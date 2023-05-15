Second Amendment

Re: the April 30 article “We should change the second amendment.”

Michael Chihak calls for changes to the Second Amendment, but one of his recommended changes, “exclude the right to possess assault rifles and ban automatic and semi-automatic guns,” would, in effect, repeal the Second Amendment guaranteeing the right of citizens to own guns. Less than one-quarter of Americans favor repeal of the Amendment, which certainly “reflects contemporary morals.” Automatic weapons such as machine guns are already banned, but that leaves almost 400 million semi-automatic guns in the hands of citizens, which averages out to about 120 firearms per 100 residents. People buy guns mostly for self-protection but also for hunting, target shooting, and collecting.

As for Chihak’s other recommendations, background checks, age limits on gun purchases, and prohibiting the mentally ill from owning guns — well, we already have those laws. Chihak is in a small minority in calling for such drastic changes to the Second Amendment.

David Pearse

Foothills

Christians with guns

The United States is often referred to as a Christian nation. Even if it is not, a major commandment for most is “Thou shalt not kill.” This commandment doesn’t say not to kill people; it says not to kill anything. So why does the U.S. have so many guns, or even guns at all?

Mary Bridgham Gilroy

Green Valley

Sex abuse ruling

Re: the April 13 article “Arizona court upholds clergy privilege in child abuse case.”

I was horrified to learn that Arizona state law does not require religious officials to report child sex abuse if they learn of it in a confessional setting (ARS 13-3620, section A). How many more children must have their lives ruined before this law is changed?

Child sex abuse occurs much more frequently than most of us realize. I was once told by a prosecutor that a small LDS-founded Arizona town has a higher per capita child sex abuse rate than Phoenix. In many cases, church officials know of this and do not report it. This must end.

Unfortunately, it is probably too late in this legislative session to introduce a bill to remedy this situation. Nevertheless, I urge everyone to contact their legislators and bring this to their attention so it may be remedied as soon as possible.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

AR-15s

Re: the April 13 letter “Guns rules.”

The writer was spot on. I am a veteran of 32 years in the Army National Guard Arizona. The only difference between the M-16 and an AR-15 is that an M16 can be switched to fully automatic fire. The M16 was designed to wound the enemy so severely as to take the enemy soldier out of the fight. The small bullet .223 and large cartridge gives the bullet a velocity of 5500ft/second. The bullet does tumble inside the body, shredding muscle and tissue. As such, this weapon could not be used for hunting, such as deer, as the tumbling bullet also fragments and metal would spread throughout the deer. The AR-15 is so easy to shoot I could train someone to marksman level in an hour. The ease of shooting this deadly weapon accurately is why it is the choice of mass shooters. The letter writer was spot on.

Frank Montez

East side

Biden’s policies are discriminatory

I believe the Biden administration’s environmental policies are discriminatory against underprivileged minority communities. The U.S. Dept. of Energy’s new efficiency standards for refrigerators and washers will increase their initial buying costs, with some promised savings years into the future. The EPA announced new vehicle tailpipe emissions standards starting in 2027. These restrictions will essentially halt the manufacture of gas/diesel-powered vehicles or make them more costly and force people into purchasing Electric Vehicles (EVs) costing over $50,000. If an EV is involved in an accident and the slightest damage is done to the battery pack, auto insurers may consider the vehicle as totaled and not repairable, raising owners’ premiums. China now controls 80% of the minerals used to make EVs. Most EVs are being purchased by upper-middle-class whites and Asians with home-charging stations. Gasoline prices are at $4.49, partly due to our renewed dependencies on OPEC. Meanwhile, NASA projects that current CO2 levels in the atmosphere will remain for centuries.

Steven Delgados

South side

Trump Derangement

Syndrome

For years, I respected, but disagreed with the Democratic Party agenda. However, I am now convinced the Trump Derangement Syndrome has converted many Democrats into mindless, myopic puppets who are unable to evaluate current issues on a reasonable basic level. Literally, they are brainwashed zealots. Examples. Denying that the border is wide open with its resultant, serious ramifications. Encouraging profligate government spending resulting in record inflation which significantly impacts low- and middle-class citizens. Rampant crime where criminals are not held accountable for their actions. A school system where the US is No. 1 in student spending but 27th in results. A green energy religion policy that will result in an unreliable power supply and excessively high costs for any type of energy while the rest of the world is laughing while they continue on normally. Trans men competing in women’s sports. As best I can discern, the Biden Administration is doing little to address any of the above problems, and you tolerate this ineptness at great peril.

Loyal M. Johnson Jr.

Oro Valley

US seeks those killing eagles

Why are Federal and state wildlife authorities so keen to catch those responsible for killing four bald eagles?

Based on AP article, ESI Energy, one of the largest U.S. renewable energy providers, pleaded guilty to criminal charges and was ordered to pay over $8 million in fines and restitution after at least 150 eagles were killed at its wind farms in eight states, federal prosecutors said. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service study concluded that golden eagle deaths “will likely increase in the future” because of wind energy development and other human activities. Not only bald eagles but, according to a 2021 article by Joel Merriman, a former Bird-Smart Wind Energy Campaign Director for the American Bird Conservancy, who assessed three studies published between 2013 and 2014, the average bird fatality per year varies from 234,000 to more than 573,000. I guess “clean energy” trumps wildlife protection.

Ihor Kunasz

Northwest side

AA and reparations a marathon

If, for now, we try to forget (not easy) the disparity between group A (Anglo) and B (Black), try to keep repatriations out of the picture and see it as a marathon for economic and educational success.

Group A was beyond the starting line, and Group B was behind it before 1863 when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

From 1619 Group B had no economic or educational background and was far behind the starting line.

Even after 1863, Group B was kept from getting near the starting line for 100 years until the desegregation of schooling.

There were also Jim Crow laws to overcome. It took voting rights in 1965 to further get to the starting line.

Over the past few years, there have been some better results in economic, political and educational success. The Supreme Court is a prime example with a Black woman.

Reparations should be for all types of educational help.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Immigrants

So I’m sitting in a sandwich shop watching a guy with a broom and a very large dustpan sweep up litter and debris in the parking lot. This morning I read about an invasive plant crowding out native vegetation that needs to be removed. So there’s lots of work to do here in Tucson and around the country. We are offering free room and board to immigrants who show up at our border. I suggest we have many things to do in their first months in our country. A great American saying is, “There is no such thing as a free lunch.” Here’s an opportunity to introduce many to America. Pay them a fair wage but put them to work!

Bill Blaine