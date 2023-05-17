Afghanistan withdrawal

Yes, it was messy. We don’t learn from our own history. We went into Korea, and the DMZ wasteland still divides Korea 70 years later. We went into Vietnam, gave up, and had a messy withdrawal. We went into Afghanistan and after 20 years, 2,402 American soldiers dead, 20,713 wounded, endless numbers returning with PTSD, we withdrew. It was yet another ill-advised war at tremendous cost in lives and dollars, and it had to end. Biden didn’t start it; he was responsible enough to end it.

As in past wars like this, there was no easy way out, but he bit the bullet and stopped the war. Not the peace we wanted, but that was beyond his control. All Americans need to thank him … and Eisenhower who ended Korea, and yes Nixon who ended Vietnam. We must stop war. Any way. Before the first nuke is launched. And our world ends.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Electric vehicles

The reason that gas powered cars became so prevalent in our country for transportation is that there are so many advantages over a horse:

Gas vehicles do not have to stop and rest. They are faster than horses, they can carry more than a horse and buggy.

An electric vehicle, on the other hand, currently have more drawbacks than advantages. Electric vehicles must be charged more often than gas vehicles and take longer to fill. Batteries on electric vehicles cost about 1/3 the cost of a new vehicle. It can cost upward of $20,000 to replace a Mach-E battery. It was reported thar batteries do not charge well in extremely cold weather. They also cost more than an equivalently equipped gas vehicle. The only advantage is less pollution.

The White House may want everyone to purchase an electric vehicle. But if people don’t want to buy them they won’t buy one.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Inaugural “Before I D

ie Tucson” Event

Gail Rubin, founder of Before I Die New Mexico, is fond of saying “Despite advances in medical care, humans still have a 100 percent mortality rate.” Thanks to all who attended the first Before I Die Tucson event on April 16th. Thanks to Loft Cinema: a Tucson gem perfect for hosting this free community event.

We not only learned about National Healthcare Decisions Day but also took a step towards normalizing conversations with our friends and loved ones about a variety of end-of-life issues. And speaking of Tucson gems, thanks to all the speakers representing local nonprofits and businesses and David Fitzsimmons for putting the “fun” in funerals in his lively and touching closing remarks. The death positivity movement is alive and well in Tucson! A good time was had by all.

Mary Ganapol, founder,

Before I Die Tucson

Foothills

Verified news agency

Seems the API should start a certification program to validate news agencies. The program would be voluntary, but help much in the libel arena by clarifying which ones are actual news programs and which ones are views programs. In fact maybe Fox News would have to change its name to Fox Views or even more appropriately “The Flocks Views.” Entertaining the flocks nightly with wool pulling and phony baloney.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Social agenda or public safety

Re: the April 22 article “Veto of homemade food sales criminalizes entrepreneurship.”

With somewhat reckless abandon Representative Alma Hernandez is at cross-purposes in her advocacy of relaxing health standards concerning vending unregulated food and promoting socioeconomic advancement. She creates a bit of spectacle as a self-professed public health authority versus a lawmaker by announcing as preferred policy that “any potential increase of a foodborne illness” take a subordinate position to that of financial stability, thereby betraying her conflicting loyalties.

Never mind the anecdotal non-sequiturs that trail the introductory self-promotion or the accusations that Gov. Katie Hobbs is complicit in an ethnically biased conspiracy to frustrate entrepreneurship. Not having “heard of anyone dying” from street food is hardly grounds for promoting social agendas over public safety. Her nana’s undoubtable fastidiousness in the kitchen cannot assuage concerns that not all would-be food providers are as conscientious or knowledgeable regarding hygienic precautions.

Caveat emptor cannot be the sole epidemiological policy for what amounts to culinary Russian roulette. Nor is so far, so good an acceptable guiding principle for public health.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Pima County board meeting

Went to Pima County Board Meeting this week and was very impressed. Board members asked good questions, the agenda was relevant, and discussion was well managed. I happen to be from District 1, and thought we were well represented. I think our sheriff’s department does a good job, roads are good in the foothills, and the river is getting cleaned up. I think those who have not been should try it — you may also be impressed.

The only part that was a little confusing was the resident discussion with a range of issues where there was little organization — one simply had to figure out the issue and then listen to a harangue on the border or Supervisor Heinz. And a few more topics stuck in between. Should give it a go to at least to say you have been there and done that!

Dave Locey

Foothills

Title 42

Illegal immigration, here we go again.

Talking about this subject, is like talking about the weather, it is interesting, but what we say or do as citizens has no effect.

Tucson as a sanctuary city, with a big heart, does nothing and does the best it can to be “union station” as the migrants are transported to “families and friends” whatever that means?

This is not the early 1900s. We are all concerned for the well being of the migrants so why do we continue to send federal representatives to Washington without meaningful results.

Perhaps Congress could use some common sense, which as we know, is not common.

Duane Hartzler

SaddleBrooke

Roads

I see where a pothole may have caused the death of a motorcycle rider. As a motorcycle rider myself, I try not to come to Tucson any more than I have to because the roads are atrocious. I-10 alone takes shameful to a whole new level. I hope the family of the deceased rider sues for, and gets, millions of dollars along with any court orders necessary to fix the roads. I also hope the city of Sierra Vista learns from this, and does something about their equally horrible roads.

Dave Rollins

Patagonia

Biden is accomplished and decent human

Re: the May 13 letter “Four more years.”

