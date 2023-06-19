All over the nation-misinformation

We are constantly seeking,

To find out what’s new.

But harder by far

To learn what is true.

Fox news says it’s “balanced”

But sometimes it’s crude.

And that is the reason

They recently got sued.

They tell us the “wall”

Must fall, that is sure.

And then they attest

That “Our Border’s Secure”.

He never talked once

‘Bout his sons business dealings,

They only talk budget

That does not know ceilings.

That “Laptop from Hell”

Was pure’‘magination

All 50 men signed

“Russian-Disinformation”

Our economy’s great

We must learn that lesson

It will get better in time

There is “No Recession”

And crime in big cities,

Is blamed on the gun

“Kids will be kids”,

Just protesting in fun.

They tear down our statues

And burn up our flag

The red, white and blue

Has become just a rag.

Dysfunctional government

Just like a sore tooth

Our country’s in trouble

Will we ever know truth?

That fentanyl that killed

They want us to know

Did not come to us

From old Mexico

All over the nation — misinformation

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

True preference point system

Preferential choice range voting, although a notable system, often requires runoffs. Another system is to invert the choice and assign points. This significantly reduces the chance of a runoff. It works like this for five candidates: Instead of one for the top choice you assign up to five points. An example is to assign four points for the top candidate, then three points and two points for the next two you prefer. You have the option of a 0, so your fourth choice is a 0. You really dislike the final choice, so they get negative five points. The sum of the values must be greater than 0 to count; you add them up 4 + 3 + 2 + 0 = 9 minus 5 = 4 points, the vote would count. The complexity of this system makes a runoff high improbable, but the math is simple addition and subtraction — grade school stuff.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Mankind is watching

Re: the June 12 letter “The cause of America.”

Yes, mankind is watching America, and we’re screwing Democracy up. Cops killing Blacks. Transgender Americans under attack. Rampant legislation to curtail voter rights. Hatred of immigrants. Mankind is watching.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Great news!

Thursday’s paper was a joy to read with so much good news; the tens of millions of dollars Arizona is investing to combat homelessness, Tucson’s long-needed ban of non-recreational grass in new development projects and the very cool Pollinator Initiative by the federal General Services Administration. Finally, although Thursday’s paper didn’t have this great news yet in its front page article, I knew from other sources that the Supreme Court acted properly in protecting the Voting Acts Right in the Alabama gerrymandering case. Thanks for bringing us articles that let us maintain hope and optimism.

Sonja Stupel

North side

Trump indictment

Whether one is a Republican, Democrat or Independent, we should be extremely alarmed of the behavior of the former president of the United States. So very SAD. Now we have another chance to continue the disgraceful actions. Lucky us! Really … think!

Mary Beth Schneider

North side

Two justice systems

It’s interesting how a person can be 100% correct and absolutely wrong at the same time.

For instance, regarding Donald Trump’s various legal woes, many Republicans are bemoaning the two justice systems.

How right they are. I mean, who else gets to schedule their arraignments for high crimes like espionage? Who else gets to continue to blast judges and their families on social media without repercussions? Who else gets to stir up their followers and organize protests at their arraignments. Who else will most likely be allowed to walk free after being arraigned for 37 felony counts, including obstruction and making false statements?

Sad.

David Reynolds

East side

Lawmaker censured for hiding Bibles

Re: the June 14 article “Tucson Dem lawmaker censured for hiding Bibles.”

So just exactly who authorized, selected and paid for the bibles? Please don’t tell me the Arizona taxpayers.

Jim Cook

Southeast side

Do NOT renew Rillito Park contract

Re: the June 13 article “Private horse racing tracks get $12M” and the May 7 article “In the shadow of 7 horse deaths, the party goes on at the Derby.”

As a former Animal Cruelty Investigator and a person who has cared for numerous horses in the past several decades, I read with sadness the May 7 article.

Although that particular article was about the Kentucky Derby, it could have easily been referring to the situation in Tucson at the Rillito Park Horse Racing Track.

Despite the alleged “safety measures” put into place by racetrack personnel, the deaths still continue.

Let’s be clear, horses used in the racing industry are not willing participants. Their lives are filled with confinement, fear, pain, and life-threatening injuries. And most of them end up in a slaughterhouse.

The Rillito Park Racetrack is located on public/county property and is subsidized by our taxpayer dollars. Its contract renewal will be voted on Tuesday morning, June 20th.

Contact Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair/Main number (520-724-8126) TODAY and tell them to vote NO on renewing this contract.

Deb Thompson

East side

Medications in America

Re: the June 15 article “SMART Prices Act a roadblock for patients.”

In this article, Steven Potts decries the SMART Prices Act, a bill in the U.S. Senate that would hasten drug price negotiation. He tells us that drug price negotiation would result in “less innovation.” What it actually would result in is lower drug prices for the American people. We should not forget that we have the highest drug prices in the world. Other wealthy nations pay significantly less for the same medications for which they negotiate prices. In the U.S., medications are often priced out of reach of those who need them. Currently, Merck is suing to stop completely the limited drug price negotiation in the Inflation Reduction Act. They are doing so to protect the $14.5 Billion in profit that they brought in last year, not to protect “innovation.”

Kenneth Kenegos RN

Northeast side

Who does Ciscomani represent?

Who does Rep. Juan Ciscomani think he represents when he voted to repeal President Joe Biden’s outlawing of firearm stabilizing braces? These braces were used in several mass shootings in the U.S. over the last decade, including the recent tragedy in Nashville.

Stabilizing braces allow pistol owners to convert their weapon into an easy-to-conceal short-barreled rifle. Do we really need to make high-powered weapons easier to conceal? Who does Rep. Ciscomani represent with this vote?

We need a Congress that is interested in seriously looking into ways to reduce gun violence, not make it worse. This vote by Ciscomani shows he is not interested in solutions. CD6 deserves a Representative who is.

Lori Cinnamond