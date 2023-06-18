Rep. Ciscomani and

Trump indictment

Juan, have you read it? The indictment is very damning for Trump. Juan, I suggest, strongly that you start to align yourself with the correct side of history now. As the former Illinois Republican congressman Joe Walsh said yesterday, Trump is a criminal and traitor. I have said this all along since Jan. 6 and before. Another former Republican Rep. from Illinois, Adam Kinzinger, courageously served on the Jan. 6 commission along with that true and courageous patriot and Republican, Liz Cheney. These three former Republican members of our Congress believe in, practice and defend … truth, honor, integrity, respect, courage.

I expect nothing less from you Juan. Please prove us — and the world — your thoughts on this indictment and your opinion of this process that even Trump, himself, supported in 2016-17 during his presidential campaign as he castigated Hillary for her supposed security breaches. Trump has long been infected with that terrible political disease known as hypocrisy. I hope ours have been vaccinated.

Philip Bentley

Foothills

Ciscomani wades into

bogus culture war

House Rep. Ciscomani told Fox News he plans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. I really wish he’d focus on the problems that are actually happening in Arizona instead of wading into bogus culture war issues to win points with MAGA donors.

While culture war nonsense and political infighting are great for headlines, our congressman should be prioritizing the needs of his constituents. We’re grappling with pressing issues, such health care access, school funding, and Arizona’s critical water shortage. These problems demand Ciscomani's attention. He needs to focus on finding meaningful federal solutions to actual problems, not conservative fever dreams spread by right-wing networks.

It is disappointing to witness our representative spending time and resources on divisive issues that do not directly impact the lives and well-being of those he was elected to serve.

We need a representative who is dedicated to understanding and addressing the diverse needs of our district and finding common-ground solutions.

Judy J. Gillies

Oro Valley

AZ Theater Drag Show

Re: the June 8 Caliente article "Arizona Theatre finale jumps into drag show debate."

The review of The Legend of Georgia McBride gave a good insight into why the show was playing, but let me give you an audience member's brief review as to why you should see it. This is the most delightful, fun, heart-warming and entertaining production I've enjoyed in the theater in some time. The story line is quite engaging, heart-warming, and extremely funny. Imagine how you would explain to your pregnant wife that the only job you could find is as a drag queen. There was never a dull moment, plenty of audience participation, and at the end of the final curtain call, tears were falling from my eyes from laughing so hard. This is not to miss.

Bonnie Brunotte

Midtown

PGA kowtows

to Saudis

The PGA, despite the repeated castigation of players who flocked to LIV monies, has decided to get in bed with the Devil.

They threatened the livelihood of members who had the temerity to snub their authority by refusing them to participate in PGA events. Jack Nicklaus went so far as to declare these miscreants as no longer part of the game.

The Saudis were heavily involved in 9/11, have brutally suppressed Women's Rights and butchered Adnan Khashoggi, and now they control the PGA.

I will no longer watch the PGA/LIV on TV since they have determined it to be on their best (monetary) interest to associate with known Terrorists and Misogynists.

I've often heard that you are known by the company you keep. I'll let the PGA keep company with the Saudis, and I'll keep my support and my money away from them.

Steve Arnold

Foothills

Service helps

mature young ones

Re: the June 13 article "A Peace Corps/military training proposal."

Applause to James Herman's opinion. Israel does this, the Mormon Church sends young adults on missions, and perhaps others I’m not aware of. A University of Utah administrator told me the drastic positive change seen when young people return to college after their mission. With so many of our youth with little direction, using drugs, lack of responsibility, and respect for their community and country, I think service to others may help them mature into contributing citizens. I understand that only 1% of citizens serve in the military — shocking! With obvious alternatives for the young with mental and physical challenges this training proposal of Mr. Herman’s may be a solution to so many problems in today’s American society. Giving of yourself to others here and abroad. It needs to be mandatory.

Karen Kennett Kirts, Retired public school educator

Northeast side

VA medical care

Re: the June 13 article "Vets waited long enough for health reform."

The Op-ed by Sally Pipes is highly critical of Veterans health care at Veterans Hospitals and clinics. She advocates for Veterans to get care outside of the VA Healthcare System and she's critical of the care that Veterans have received in the past. I strongly disagree. She needs to talk to the Veterans who have received excellent care at our local VA Hospital here in Tucson. Outsourcing of Veterans Healthcare is not the answer and fully funding VA Hospitals and Clinics is.

William Peterson

Northwest side

Horne earns failing marks

Tom Horne’s job as Superintendent of Public Education is to promote quality education in Arizona’s schools, including those serving 95% of our K-12 children.

Rather than advocating for increased funding for public schools, Horne spends time enrolling children in the voucher program. He knows full well his actions divert much needed money away from 1.3 million students in our cash-strapped public schools.

Rather than advocating for higher teacher salaries and retention programs, he institutes a hotline to report CRT in the classroom. He knows full well CRT is nowhere to be found in the Board of Education Standards, and his actions only serve to undermine teachers and the subjects they are required to teach.

Rather than advocating for children, he goes to court to prohibit trans children from participating in sports regardless of school support. He knows full well the damage that he is doing to vulnerable children.

At every turn, Horne is failing our children and our state. He must do better.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley

Reinstate the $20B,

audit the wealthy

The recent debt ceiling debate ended with $20 billion being dropped from the IRS budget. A recent study found that for every $1 spent on auditing, the top 1% pulled in $3.18, with $6.29 paid in taxes for the top 0.1%. Whereas on the lower half of income earners, roughly every dollar spent in an audit brought back a dollar in taxes.

The same study followed those audited for several years and determined those audited paid more taxes in subsequent tax years, thus providing the treasury with additional funding.

The IRS workers who go after the wealthy are better trained and educated, often attorneys with CPA credentials. They are much higher paid than those auditing low and middle-income workers. And worth every penny of their salary.

We need to enforce current tax laws and make the top one percent pay their due in taxes. It would help greatly if the $20 billion the Republicans stripped from IRS funding be returned to the IRS budget.

Dr. Pamela Farris

Oro Valley

Climate change

The alarmingly unhealthful air I breathed in Maryland recently — coming from the Canadian wildfires — woke me again to the fact that we are facing the consequences of climate change, contrary to the belief of some politicians. I hope and pray that these elected officials will open their eyes, while they can still see, to understand that large-scale wildfires, extreme weather, accelerating rise of sea levels are enhanced by Climate Change.

Knowledgeable and conscientious scientists, not funded by special-interest industries, have been warning us for decades. Like the prophets in the Hebrew Bible, their call for turning around has been rejected by the financial and political powers. I urge all voters to support and elect only candidates, at all levels, who understand the science and are committed to stop and revert the trend of climate change. The alternative is to destroy our descendants and God’s Earth.

Ke Chiang Hsieh