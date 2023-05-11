Guns in the US

Re: the May 7 letter "Murder by gun and mental health."

While l agree that guns kill people, more so in the U.S. then in Europe, it is also true that the majority of Europeans are better educated and parents are more concerned about their children's actions; and there are probably fewer children without a parent (or parents) to guide them. Gun control in Europe is strictly enforced, which is very lax in the United States.

John Ginocchio

East side

Democrats' woke DEI policies are discriminatory

I believe Democrats' woke policies are racist and discriminatory. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies have now been adopted and implemented by federal, state, and municipal governments, educational, aka liberal indoctrination institutions, and corporations across America. All in the name of racial, social and economic justice.

What I think all of this translates to is racism and discrimination against whites, especially straight white males. Critical race theory being taught to young students across the country at its core is anti-white. Woke DEI training sessions for government and private industry employees are essentially anti white male.

If a government or private sector has a choice between hiring a well qualified white male applicant versus a well qualified or lesser qualified minority applicant, would not their DEI policies dictate hiring the latter? Democrats' woke DEI policies amount to affirmative action on steroids. Over decades, America has spent hundreds of billions of taxpayer money on affirmative action policies for minorities. Now Democrats have taken it to the next discriminatory level.

Marty Jacobs

Green Valley

Budget limit

Re: the May 7 letter "Budget limit."

The letter states: When a father sends his kid off to college with a credit card worth $5,000 to use through the year for necessities and the card is maxed out by the first month, a parent gets angry. Naturally! So what does the father do? The letter writer admits that FIRST he will pay the bill and subsequently put the student on a stringent budget.

Comparing it on a national scale the letter writer says this is EXACTLY what Kevin McCarthy does, but it is NOT. He (Congress) refuses to pay the bill before the cuts are made. In other words, the father will not jeopardize his good credit, and reluctantly pay the bill, but Congress is willing to ruin the Credit of this great nation, by putting the future before the past. Really?

Lotte Decker

Northeast side

AR-15 style weapons

Why do any eligible U.S. citizens wish to own an AR-15 style rifle? If it is to protect themselves, then why would not other gun options suffice? From what I have read, the original weapon was intended for war. An ER Doctor described its damage to the human body in terms that suggest flesh and bone cannot be repaired while a “simple” 45 caliber wound might be. Some voters will allow one topic to decide their vote. Abortion, for example.

Personally, I have decided that this topic of allowing, or not, ownership of a hideous AR-15 style weapon is worthy of determining my election vote. My thought is to outlaw such a weapon and for our government to purchase, at a reasonable price, all existing AR-15 style weapons from our citizen owners, including ammunition, and ship them all to the Ukrainian government using funds already allocated for that purpose.

James Reaves

Foothills

Juan Ciscomani is an outstanding Congressman

As a voter in Arizona's CD6, I’m appalled and dismayed to read the several letters that have been recently published by the Star excoriating Congressman Juan Ciscomani on one issue or another. This is obviously an organized effort by the Democrats to tarnish the reputation of a fine Representative … father, husband and servant of the people in his District.

Moreover, the attack ads already running on local TV, paid for by a leftist out-of-state PAC, are, quite frankly, filled with untruths.

He is strong on the Republican values of personal responsibility, fiscal responsibility, border security, national defense and adherence to the Constitution.

I know Juan and Laura personally and professionally. No two finer people walk the face of this earth. It’s an honor to call them friends, and to have Juan represent me and my family in the U.S. House of Representatives.

David Eppihimer

East side

Who should take responsibility

Re: the May 7 article "UA leadership shakeup has some hopeful campus safety improves."

This article appeared to be detailed and comprehensive. I, of course, am not privy to all the particulars of the investigation of the university's safety protocols. However, organizational change, as suggested by UA President Dr. Robert C. Robbins, may not be the complete answer.

The dismissed Liesl Folks, provost, and Paula Balafas, chief of the UA Police Department, appear to be scapegoats for the laxity of their supervising personnel. The resignation of Robbins (the captain of the ship) and other administrators in the chain of command may be a better solution than throwing only two lower level personnel under the bus.

From the extensive news coverage in recent weeks it appears that the UA office of General Counsel, Dean of Students Kendal Washington White and Pima County Attorneys Office should also bear some of the responsibility for the safety lapse.

Art Di Salvo

Northwest side

What did you expect?

Re: the May 3 article "First 100 days."

For all those people upset over the way GOP Rep. Juan Ciscomani has voted in his first 100-days, I have some news for you. He is a REPUBLICAN doing what his party does.

James Galvin

Sahuarita

The Court deserves what it gets but do we

Re: the May 8 article "Court gets what it deserves as public approval plummets."

We must ask: do we the people deserve what we are getting? But what can one expect when at least five of the Justices lied to get the job.

John Roberts claimed he was merely an "umpire" making decisions but that he had no opinion on Roe vs. Wade. Alito said he'd uphold precedent. They lied. They were ideologues from the start.

Then there are Gorsuch and Coney Barrett who claimed precedent should not be touched. Kavanaugh brazenly lied to Senator Susan Collins when she asked him directly about his views on Roe. Clarence Thomas is a piece of work unto himself and we can all fault Joe Biden legitimately for Thomas' rise to the Court because Biden swept all of Thomas' scandalous misconduct under the proverbial rug.

The real question is does the American public deserve a Court that makes ideological decisions NOT based on law?

Barbara Benjamin