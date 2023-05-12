Red light hell

To the driver of the Mustang that was beside me last night (Sunday, May 7): yes, I was doing “maximum cop-proof” speed on Ruthrauff and it frustrated you. So, I was not surprised when I heard the sweet rumble from the pipes on that 5.0, and saw you blast past me. And race into the left turn lane onto La Cholla. And the light turned red. That ‘tang easily had the brakes to stop at the light, but you floored it and ran the red light into the very large and crowded intersection.

Really. We are blessed with some very potent vehicles today; they are exhilarating to drive; we do bend the occasional traffic law. Safely. But that move was totally — OK, it was so egregious, I can’t find words for it. You should have that beautiful Mustang taken away from you and crushed. All at your expense.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Budget limit

Re: the May 7 letter “Budget limit.”

With interest, I always read the frequent opinions of the letter writers. Often I find them rich in statements with very little supporting data. In his most recent letter, he uses a hypothetical situation of a dependent who maxed out a theoretical credit card.

His solution: “First, I pay the bill.” He then follows with reasonable remedial suggestions. BRAVO. Following his recommendations transferred to the debt limit crisis, his solution would be: First, Congress raises the debt limit! Then, Congress negotiates future spending limits. Isn’t that what the president suggested?

In the writer’s analogy, the Father (the Speaker of the House) would first let the child default on his credit card debt with all its consequences (e.g., ruined credit rating).

Uwe Manthei

Midtown

No on debt ceiling compromise

Dear Mr. President, please stand firm. The debt ceiling is a result of past spending and we must increase it to cover those debts, no ifs, and/or buts! Don’t fall for the Republican hyperbole, they supported three clean debt ceiling bills during Trump’s presidency. Even Trump acknowledged it was a staple of our democracy; America pays its debts. Stand strong. If default must happen, Republicans can own the disaster!

Norman Patten

Midtown

Working Congressman

Congressman Ciscomani is hard at work in D.C. and yet ads on TV are already disparaging him. He supported the Veterans Appeals Backlog Improvement Act and the VET-TEC Authorization Act. Introduced Bipartisan legislation: “Combating Cartels on Social Media Act.” Supports raising the Debt Limit by $1.5T while protecting Veteran benefits, SS and Medicare. Recognizes the border is not secure and is a loud voice in Congress for the 85,000 undocumented children lost by the Biden Administration (letter to DHS).

He is a Naturalized American citizen who is concerned and agrees with Rep. Ruben Gallego that the Biden administration and subsequent communities are unequipped to handle the surge of migrants and Ciscomani supports legal immigration principles.

He is also working across the aisle for policies to ensure that Americans are safer and more prosperous. Since Jan. 7, he has attended numerous constituent events connecting with people. We are fortunate to have him in D.C. fighting for us.

Pamela Furrie

Northwest side

Censorship is fascism

Imagine if German school kids no longer learned about WWII and the Holocaust! Think about the possibility that Italian school kids hear nothing about Mussolini, or Spanish kids nothing about Franco! Similarly, if American students graduate from high school without any knowledge of Wounded Knee, the Civil War, slavery, or Pearl Harbor plus the internment camps, we would do them a great disservice.

But Republican legislators across the country want to ban books, censure textbooks, sanitize reading assignments, and literally whitewash their own history exculpating themselves from any potential responsibility. The past has never been simple or negligible; and we have arrived at our day and age as a result of many right and wrong decisions by the previous generations.

Our society can grow forward only if the young generation is fully aware of the past and can then make their own decisions. Censorship of school reading materials by the governors of Texas or Florida smacks of fascism. Putin and his ilk must be smiling, happy about their American disciples.

Albrecht Classen

East side

Shooter reportedly a neo-Nazi sympathizer

Mauricio Garcia, age 33, has been identified as the mass shooter at the Allen, Texas shopping mall. A photo of Garcia reflected him having Nazi tattoos. Some in the news media are referring to him as a “white supremacist,” even though Garcia is a brown skinned Latino man.

At the end of WWII, Argentina’s dictator Peron, actively assisted Nazis fleeing from Europe by providing them with money and passports for safe haven in Argentina. Central America and South America have a history of right wing dictators, backed by America to prevent the spread of then Soviet communism. Racism and bigotry have been present in the Latino culture, with the historical subjugation and enslavery of indigenous peoples throughout the Americas.

There is dislike amongst some Latinos of blacks and Jews. Some members of the Proud Boys are Latinos. There have been attacks on Asians by Latinos. Hundreds of thousands of Latino young males have crossed the border, their home country histories unknown. Where is the USDOJ’s focus on Latino extremism?

Terry Garland

East side

Republican Juan Ciscomani

Congressman Juan Ciscomani is not the best person to escort Republicans to tour the border. As a Mexican migrant, he should have advised his former boss, Gov. Doug Ducey, that his Mexican countrymen are too intelligent, tenacious and resourceful to be stopped by Ducey’s ridiculous shipping container wall.

Why is Ciscomani even a Republican? In 2016 Donald Trump said Mexican migrants are rapists and criminals. Does Ciscomani see a rapist when he views himself in a mirror? Does he enjoy being insulted by Trump?

Many Republican white supremacists believe the great replacement conspiracy theory that migrants and their supporters seek to replace white people. Ciscomani is their worst nightmare as a migrant in an influential position of power in Congress. Ciscomani is walking a tight rope as he boasts of realizing his dreams. Will he pander to the white supremacists to be accepted as a “real” American by crushing the dreams of the DACA dreamers?

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Castles made of sand

Re: the May 6 article “De Laura’s status with UA ‘remains unchanged’” and “De Laura decision raises questions about UA’s integrity.”

The Daily Star has made us aware UA’s starting quarterback and PAC-12 2021 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Jayden de Laura, has been named in a 2018 civil lawsuit, along with high school teammate Kamo’i Latu, as being guilty of sexual-assault. Both players lured a female victim to an isolated stairwell and “physically overpowered” her to perform sexual acts and both are currently receiving scholarships to play college football while remaining eligible at the UA and the University of Wisconsin respectively. This is wrong.

I acknowledge universities are beholden to lucrative athletic contracts but when will the integrity of these programs, a word Greg Hansen used in his Sunday column, put respect for victims’ rights and human decency above star athletes and financial gain? I say this to the University of Arizona, and Wisconsin, especially Robbins, Heeke and Fisch, you cannot build a program on sand. The right decision is waiting. Your choice.

Tim Kennedy

Oro Valley

Priorities

Re: the May 8 article “Bill outlaws dolls with real faces.”

Although crafting a bill to protect children from people with photos of children’s faces on sex dolls is a nice diversion, it is more urgent for our Republican legislators to consider some way to protect the actual faces and bodies of our children from destruction while attending school. Dolls don’t kill children — guns do.

Dan Surina