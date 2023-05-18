Disarm the criminals

Re: the April 18 letter "Gun legislation necessary."

When law enforcement and District Attorneys disarm the criminals, I will consider sitting down and discussing gun legislation. What is this common sense everyone keeps writing about? I bet my common sense and theirs don’t match up.

It’s a fact when criminals want to act, it’ll take law enforcement several minutes to react and then it’s too late. You’re always responsible for your own self-protection and that’s the crux of the 2nd Amendment. I don’t feel helpless like the letter writer because I can protect myself and others around me because I’ve made an effort to know how.

Those damn statistics. She states guns are the number 1 killer of kids but if you change the age range from 1 to 19 to 1 to 17, automobile deaths take the lead and of gun deaths, over 50% are suicides.

There are enough gun laws on the books. Enforcing them and locking up the bad guys is a good solution.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Where's your conscience gun advocates?

More Murder victims: Corbin Holston (23), Marsiah Collins (19), Philstavious Dowdell (18), Shaunkivia Smith (17), Deaji Goodman (28), David Huff (17) and 32 victims wounded in the two latest mass shootings. Gun advocates write "guns do not have a conscience," true enough, but neither do those who advocate for unregulated and unrestricted possession of assault weapons.

In the Army, my M-16 was kept in the Armory except when we were in the field. Highly trained soldiers, trained for combat did not have unrestricted access to their assault rifles or weapons — these were stored away. When we think of villains is it just the perpetrator who lacks reverence for human life or does the facilitator of the act bear some responsibility? What we all know, including gun advocates, gun dealers and gun manufacturers is that there are increasing numbers of people obtaining a weapon made for war and with premeditation murdering innocent people.

Nope the gun doesn’t do it all by itself, it takes enablers to help these killers.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Ward 1 needs a new voice

Communication between the Ward 1 office and constituents is weak, in my experience. When the news broke about the City Council voting to convey 10 acres near downtown to the Tohono O'odham, I had many questions as I would with any developer.

My letter to my councilperson, Lane Santa Cruz, included questions about what type of development might be under consideration (housing, a hotel, a casino?), what zoning would be applied and would nearby residents have a say in the decision-making.

The reply was tardy and ignored my questions. I received a tutorial on the historical injustices toward Indigenous Peoples. I replied that although I haven't been here for centuries — and I am aware of the host of injustices wrongly placed on tribal members — I was born at St. Mary's Hospital and have been a property owner in Barrio Hollywood for 45 years.

My questions should have been answered. I voted for Lane Santa Cruz once, but in the August Democratic Primary, I will vote for Miguel Ortega.

Debbie Collazo

West side

Approval ratings

As I watch the news and read the paper I see stories about Joe Biden's low approval rating (36%). But then I question are there 36% of Americans who want unfettered access to by 6M unknown migrants. Are there 36% of Americans who like paying $5/gal of gas? Are there 36% of Americans who approve of our exit from Afghanistan or the mission creep in Ukraine? Are 36% of Americans happy with the inflation in the price of food, gas, electricity, etc.? Are there 36% of Americans that approve of the culture wars that affect selection of key cabinet members and judges? Do 36% of Americans approve of an absentee president who hides from the public and the press?

Bill Blaine

Marana

Stop the noise

Tucson used to be a fairly quiet n tranquil place to live. Now a daze it is relentlessly roared and gunned by idiot auto and motorcycle hot rodders … Since Arizona has required smog checks. I suggest that if any auto or bike is found to have muffler cutouts. They ONE be denied re registration until they can offer written proof from an independent mechanic that their roar system is disabled and removed and TWO if necessary suspend their drivers licenses.

These absurd, dangerously distracting overgrown juvenile delinquents must be stopped.

VIC STRYKER

Midtown

River of opportunity

The Bureau of Reclamation must seize the opportunity a crisis presents, to help the Southwest towards future sustainability, by promising to deliver no more water to states in the Colorado River Basin than is available.

The Basin is constantly monitored. State and Federal agencies know well what water it produces. It is less than when water was first appropriated in the 1800s, and less than the 16 million acre-feet basis for the 100-year-old Colorado River Compact. Managers can now generate superior 20, 30, or 40 year running averages of water availability that reflect our times. This should be the Bureau’s working basis under the Compact.

States might get less than their share of an average amount in a given year, dependent upon existing agreements to maintain reservoir(s) levels for power generation, or more, if those goals are met and water remains to be distributed by priority. States retain their right to apportion delivered water as they see fit.

Bruce Hale

SaddleBrooke

Accountability

Bob Huggins, basketball coach at West Virginia University, uses an obscene term for a homosexual in an interview; not once, but twice. The punishment: his salary is docked $1 million and he's suspended for the first three meaningless, non-conference games next year.

George Santos doesn't merely embellish his resume, but totally lies. Republicans see his vote as vital in the House of Representatives and do nothing but look the other way.

Where is the accountability for these and so many others who pay little or no price for their comments?

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Tucson's world wonder

Who could ever have known that Tucson would have its very own construction wonder of the world? The Hoover Dam took five years to construct. The Golden Gate Bridge was a four-year build. The Empire State Building was built in under two years. All three are engineering and construction marvels.

Not to be outdone, Tucson has the repaving of Oracle Road. The bone-jarring car alignment attacking non-paving work moved into the multi-year stratosphere of these giant construction monuments. I would love to say that the end is in sight, but …

Jeffery Miller

Northwest side

Local gas prices

Just got back from a trip to Pinetop. Why is gas $3.79 a gallon in Pinetop, Globe and Winkleman when it is $4.79 a gallon in Tucson? What was also interesting was gas was $4.79 a gallon in Mammoth 20 miles from Winkleman. We are being scammed.

Jim McAlister