Ciscomoni has new transportation

I was hopeful when Congressman Ciscomoni was first elected last year: a new person who would show some leadership and help resolve some of Southern Arizona's issues: water shortage, border issues, transportation, jobs, education, etc.

Very quickly it became clear, he would follow all of the GOP leadership and others in their quest to play havoc with our political system and ignore, hard working Americans issues.

He is a wonderful example of our country, a child of an immigrant, elected to a high office and his father's quote was memorable.

But his actions were quickly indicative of his lack of spine: accepting money from Marjorie Taylor Greene and voting to sanction a congressman over his actions during an impeachment.

My late mother-in-law had a great saying: (translated from Spanish) "tell me who you run around with and I will tell you who you are"

Mr. Ciscomoni is riding in a clown car called the GOP majority.

Melanie Heavilon, retired probation officer

West side

Christ's message & social issues

Re: the June 22 article "Christians shouldn't be misled by political rhetoric."

Thank you to Mike Nickerson for his opinion article. The well written and thoughtful article makes an extraordinary connection between Christ’s primary message to man/womankind and today’s social issues: “Jesus came 'to bring good news to the poor, release to the captives and freedom to the oppressed.'” Words to remember when evaluating political candidates. Thank you again to Mike Nickerson!

Wendy Joyce

Northeast side

EPA's new air quality rules

As the former Mayor of Douglas, I know the vital role Sulphur Springs Valley Electric plays by not only growing the food we need but also creating local jobs and critical revenue for the region.

That’s why the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal to implement new air quality rules for small particulates called PM2.5 is so concerning. If this proposed rule is finalized, agriculture, manufacturing, and other key Arizona industries will be hit hard.

A recent study by the National Association of Manufacturers found the EPA’s plan threatens an estimated $500 million in manufacturing activity and 1,300 jobs across Arizona.

This is not a partisan issue. I’m a Democrat and understand the Biden Administration’s desire to improve our environment. However, there needs to be a regulatory balance that allows for a strong economy and healthy environment. The EPA’s proposed rule for PM2.5 fails the test.

Robert Uribe

Bisbee

Lane Santa Cruz for Ward 1

Re: the June 18 article "Join me in supporting Miguel Ortega in Ward 1."

As a long-time resident of Ward 6, I was discouraged to read that Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik felt the need to throw not-so-subtle jabs at Ward 1 Council Member Lane Santa Cruz without having the courage to mention her by name. At a time when many politicians are seeking to disenfranchise voters, she is making government more accessible by bringing it to the people through innovative programs such as participatory budgeting in which residents get to decide how their taxpayer dollars are spent.

During her first term, Lane has been a champion for progressive, forward-thinking policies that center the most vulnerable communities. She has been a staunch advocate for affordable housing, safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists, and climate action. For these reasons and many more, I encourage my fellow Tucsonans to re-elect Lane Santa Cruz to the Tucson City Council!

Nate Sigal

North side

EPA proposal on small particulates

There is a lot to be encouraged by in the latest Arizona economic outlook report from the University of Arizona. Our state is slated to outpace the nation in economic growth, however, the same report shows we are bearing the brunt of crippling inflation.

Unfortunately, it seems that regulators in Washington, D.C., are bent on making these problems even worse.

The EPA recently proposed a rule that would significantly tighten the limits for small particulates (PM2.5). The Biden administration is barreling ahead with regulations that threaten 1,300 jobs and $500 million in manufacturing activity in Arizona alone, according to a recent study from the National Association of Manufacturers.

Ratcheting up PM2.5 regulations will create a maze of permitting requirements and in the energy industry, the cost to comply with this overburdensome regulation may be borne by ratepayers.

Burdensome regulations like the EPA’s proposal only serve to stifle economic growth and stoke inflationary pressures at a time when we can least afford it.

Lea Marquez Peterson

Northeast side

The Submersible failure

I'm going to offer an opinion regarding the catastrophic failure of the Titan submersible. It looks to me, from my mechanical engineering studies, like a buckling failure resulting from cyclic loading. Each trip to the depths subjected the vessel to extreme pressures that resulted in fractures that weakened it in vulnerable spots, leading to a rapid proceeding of a chain of events that destroyed the submersible nearly instantly when the submersible encountered those pressures again. I don't know how much this hypothesis has been investigated, but if it hasn't been, maybe some mechanical engineering student could investigate it and devise ways of predicting buckling failure under extreme pressures.

William Winkelman

Southeast side

TMC ER

Several days ago I went into TMC ER with symptoms of heart palpitations and lightheadedness. They sat me down asking pertinent questions and taking my vital signs. Noting extremely high blood pressure they immediately took me back and into a bed. Two nurses and a tech hooked me up to all their monitors, started an IV, and sent a blood sample to the lab. They explained everything they were doing and calmed my anxiety. As my BP came down, symptoms subsided, and lab work came back essentially normal, I was discharged with follow-up instructions. I want to thank everyone involved in my care especially my RN, Dawn and my ER doc, Dr. Khalil Mroue. They are truly a credit to the medical profession with their expertise and compassion. As a retired RN with 42 years of experience, I recognize optimal care and that is what I received. Thank you, again.

Nancy Short

Foothills

Border crisis still exists post Title 42

The Biden administration is bragging that the numbers of people entering the country illegally have dropped significantly since Title 42 ended on May 11. An average of 3,500 a day were encountered by the Border Patrol after Title 42 ended. That is about half the 7,000 encounters of previous months. Yet even 3,500 a day calculates to over 1 million a year. Over 1,000 people a day appeared at the ports of entry having applied for asylum using CBP One. If those numbers continue, it will amount to over 360,000 annually, adding to an existing backlog of over 1 million asylum cases. Almost 10,000 unaccompanied children were allowed entry in May, with 5,400 of those occurring after Title 42 ended. Any objective look at the border situation would conclude that there still is a crisis and that it is not secure. Only Democrats, Joe Biden and the Progressive biased news media with their open border minds would consider it a success.

Marty Jacobs

Green Valley

AZ “vouchers for all” lack equity and education quality

Vouchers (Empowerment Scholarship Accounts) provide parents with funds for private education. Parents get 90% of a student’s funding from their assigned public school to pay tuition. ESA awards range from $6,000 to $9,000 annually (without disabilities). Public schools must get a wide range of funding.

Where’s the equity? Private school annual tuition is around $10,000. You could pay up to $4000 out of pocket for private tuition, or, if your public school has more funding, substantially less. Proposition 208 tax on wages over $250,000 was more equitable and popular.

Where is the quality? The ECONOMIST reports that America’s private schools are a “motley bunch” and “evidence … that America’s private schoolers learn more … is less secure.” AZ Public schools are tested for language and math proficiency (azreportcards). AZ does not test private schools. A $6,700 public school is rated “C.” A $10,000 private school is “not found.”

School Choice without equity or quality measures is on shaky ground.

Cindy Doklan

Midtown

Gender issues

I don’t think that a lot of people understand gay and trans issues. For one, people do not choose to be gay or trans. Do people choose to be heterosexual? … No. Would anyone choose to be gay or trans? No, look at the suicide rate among those with these gender orientations. It’s difficult being genetically different from the majority. These people need more support, not less, from the majority.

Chris Pinhey