Time for a cult

intervention

As a moderate, my opinions have been likened to snowflakes, liberal and based in emotions by the contributors to these pages on the right. Many on the right steadfastly support the disgraced ex-president, even in the presence of overwhelming evidence of his bad acts. They accuse our government of abuse of power in investigation of his acts. Facts are dismissed because they believe in him like others have followed other charismatic leaders.

His supporters claim there is no precedent for his being investigated and/or charges. That may be true. But there has never been any other president who has committed the broad sins and crimes as he has.

Some have equated that the prosecution of him is akin to third-world politics. I assert that we entered that arena when the fascist was elected.

As a family would call for an intervention if one of their children were to join a cult, isn’t it time for the GOP to have an intervention with the followers of Donald Trump?

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Trump is unique

What is missed in the castigation of Donald Trump is a simple observation of uniqueness: He is the first citizen president since George Washington!

Not having come up 'through the ranks," it is understandable that he would make errors.

Recognizing that fact, most, if not all, of his 'lawbreaking' should be ignored.

His voters see this; the tight-lipped protectors of the status quo see it and fight it.

Charles Josephson

Midtown

Weapons

The purpose of a weapon is to enforce. I can use a weapon to enforce the safety of my home and the government can use a ‘weapon’ to enforce the law of the land.

The Department of Justice is the law enforcement arm of the Federal government. In that respect it is the ‘weaponization’ of law enforcement (how else can you do it?)

Thank you MAGAs for noticing the fact that law enforcement has been weaponize in the form of the DOJ.

Tony Maitland

Marana

Trump indictment

I read the indictment against Donald Trump. I was horrified as I read this. What security issues and assets have been compromised?

One thing for sure. This is now part of history.

One wonders what the Donald Trump Presidential Library will look like. Will it become 'Mecca' for the Magadonians or a testament to the rule of law? Time will give us the answer.

Wayno Guerrini

Southeast side

Equity and equality

are different things

Re: the June 12 letter "Equity."

The letter writer writes that “Equity means that outcomes are legislated to be equal,” and proceeds to attack that definition. Except that is not what equity means; he made that up. First, the definition says nothing about legislation. More important, it is about having equal opportunity, not outcomes. A well-known cartoon illustrates the difference: an adult, older child, and small child are each standing on one box, trying to see a ball game over a fence. The small child still cannot see. But the adult doesn’t need his box to see, and by giving it to the small child who then has two to stand on, they can all see. One box each is equality; the other is equity.

Starting with a level playing field is the American way.

Joshua Freeman

North side

Voter initiatives

I encourage letter to the editor writers and readers to send their views to Arizona legislators as well. This morning, I sent the following email to all ranking Arizona Republican senators and representatives. Simply go to Arizona Legislature online, select Senate or House, go to Members, and send your pasted copy to ranking members. Bolded "positions" follow these legislator's names.

Representative Livingston,

Your party's incessant efforts restricting Arizona voting rights continues. The most recent effort, SCR1015, requires a 10% threshold of signatures in ALL 30 legislative districts, aiming to impair voters' rights to redirect faulty legislation through voter initiatives. Your elected position in the legislature should not allow you to ignore voters and their views once elected, a pattern all too common in the Arizona political arena. Please stop these efforts to limit voter initiative freedoms and rights and instead focus on the critical issues facing Arizona, such as homelessness, water issues, sustainable funding for public education, and the myriad of matters that impact Arizonans on a daily basis.

Roger Shanley

East side

Oppose anti-RCV

and ballot legislation

The Arizona Legislature has successfully placed two voter repression initiatives on the ballot for 2024: HCR2033 to ban Rank Choice Voting, and SCR1015 requiring signatures for ballot initiatives to be gathered from all 30 legislative districts. Voters should oppose any legislation that would limit their ability to choose from a slate of qualified candidates that truly reflect their values, and that would disenfranchise any segment of eligible voters. Data shows that RCV has the potential to increase voter turnout, and polling of voters who used RCV shows a majority understood the ballot and would vote that way again. Early polling shows a majority Arizona voters support ranked-choice voting. The ballot initiative process is already bound by rules that make it difficult. It is the one path citizens still have to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns addressed. There's no need to make that process more cumbersome. Vote no on HCR2033 and SCR1015 to ensure the legislature cannot ignore or silence the voices of their constituents.

Betsy Boggia, Southern AZ Organizer for Voter Choice AZ

Downtown

Trump's motive

I am very concerned by two omissions in the Donald Trump indictment document.

First, the indictment narrates that some boxes of U.S. documents were transported to Trump's golf residence in Bedminster, N.J. Indeed, it relates how Trump waived a Top Secret map around in front of PAC associates there, trying to impress them. Has the FBI searched the Bedminster facility for more incriminating documents?

Second, the indictment omits identifying Trump's motive. Why did he obstruct returning the documents so fiercely? Was it his insecure need to boast and show off? Or was he using (or planning to use) the documents for some self-serving transaction? Those military secrets could garner him a high price from our enemies, and his threat to reveal them could extort our friends.

The investigation must continue.

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson

Southern AZ VA

Re: the June 13 article "Vets waited long enough for health reform."

The opinion of Ms. Pipes regarding the care vets are getting from the VA surprised me. I, and many friends, get all our health care at the Tucson VA and have nothing but praise for the level of care we get. Granted, many of my friends are fellow members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which puts us high on the priories list but other veteran friends who were not wounded in combat also claim to receive excellent care as well. Pipes should have specified she was writing about a particular VA facility, not the VA as a whole. Here in Tucson, we get great care, as I did at the Washington DC VA hospital before moving to Tucson. The staff and volunteers go out of their way to make visits to the hospital pleasant.

Dave Bertagnoli