their own homes.

So basically they have a problem with cameras and photo radars that are proven to be effective in reducing accidents and saving lives. I'm thinking these far-right politicians don't have a leg to stand on.

David Keating

Northeast side

Diversity, equity,

inclusion

DIVERSITY means accepting all people’s similarities and differences with love and with no hate, no bigotry, and no violence. Diversity is one of the strengths of the U.S.

EQUITY means all people are equal under the law. All people have the same legal rights. I think it was former President Barack Obama who talked about “a level playing field and everyone playing by the same rules.”

INCLUSION means all people are included and accepted in a peaceful society. No one group is left out for any reason.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

COVID-19 event

a farce

Re: the May 29 article "COVID hearing omitted facts."

Thanks to the Star for this article which exposed how farcical the recent Republican-hosted COVID-19 "hearing" at the state capitol was. Of course we already figured it would be nothing but a platform for misinformation and conspiracy theories and science denial. How telling that no public health officials or local medical leaders were featured speakers. Instead, speakers were known misinformation and COVID conspiracy spreaders. Facts and truthful statistics were omitted from the discussion. What a joke! Arizona has one of the nation's highest COVID death rates. Did this group opposed to COVID mitigation discuss why our state has such a dismal COVID record? Any medical "professional" spreading and supporting misinformation about a potentially deadly virus should find another profession. They are doing harm.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

PMC Parking

My wife and I attended the Fox Theatre for a concert on June 10. I have severe mobility issues and we parked as close as possible, PMC Parking. A sign indicated the pay station would cease working on June 15 and referred patrons to the QR codes posted above indicating how we could pay in the future. We attempted several credit/debit cards at the pay station and they were rejected. We watched this happen to a number of other people, so we attempted to use the QR code. It too failed to work. We spent a half-hour trying to make it work without success making us late for the concert we paid to attend.

The next morning I received a text from PMC stating we did not pay, with a photo of our license number and a $40 charge for failure to pay. We still have the record of our attempts to pay on my wife's phone. If you check, you will find this is a common occurrence with PMC.

Daniel Rhoads

East side

Angels walk

among us

It is heartening to know in these trying and polarized times that strangers really do take care of us. On Sunday morning, while shopping at the Speedway and Kolb Walmart, I dropped my wallet after checking out and getting in the car. It was not until I arrived back home that I realized it was missing. With heart racing, I drove safely back to the store and then received wonderful service from several associates and learned that someone (Thank you, whoever you are) had found the wallet and turned it in. Angels walk among us! Thanks to all involved.

Tony Hayne

East side

Who's the criminal?

Donald Trump recently stated to his followers that the U.S. Government and Justice Dept are "not coming after me, they're coming after you." He has a point. Any of you who have also taken classified, secret, and confidential papers from the government, took them despite knowing it's against the law, ignored subpoenas to return them, stored them in your bathroom, ballroom, or closet, or simply decided you can have them because you want them: yes, the government WILL probably come after you. However, this will be relevant to none of you, since none of you have done this. In which case, they are NOT coming after you.

Besides, he has a rock-solid defense: "I'm innocent; I didn't do anything wrong." This brilliant explanation has never been used previously by a defendant in a criminal case and should settle the problem quickly. The stable genius strikes again.

Norman R. Epstein, MD

Midtown

Trump sets

others up

When are MAGMA supporters going to understand that Donald Trump sets things up so others go to jail and he does not?

An excellent example is Jan. 6. Supporters stormed the capitol, but he never showed up.

Toni Kane