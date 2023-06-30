Poverty in America

We have about $150 trillion floating around in America for 130 million people. Divided equally, that’s 1 million dollars for every American. Yeah, right. In actuality, the top 1% hold 32.3%, while the bottom 50% divide up a measly 2.6%! So, who actually supports the US Government? Well, mainstream Americans pay 28.4%/year total taxes, while the 1 percenter pay only 8.2%. We don’t need a ‘War of Poverty’, we need a ‘War on the Wealthy’!

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Back to the closet?

Re: the June 26 letter "Don't beg for trouble."

It seems the premise of the letter is that LGBTQs should fade into the woodwork. The letter suggests "doing your own thing in daily life without drama." Just maybe, the long history of ostracization, discrimination, hate and violence towards LGBTQs has created a desire for some to "put it out there". Somehow loud displays and theatrics are ok for heterosexuals — think Super Bowl halftime, St. Patrick's Day, Mardi Gras, Trump rallies and other over the top events. Reading the letter, I got the feeling that LGBTQs, even if friends and family, are still "the other". "We've come to love and accept them". (It wasn't unconditional from the get-go). "They have proven to be intelligent, creative and productive citizens". (They had to prove it!) And, they have to "win us over" by not being flamboyant and in-your-face -"Being obnoxious creates few supporters" (unless you are Donald Trump). The overall message — LGBTQs, be grateful — you are finally gaining some acceptance, so behave yourselves!

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Closet De Ja Vu?

Re: the June 26 letter "Don't beg for trouble."

"Why not just do your own thing in your own daily lives without all the drama?" In other words, keep a low profile to avoid being noticed. It's OK to open the closet door but don't step out in public? Good advice in situations of government taxation/regulation but sometimes it pays to be the squeaky wheel. Conflating flamboyant and obnoxious? Was Liberace obnoxious? To some, no doubt he was. Obviously, flamboyant. Grace Slick and Elton John, obnoxious? "While many ... will never understand you," "many more have" slowly "begun to accept you." "Justice takes time." Often, too much time. Assertiveness may "lose friends," but they were probably unworthy of friendship, anyway. Quote the Isley Brothers: "It's your thing, do what you wanna do. I can't tell you, who to sock it to." It's your game (life), play (live) it!

James Abels

Midtown

Tom Horne's decision is wrong on the evidence

Re: the June 27 article "Arizona schools chief targets dual language programs."

State School Superintendent Tom Horne is demanding the school districts require non-English speakers be placed in English only immersion classes rather than being educated in dual-language classes that research has shown to be more effective. That mandate is driven by ideology and not by evidence. A 2015, a four-year randomized controlled trial evaluation of the Portland, Ore., dual-language immersion programs found that students who participated in the programs outperformed their other English-learner peers in English-reading skills by a full school years' worth of learning by the end of middle school.

The superintendent is willing to let the education of students suffer so that he can please his base of supporters, while making sure Arizona's workforce is less well-educated in an economy that demands greater and greater academic skills. It is shameful behavior. For shame! Superintendent Horne, for shame!

Mike Carran

Oro Valley

Price of AZ Performances

Re:the June 25 article "Per-diem pay persists during AZ's protracted session."

Recent articles in the Star have pointed out the costs associated with the rise and fall of the container wall and the chaos of the Cyber Ninja "audit."’ Both were poorly planned and ineffective, but catered to elements of the Republican base and raised the profiles of the politicians involved. Tim Seller’s opinion piece outlined the “drag” show that is occurring in the legislature and noted the number of bills introduced by the majority and vetoed by the governor. (Ironically, several were against drag shows.) All of these are examples of pure performance politics — aimed at getting credit with the base but going nowhere. However, Arizona taxpayers have been paying for this posturing. While it goes on, bills introduced to solve real problems have been sidelined. Maybe it’s time for voters to consider whether the price of political performances is worth the result. Bipartisanship anyone?

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Opposing views

Re: the June 28 article "Court fight looms over historic wave of anti-LGBTQ laws."

This was another in a long line of one-sided articles in this paper on the subject of medical treatment for gender dysphoria. There was not one mention in the article about how many countries in Europe are changing their views and laws concerning this treatment. Sweden, Finland, Norway and the UK are back-tracking on hormone treatment and surgery for minors. If the AZ Daily Star wants to honestly report on this issue, I would expect them to also publish articles and opinions (from prominent papers such as the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post) that present counter perspectives. And any reader who claims to be informed on this topic should do research, looking for opposing views.

Trish Kimminau

Midtown

Only the best for Ward 1

As a neighborhood advocate for over 30 years and a resident of Ward 3 for longer than that, I have seen a multitude of people running for local office and have worked to help a few of them get elected. I am supporting Miguel Ortega for the Ward 1 City Council seat because he has proven that he cares about the integrity of the barrios, about building up our less advantaged neighbors and organizing residents so that they can have input into the decisions that impact them where they live. He does not belittle those who do not agree with him. Instead, he listens to people, he is open to new ideas and above all, he knows how to get a job done. I have seen none of those qualities in the incumbent who has had three years in office and very little to show for it. Miguel Ortega was a darn good council aide in Ward 3 for five years and when he resigned from his position it was when the office was doing some of its best work with constituents. Unlike his Ward 1 opponent, Ortega believes that decisions affecting residents need to be open and above board. Ortega will be a uniter, not a divider, and he will be a full-time council member, who responds to constituents' concerns while being respectful of all constituents, other council members and City staff. Vote for change, vote Miguel Ortega.

Bonnie Poulos

Midtown

Alzheimer's need access to better treatment

I saw my father-in-law pass away from Alzheimer's a decade ago. It was a painful process, not just for him but for his family.

Fortunately, there are now new treatments: monoclonal antibodies that the FDA has approved. The downside though, is that the vast majority of Alzheimer's patients can't access them. That's because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) won't cover those treatments for Medicare beneficiaries except in very specific circumstances.

For Alzheimer's patients like my father-in-law, every day counts. If patients, their caregiver and their doctors all agree that these new treatments are the best course of action, then CMS shouldn't be stopping them from access those treatments.

I encourage Senator Kyrsten Sinema to reach out to CMS and get them to change their coverage determination that is preventing so many Alzheimer’s patients from accessing the treatment they need.

Susan Youngblood

Foothills

Ward 1 primary race

The more I, as a former business owner in Tucson, hear from retired city officials on the current City Council races, the more I remember canvassing in 2005 for local Democrats, who were winning at the polls but losing elections ... despite a Democratic voter registration advantage in the city.

We worked hard for a change in representation, calling and door-knocking to eventually achieve parity with the write-in ballots and finally achieving a Democratic majority of seats on the Tucson City Council.

Today, I feel we need a similar change in leadership, especially in Ward 1, so I support Democrat Miguel Ortega, an independent and honest voice to represent the citizens of Ward 1 at this crucial time in our community's history.

Roderick McLeod