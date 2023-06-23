I alone vs. we together

“I alone can fix it,”; I am your warrior,”; I am your justice,”; “I am your retribution,”; “I am the only one that can save this nation.” So saith Donald Trump. There is no “I” in USA, just “us.” Only “We the People,” with our individual talents, our unique insights, and our many efforts can fix the “it.” Only the laws we have created together can ensure justice. And only we can stop the retribution, cruelty, hate and violence that leads to endless cycles of civil strife and revenge.

We must vote out those who believe they alone are our saviors. We have a Savior, and He does not teach such egotism and boastfulness. John 8:44 tells us exactly who Trump is.

We must elect leaders who believe in teamwork, generosity, diverse skills, careful study, truth, kindness, and gentle humor. You will know them by those they credit and thank. They will be saying, “Together we can …”

Dee Maitland

Marana

Half an argument was missing

Re: the June 19 article “On Juneteenth, consider why Douglass was great American.”

The essay by a Fellow of the Heritage Foundation praises Frederick Douglass in his fight for emancipation yet does not mention repair or restoration of what was taken from such heroes initially or kept from them after emancipation. The writer represents, “We’re all equal now, what else do you want? The law can’t be used now to give you an ’advantage’ over everybody else.” Ignored is the legacy of poorly funded schools, inadequate housing and health care, job availability, and all the economic and physical well-being lost to the descendants of American slaves. “Removing barriers” with no mechanism or acknowledgment that purposeful measures are needed to address those initial crimes against humanity troubles me. Months ago, certain national lawmakers sported buttons proudly acknowledging “Frederick Douglass was a Republican!,” yet the Christian Nationalist-leaning Foundation and its supporters do not acknowledge his, “I love the pure, peaceable, and impartial Christianity of Christ; I therefore hate the corrupt, slaveholding, women-whipping, cradle-plundering, partial and hypocritical Christianity of this land.”

Wes Ward

Oro Valley

Hunter Biden gets sweetheart deal

U.S. Attorney David Weiss announced that after five years of supposedly investigating Hunter Biden, he will plea guilty via a federal “Information” to two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion and enter Pre-Trial Diversion for a felony count of lying on an ATF form 4473 when purchasing a firearm. What a sweetheart deal! Biden will likely avoid doing any prison time. This deal was done via an Information, not from an Indictment, as I do not believe a Federal Grand Jury was ever empaneled by Weiss. Joe Biden rants about wealthy tax cheats and gun abusers, yet his own son fits those categories. A former Supervisory FBI Agent on the case was removed for alleged political bias. An IRS Agent whistleblower alleged the same. Where is Weiss’ Indictment of Hunter Biden et al. for operating the Biden family’s foreign influence peddling? Millions received from China, Ukraine, Romania, Russia, etc. For doing what? I think Joe Biden will eventually pardon Hunter, with no political ramifications, and support from the Democrat news media.

Bradford Davis

North side

DES information

Re: the June 20 article “Judge to decide abuse records access.”

Kudos to the Star and Amy Silverman for their work allowing reporters to get information on how DES is handling complaints of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults. Many of these people, especially those who are disabled, have no other avenue to inform the public about their care/neglect. Once again, the Star leads in investigative reporting that is essential for the well-being of the entire community. Thank you — keep going!

Diane Wilson

Foothills

Hunter vs. Donnie

Give it up, Republicans. Comparing Hunter’s legal issues to Donnie’s is not comparing apples to oranges. It’s comparing consensual sex to rape.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Science is fundamental knowledge

Re: the June 20 article “Poll: Confidence in science fell in 2022.”

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson famously said: “The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe it.” Science is fundamental knowledge determined through observation of phenomena, posing hypotheses attempting to explain and through critical thinking, formulating a result or theory. It is not an alternative to anything, nor does it compete with any field or subject. Through science, we learn to understand and hopefully to better navigate the world around us. Science is for all of us, always in an effort to improve our lives. It is not a team sport or a faith. It is to everyone’s advantage to know what science is about and to know that our future depends on it.

