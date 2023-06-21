New name for GOP

Remember the Grand Old Party? Well, they have changed their acronym. The GOP is now the Grand Old Potty. It’s nice to know that ALL visitors to Mar A Lago resort have plenty of reading material to peruse when they need to use the bathroom. And the chandelier makes them feel like kings and queens!

Jeez!

Jim Trace

East side

Ciscomani throws us another bone

What does it mean when the US House submits a resolution but does not whip the votes? It’s probably a political stunt. When Trump was arrested in Florida, House Republicans submitted a resolution to censure Adam Schiff. But they did not whip the votes because the resolution was a total loser from the start. Or was it?

McCarthy used it to appease his MAGA wing. But he also gave Republicans like Juan Ciscomani a chance to throw their voters a bone. Likewise with the debt ceiling. McCarthy’s threat to shut down the government was a loser from the start. But he eked out a benefit by giving Republicans like Ciscomani a chance to claim “bipartisanship.”

Ciscomani gives us absolutely nothing when he votes against Republican political stunts. We need solutions to real problems, not a bone every now and then.

Mark Blessington

Foothills

Theater & drag queens

With an invite from friends, my husband and I had the wonderful experience of seeing the Arizona Theater Company play The Legend of Georgia McBride. What a magnificent production with great singing, dancing and high energy that engaged the audience completely. Luckily we were in the second row, so we experienced the dancers high-stepping right passed us as we and others gave them money. The drag queen life and development was explained, and the clear message to live your life as who you really are was conveyed and could be appreciated by anyone.

This was such a great contrast to all the negative comments and legislation about drag queens, who they are and what are their intentions.

Our only regret as we left the theater was that there was no place we knew of in Tucson to go and see more of this great drag queen entertainment.

Gypsy Lyle

Northwest side

Chester’s opinion

Re: the June 18 article “A father’s letter to his daughters.”

I was very moved by Mr. Chester’s Father’s Day opinion piece. It was so poignant that it almost brought me to tears. This is what I have been struggling with telling my daughter about our relationship.

I remember my one and only letter from my father when I was away at college. He was a hard-working man, an Irishman of his time not expressing emotions. In the letter, he opened up to me about our lives and how proud he was of me and knew I would excel in the business world. After I graduated from college, we became much closer because he had retired and had time for family that he didn’t have while working. Now that I am retired, I have more time to spend with my family and my daughter and I have become closer.

Many thanks for publishing this editorial.

James McLin CPA (retired)

East side

TEP Solar

Re: the June 18 article “TEP focused on Clean Energy Solutions for our community.”

Kudos to TEP for including solar power generation in their energy portfolio.

However, the accurate reality of their application is mainly based on in-house systems owned by them.

The true resilience of solar generation for our electrical use is based on customer-sited systems, IE “distributed generation.” This would localize and strengthen the power grid and contribute to a stronger network by reducing the infrastructure needs, such as the ever-increasing need for large transmission lines.

TEP should be looking at, and incentivizing ALL rooftop potentials for generation within their service territory. Stop destroying untouched desert land (precious) for mega systems (corporately owned) and get busy spreading the generation to individual localized sites. Couple that to neighborhood storage hubs (batteries) that would offer a more robust distributed power system. The technology exists for this to happen. Now is the time to get serious and build community resilience for the benefit of the ratepayers and not just for the stockholders.

James Cooley

East side

Hunting children

Re: the June 17 article “Gun culture: Hunting for children.”

Gerald Farrington’s article is the most eloquent I have ever read on the subject of our “Gun Culture”. Find it, read it, cut it out and send it to everyone you know and those you don’t know. To quote Farrington, “deer hunters don’t ever know exactly where to find their prey. Children hunters know exactly where to find their prey” in buildings marked SCHOOL where children are captives awaiting their fate. Deer are not taught to hide in a closet or under their desk. They can run away. They are not slaughtered with assault rifles, but children, it seems, are. The children hunter is “not an escapee from a virtual insane asylum, but just another insane resident of a very large insane asylum — America.” I want out of here!!!

Stephanie Keenan,

retired bilingual K-1 Teacher

Southeast side

Reducing pollution

If we want to get serious about reducing pollution from gasoline-powered vehicles — going electric is not the answer.

The energy used to charge electric vehicles creates pollution.

What if we were to designate one Saturday every four months when we have a stay-home Saturday. All nonessential businesses would close nationwide. Everybody stays home. We did it during the pandemic. We can do it now.

Frank Cara

East side

Time for Ciscomani to step up

Fifty years ago, Republicans were slow to condemn their party leader for crimes committed while he was president. Only when the evidence became overwhelming did many Republican leaders begin to recognize that they must place country over party and remove a sitting president. To avoid an impeachment battle that would tear at the fabric of the country, senior Republicans like Barry Goldwater persuaded Nixon to resign. Fifty years later, we again find ourselves with Republican leaders putting their heads in the sand and failing to condemn their current party leader for crimes he committed before and after leaving office. A fair reading of the newest indictment shows the overwhelming nature of the evidence of criminality. It takes courage to stand up and be one of the first to declare that the republican party needs to condemn the former president for his crimes against the nation. Do we have anyone in Arizona with the courage to act?

Rick Unklesbay

Midtown

Biden’s fitness to be President

Re: the June 11 letter “Democrat news media continues to protect Biden.“

This letter claims that President Joe Biden is unfit for president. Biden is an elderly gentleman who overcame a stutter and may sometimes lose his train of thought, which happens to older folks. Elderly people may fall down, but I would like to watch obese Donald Trump even try to ride a bicycle.

Biden dealt effectively with rude Republican heckling at his recent State of the Union speech. Biden’s masterful performance at the White House Correspondents dinner showed wit, joking a comedian offered him $10 to speak briefly: “That’s a switch — a president being offered hush money.”

Biden also said: “A poison is running through our democracy ... truth buried by lies ... the rule of law and our rights and freedoms to be stripped away ... our democracy remains at risk ... it is within our power ... to preserve our democracy.” View Biden at this event on Twitter and draw your own conclusions.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Hobbs’ vetoes

Re: the June 17 article “Hobbs vetoes 4 bills targeting ‘drag’ shows, performers.”

I applaud Gov. Hobbs for every one of the vetoes she has signed so far. Thank goodness we have a governor who isn’t afraid to take stands against those who want to foist their agendas on the whole state! I find it ironic and hypocritical that the people who want to dictate what is right and wrong belong to the very party that has historically stood for less government interference in people’s lives. They are now acting as the morality police for everyone who has a different way of viewing the world than they do. If you don’t want your children to see a certain show or read a certain book, then, by all means, don’t let them! And let the adults make their own choices. Once again, thank you, Governor Hobbs!

Aston Bloom