Millions to save 5 rich people

How many millions of dollars are being spent by the U.S. and other countries to rescue five rich people? We have families struggling to pay for child care and work and seniors who are being forced out of their homes because of increasing rents. Why did we spending millions of dollars to rescue five rich people? Where are our priorities?

Jeannette Studer

Marana

Shame on you Rep. Ciscomani

What does Rep. Juan Ciscomani do days after former President Trump is indicted on 34 counts of jeopardizing national security? He votes to punish a 12th term fellow member of Congress, Adam Schiff, who led an investigation of wrongdoing by then President Trump.

I wonder who Rep. Ciscomani thought he was representing when he cast that vote. Was he representing the will of the majority of people in CD6? Or, instead, was he taking his orders from the former President who threatened to support a primary opponent against any Republican that did not follow his demands.

The people of CD6 deserve someone in Congress who represents them. We don’t need someone taking orders from a disgraced former president and a minority of extremists in Congress. Rep. Ciscomani, shame on you.

Karen Harris

Northwest side

Building a Safer City: Preventing bicycle accidents and ensuring justice for victims

Re: the June 4 article “City’s plan could make biking in Tucson safer, more accessible.”

As a dedicated bicycle accident attorney, I understand the challenges faced by victims and their families. We must focus on prevention to create a safer city. Tucson cyclist Cassidy Frost’s story highlights the dangers cyclists face daily. While progress has been made, more needs to be done. We must prioritize safety initiatives, including improved infrastructure, education programs, and enforcement measures. Designated bike lanes with physical barriers can reduce collisions and increase cyclist confidence. While legal action is necessary at times, prevention should be our goal. Our firm has witnessed the heartbreaking consequences of accidents, both physical and mental. By building a safety-focused city, we can reduce the need for litigation and spare individuals and families from further suffering. Tucson has the opportunity to lead as a cycling-friendly city by improving infrastructure, safety initiatives, and community engagement. We need to work together to prevent accidents, humanize victims, and create a brighter future where justice is served and lives are protected.

Doug Zanes, Attorney and Founder, Zanes Law

Midtown

Kirsten Engel: A better choice

Trump is a vindictive, compulsive liar. He told so many lies that the media, including the Arizona Daily Star, stopped counting them. Trump wanted us to believe it was Antifa who stormed the Capitol on January 6, when it was his supporters. When Trump left the White House for Mar-a-Lago with boxes of secret and classified documents, he wanted us to believe the FBI planted those boxes.

What’s really sad is seeing that the vindictive Trump continues to control House Republicans, including Juan Ciscomani. House Republicans voted to remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee and to censure Adam Schiff because Trump demanded it. In addition, they voted to defund the IRS, making it harder to collect much needed revenue from tax dodgers.

Kirsten Engel is a better choice to represent Dist. 6 in Congress. She’s not afraid of the truth, and she would resist the bullies.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Keeping the saguaro study alive

Re: the June 25 article “Couple kept saguaro study alive for more than 40 years.”

My compliments to Henry Brean for the thoroughly researched story of the couple that have been keeping the saguaro study alive for more than 40 years. I can’t remember the last time I read a local story to its end. His expertise in capturing the subject was inspiring. While I’m giving out compliments, I would like to also thank the two scientists who ran the study for so long. Tom Orum and Nancy Ferguson deserve all the credit for sticking with this labor of love.

Carol Foster

Northwest side

Ward 1 City Council primary election

Re: the June 25 article “Lane Santa Cruz delivered results, deserves our votes”, the June 18 article “Join me in supporting Miguel Ortega in Ward 1“, the June 14 letter “Lane Santa Cruz is the best choice” and the June 6 letter “Sit this one out, Raul.”

I commend the Star’s robust coverage of the Ward 1 primary. I will add a few comments:

While I OFTEN agree with Councilmember Kozachik (op-ed) and Jerry Anderson (letter-to-the-editor) , I ALWAYS agree with Congressman Raul Grijalva (letter-to-the-editor) and Karin Uhlich (op-ed). The latter two’s unwavering support for Lane Santa Cruz for Ward 1 validates my position: Lane Santa Cruz has earned my trust with the strong actions and accomplishments of her first term.

As an architect (and Ward 1 small business owner) who has designed 4800 units of affordable housing, I know the housing crisis will only be solved by the hard work of building more affordable homes. Lane Santa Cruz has been the engine of the City’s extraordinary commitment to building more affordable rental and ownership housing; in contrast, Miguel Ortega offers the fantasy of the Republican-controlled State legislature passing rent control.

For me, the choice is clear. I support Lane Santa Cruz the doer over Miguel Ortega the talker.

Corky Poster

Downtown

Mayes, the people’s lawyer

Let’s all appreciate Attorney General Mayes accomplishments thus far in her time in office.

To preserve our water supply, Mayes charged the Water Resources Department with failing to designate active groundwater management areas as required by law and rescinded two flawed Saudi well leases.

To protect women’s reproductive rights, Mayes declined defending the 1864 state law banning all abortions, leaving the 2022 law in effect allowing abortions through the first 15 weeks and protecting their providers.

To ensure our health and safety, Mayes indicted those involved in fake mental health and substance abuse clinics of Medicaid fraud, negligence, kidnapping and assault, and sued manufacturers of products containing forever chemicals (PFAS) for contaminating our drinking water.

To preserve our public funds, Mayes launched an investigation of fraud, waste, and abuse in the state voucher program.

To protect voting rights, Mayes issued a formal opinion stating existing election laws bar counties from demanding full hand counts of mail-in ballots.

Thank you for serving the people’s interests.

Bobbi Zimmer