Did everyone read this letter about the long list of Joe Biden’s accomplishments “for the people” of this great country? The most important ones for me were for the protection of social security, Medicare, voting rights, health care access, pubic schooling, and the right for women to have safe health care.

The one thing that the writer did not mention is perhaps the most important one — Joe Biden is an accomplished and decent human being! I pray daily for him and for his teams to have all the support they need. He has my vote! You go Joe (with my blessing)!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Thank you David McCumber

Re: the May 14 article “Star’s tradition of service to Tucson will continue.”

Dear David McCumber,

It was refreshing to hear your promise about the positive direction you are now steering the Star. And I see that this is being realized even in today’s (May 14) Sunday edition — so many positive articles about communities and people.

It seemed your article was a direct response to the concerns I expressed in an earlier opinion letter. Thank you.

Michael Craig

West side

Not everyone is healthy enough to own a gun

I believe the lives of my children and my neighbors are more valuable than my right to own guns, and I believe most Americans agree with me. Not everyone is healthy enough to own a gun, and we need more safeguards and more training.

In 2017 guns became the biggest injury-based killer of children and young adults (ages 1 to 24) in the United States. Guns kill more children each year than auto accidents. More children die by gunfire in a year than on-duty police officers and active military members. States with more gun ownership have higher rates of homicide.

We don’t allow a Driver’s license without passing a test. Why permit gun ownership without being tested in proper use and safe handling? This, along with the Brady Plan (bradyunited.org), will save lives.

Dr. Josh Reilly, ND

North side

Digital grocery coupons

Re: the May 14 letter “Digital grocery coupons.”

Thank you to the letter writer for exposing the unfairness and senior discrimination and other non proficient shoppers’ dilemma regarding digital discounts. I too have done my best to shop with the digital coupons only to discover, at checkout, that my best efforts didn’t work. I’m calling FOUL on this discriminatory practice.

Bernadette Sayre

Marana

Response to Sheldon Metz 5-12-2023

Re: the May 12 article “MAGA party members are NOT Republicans.”

Mr. Metz fears that good old fashioned Republicans have been or are about to be thrown into the trash, in the Red States. It’s not just the Red States that good old Republicans have to worry about. The entire Republican party has been cowed, Republicans overall have lost their soul because of a minority of hot headed extremists. So it’s not just Republicans in Red States that have lost their good old fashioned Republicans, it’s Republicans nationwide.

In the last election Trump received more votes than anyone in history except Biden. Pretty sure good old fashioned Republicans across the nation cast their votes for Trump. Now we are facing a looming debt crisis, it would take about five Republicans to cross over and vote to do the right thing for the country. Where are these good old fashioned Republicans? From Nixon, all the way to Trump, Republican policy has been small, petty, and self serving. Where is the outcry from the good old fashioned Republicans?

Bruce Ellerbroek

Midtown

Brainwashed

Re: the May 15 letter “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

From the International Energy Agency, “The world is struggling with too little clean energy, not too much.”

According to “Forbes,” the Republicans fret about the federal debt, “when Democrats are in power,” but debt rose by 7.8 trillion under Trump, much of it before pandemic spending.

The U.S.A. is fifth in per-student spending, not first.

The border is not wide open. People are being expelled.

No one president is entirely responsible for the criminal justice system.

Finally, I doubt the man from Oro Valley ever respected the Democratic party’s agenda, as he claimed “Brainwashed,” describes his point of view; a believer in Tucker and the Tooth Fairy.

Christi Driggs

Northwest side

American ideals

Re: the May 11 letter “Democrats’ woke DEI policies are discriminatory.”

“Woke” is the ubiquitous right-wing pejorative of the season, but what does it mean? Speakers are flummoxed when asked to define it (see author Bethany Mandel, March 16: “Woke is sort of the idea that, um ….” It didn’t get any better after “um”). Yet members of the right pepper their dialogue with “woke,” using it to cast aspersion on many ideas.

But thanks to the letter writer, we have a definition of “woke”: “Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies have now been adopted and implemented in federal, state, and municipal governments, educational, aka liberal indoctrination institutions, and corporations across America. All in the name of racial, social and economic justice.”

To me, diversity, equity, and inclusion are American ideals that we’ve been pursuing and trying to teach since the Declaration of Independence. I find the alternatives — homogeneity, unfairness, and exclusion — to be un-realistic and un-American.

And I don’t really think that white, heterosexual males have much to worry about in this society.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Digital coupons

Re: the May 14 letter “Digital grocery coupons.”

I so agree that digital coupons should be eliminated. When grocery shopping — think about your identify safety and not the $188 you’ll save by giving hackers access to your smartphone.

Diana Carolan

Northwest side

Gas prices ripping off Tucson

Re: the May 14 article “Here’s why gas prices in Tucson and across AZ remain high.”

Three months ago, I filled my tank at just under $3 a gallon, when crude prices were just over $80/bbl. Today the crude price is about $71. Barrel, but we are paying $4.79 per gallon. Why is that? A switch from winter to summer gas? But gas prices in El Paso, Dallas, Albuquerque, etc. have remained at around $3.25. So that explanation does not hold. Shortages due to cleanup of refineries? Same problem with cheap prices in Texas.

Your dumbest explanation is that Arizona is growing faster than pipelines. Between March and May how much has Tucson grown? I went to Benson recently and prices were $3.84, almost a dollar below Tucson prices. Why?

Your article relies on industry spokesmen. They increased profits by about $1.80 per gallon. Why would they tell you anything truthful. We need some real reporting on this issue to find out why Tucson is being ripped off.

Thomas Walsh