Richard Johnson

North side

Yes there are ‘two tiers’

GOP’s latest gaslighting claim is there are two tiers of Justice in the United States-one for Democrats and a second (unfair) one for real Republicans (not RINOs).

Well, I agree there are in fact two tiers, but would argue that they are not categorized by Party.

Instead, there is one that addresses parties who accept responsibility and guilt for their criminality and the other that applies to the accused who will never admit to either.

The former uses court-approved plea deals — the latter requires court trials for verdicts. Sentencing reflects the level of cooperation — not politics.

Make your choice—take your chances.

A. Lawrence Glynn

East side

Questionnaire responses

I appreciate having the Citizen Election Questionnaire in the paper. Two comments by Ross Kaplowitch are concerning. First, individuals should not be making decisions regarding a communicable disease. If there was a cholera outbreak, should the city leaders say, “Do what you please?” If someone has known pulmonary tuberculosis, should they be allowed to walk freely and cough on everyone else because that person knows best? Protecting health is a responsibility of elected officials. Second, anyone without a great understanding of the water shortage due to climate change and over 20 years of severe drought should not be in a leadership position.

William Jones

East side

Border wall container fiasco

Re: the June 21 article “Container wall leaves runaway costs behind.”

It’s interesting that former Gov. Doug Ducey has landed a new well-paid job as CEO of Citizens for Free Enterprise after helping bilk AZ taxpayers over his border wall fiasco. Maybe the Free Enterprise folk are only interested when the money flows TO their members’ coffers.

He was the person in charge of the “no bid” AshBrit contracts, the cost overruns, and the eventual shipping container dismantling of the mess on federal property he and the GOP Arizona Legislature created that cost the Arizona taxpayers (you and me) HUNDREDS of millions. He gave the funding to an agency that couldn’t handle that much responsibility and then neglected to oversee the operation. Sounds like a great candidate for a CEO, doesn’t it? Fail at what you’re doing and then get a better gig, the Free Enterprise way!

Steve Poe

Midtown

What happens when you take risks

Re: the June 20 article “Search underway for missing tourist sub.”

Let’s face it: 4 of the 5 people who contracted for a ride in a submersible vehicle to view the remains of the Titanic were aware of the risks, signed waivers admitting their acceptance of those risks, but were intent on taking those risks in order to see the wreck up close. I hope that spending $250,000 to risk their life was worth it. That amount could have saved many lives right here on the surface. There was no necessity for ordinary people to participate in this “adventure” as it did not add to human knowledge in any way other than to satisfy some curiosity. And you know what they say about what curiosity did to the cat.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Two-tiered federal justice system

If Hunter Biden was so out of it being continually on drugs and alcohol in 2017 and 2018, then how was it that during that period, he made a combined income of $3,000,000? This is when he was on the Board of Burisma in Ukraine. In 2022, a Hollywood entertainment industry lawyer reportedly paid about $2 million of Hunter Biden’s owed federal income taxes. President Joe Biden has continually said that Hunter has done nothing wrong, which obviously has been disingenuous at best. He did not know of Hunter’s purchase of a firearm and being a prohibited possessor? Just like he has repeatedly stated not knowing any of Hunter’s business partners or dealings. Contradicting that are photos, emails, and White House visitor log records showing Biden meeting with several of Hunter’s business partners, foreign and domestic. I think there is now a two-tiered federal justice system in America, one for Democrats, who get leniency or not charged at all, and one for Republicans, who get charges stacked against them.

Taylor Greenway

Midtown

Hunter Biden pleads guilty

Many Republican officials are wrongly stating Hunter Biden was treated leniently, when in fact his prosecution for delayed payment of taxes contrasts sharply with the fact that others, most prominently Roger Stone, an ally of the former MAGA president, never even faced criminal charges for similar conduct. The false statements on Hunter’s application for a gun also would not prompt criminal prosecution absent evidence of violent behavior.

Far from getting favored treatment, Hunter Biden was prosecuted solely because he is his father’s son.

Teresa Jenkins