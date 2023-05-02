Doom scrolling

Doom scrolling, a word that describes the act of obsessively reading bad news. Letters to the editor that evoke the negative continue to thrive.

Local newspapers have understood our addiction for a long time.

Our letters to the editor often lean this way. Negativity bias is something we are all familiar with. Over the years, negative letters have become more common.

If you are someone who reads political news regularly about presidents on both sides purportedly breaking the law, corrupt political families, war, lying politicians, and partisan gridlock... then you might come to think that all politicians are corrupt, lying warmongers who get nothing done.

Why are most letters to the editor so negative? The answer appears to be us, the readers.

If we only spend our time focusing on the bad things, we'll end up missing all the decent and productive people and stories out there. That won't just weigh on our own well-being, but it will also limit our opportunities in the future to build on the good.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Prop 412 not

what Tucson needs

Re: the April 26 article "Solar tax credits bring equity to greener tech."

Thanks, Alisha Vasquez, for her article. For too long, only the wealthiest could afford solar — yet renewable energy is cheaper energy! Now, with the IRA, federal tax credits and rebates for individuals and Green Bank programs for cities, schools and nonprofits, electric cars, heat pumps and efficient appliances will all become affordable for homeowners, landlords and commercial buildings, too.

Tucson ranks fifth in the nation for temperature rise and gets an F for air quality by the American Lung Association. We need electrification — but with energy from renewables. The proposed franchise agreement with TEP doesn’t require that, however, and with Prop 412, TEP uses harmful coal until 2032.

Prop 412 places a priority on undergrounding lines to UA and sends the bill to the rest of Tucson, postponing 90% of climate action funds for ten years.

Tucson has three more years to negotiate a good franchise agreement, one that benefits Tucson’s economy and health. Vote NO on 412!

Jane Conlin

North side

Proposition 412:

Who's fooling who?

I am 97 years young and have been a Tucson resident since 1945. This is my first “Letter to the Editor.”

Many have already expressed opinions why Proposition 412 is a wrong move for Tucson and at the wrong time. No argument there.

For over a decade, with clear knowledge that a climate crisis existed, TEP and the City have taken little action. Instead, they want to change the subject.

I agree with all those who say TEP should not get another 25-year pass on climate. I don’t have 25 more years; neither does Tucson.

Claiming Proposition 412 will fight climate change is a fantasy. For less than $1 a month? Get realistic! I wish we could fight climate change for $1 a month. The City and TEP have waited too long for that.

For me, until TEP and the City commit funding to support climate action in a serious way, Proposition 412 remains a big NO.

Jeanette Schaller

Midtown

You get who

you voted for

Re: the April 28 letter "Broken promises."

Friday, you printed a letter from an Oro Valley reader about Juan Ciscomani's votes in the House. Just remember what he said in his campaign, namely, "I will vote to fire (Nancy) Pelosi." That statement can be categorized as either A) a lie since the speaker's job automatically goes to the party controlling the House, who then picks an individual. Ciscomani had no vote whatsoever in who won the House or B) ignorance on the part of Ciscomani or his voters for the same reason.

Ciscomani had no voice whatsoever on which party won the House but only on who the Republicans picked. Had Ciscomani won and the Democrats won the House, he'd have had no say at all on the speaker's job. That appeal from him was aimed at people who have no idea how the House operates.

Tim Canny

Oracle

Dems and

the Tamale Bill

I had a chance to talk to State Representative Keith Seaman about the infamous “Tamale Bill” that Governor Hobbs vetoed recently. The problem with the Bill is that it has no restrictions on homemade food sold on street corners or parking lots. According to Rep. Seaman, the Democratic Caucus supports and would encourage people to make a living or extra income this way but feel there should be some inspections or oversight. One suggestion would be to require a food handler’s card so the home chefs would have the basic knowledge of proper storage and temperatures. They could oversee others in the household involved in the business.

In a presidential debate in 2015, Trump complained that too many Hispanics in the U.S. would mean “a taco truck on every corner.” Hillary Clinton retorted, “That sounds delicious!”

Martin Plocke

Southwest side

Ciscomani’s

priorities wrong

Representative Juan Ciscomani doesn’t have his priorities right for our district. Instead of working for us, he’s working for his new best friend, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

It doesn’t matter that Ciscomani is a “rising star” for the GOP. It doesn’t matter that he gave the GOP response to the State of the Union in Spanish. But these meaningless displays seem to matter a lot to his ego and his staying power in a flawed GOP hierarchy.

It matters that we have a congressman who works for average Arizonans. It matters that he abstains from voting with the crazed likes of Greene and Boebert. We should see environmental protections! We should see lower prescription costs! We should see Social Security and Medicare protected!

Ciscomani, it’s time to get your priorities straight by putting us ahead of your social standing in the GOP!

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Yes on 412

moves us forward

Though I am employed by TEP, the following opinion is mine.

I’ve worked at TEP for six years and have been close to the development of Prop 412. I have been impressed by TEP’s thoughtful, inclusive, and respectful approach to a challenging set of issues- how do we keep costs down, the system safe and reliable, and support the city’s climate action plan?

City and TEP leadership found a collaborative, workable path forward via Prop 412. I had the honor of serving as Mayor Rothschild’s policy advisor on energy; I know sincere, pragmatic stewardship when I see it, and Prop 412 embodies those values. While there are some issues, compromise is democracy in action. And action is what we need.

Endorsements from Mayor Romero and much of our Council, our Police and Fire Associations, the Metro Chamber, and others demonstrate I’m not alone. I care about Tucson, and I’m proud to vote yes.

Ryan Anderson, TEP employee

Downtown

TEP franchise

agreement

It’s time for the City of Tucson to pay hardball with TEP on the 2026 Franchise Agreement renewal. TEP enjoys a Monopoly on the provision of service and is rewarded with handsome profit margins that encourage spending with little risk on their part. The city should negotiate with TEP to underground the lines in Prop 412 at TEP’s expense in exchange for an extension of the Agreement. Otherwise, perhaps it’s time to oust TEP and get a new provider!

Gerald Lavallee

Southeast side

Medicare for

all is best

Re: the April 26 article "Medicaid options for Arizonans."

If our nation had a single, basic, high-quality universal healthcare system, then no one would need to re-enroll.

I did not know that Arizona has privatized its Medicaid program! In their opinion article, Jean Kalbacher and Vivienne Gilbert offer helpful tips to persons being evicted from their Medicaid healthcare program. They are, respectively, the CEOs of two private companies.

They say, “Everyone should have access to high-quality equitable care, without having to worry that they will be unable to afford the bills.” Absolutely! To that, I would say that “access” should include not having to navigate an increasingly confusing system of applications in order to receive healthcare.

With “Medicare For All,” our only enrollment would be our birth certificate, and our only withdrawal is our death certificate.

Joanne Mallett, MD