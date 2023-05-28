Disaster in the making

I’m a Democrat who’s been living in Tucson for the past 21 years. I’ve said for years we need a border wall and the only way people should be able to immigrate is through proper gateways and processes. It’s really not rocket science, is it?

We hear that starting soon, for who knows how long, authorities may have to start “street releasing” — meaning immigrants with no food, no housing, no health care and no jobs will simply be released onto the streets.

How does that sound? Sounds like a disaster to me. And frightening.

Economics, lawlessness, and climate change will result in millions of immigrants swamping the US in the coming years.

Do any legislators in Phoenix or Washington D.C. care about fixing the southern border crisis? Anyone?

Peter Bakke

SaddleBrooke

House extorts Uncle Sam

Using the credit card analogy that has been used in this forum, I’d like to submit the following: Two siblings want to control the family budget. One wants to treat their rich friends to a resort stay, bribe a local judge and punish members of other religions; the other wants to fix the house (roof, plumbing, etc.) and improve the health-care insurance for their aging parents. Sibling one threatens to force the house into foreclosure unless they get what they want, even though sibling two had already made arrangements to fix the house and take care of the parents. Sibling one is the House Republicans; sibling two is President Joe Biden. Now you know why Biden has an approval rating. Time to disown sibling one.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Message to McCarthy

Willie Sutton, a notorious bank robber, was supposedly asked why he robbed banks. He was reputed to have replied, “because that’s where the money is.” It’s both funny and true; it’s funny because it’s so obviously true.

Similarly, if I were asked, “Why do you want to tax the rich?” My answer would be, “because that’s where the money is.” I think it’s also both funny and true, and it is funny because it is so obviously true.

Shall we add to both the humor and truth of the metaphor? “What do banks and the rich have in common?” “They both have safe deposit boxes that are impossible to crack.” But one has a key, and the other does not. Want to take a crack at which one has the key?

The current debt ceiling and budget impasse are about revenue and spending. Any idea where more revenue can be found? The key?

A Republican moderate is as rare as a Republican humorist.

Gerald Farrington, retired community college professor of history, political science, and law

SaddleBrooke

The Debt Ceiling limit is absurd

Congress passes the spending budgets, and sends them to the President, who signs them. Then each year, Congress turns around and says, the debt ceiling on debts we, The Congress, approved may or may not be raised. Huh? It’s like giving a kid his allowance and then saying you can’t spend it and have to give a portion back.

This is a totally absurd “two-step dance” designed to make Congress look fiscally responsible, the President look bad, and stoke fear in those who rely on Social Security, Medicaid, SNAP, military pay, and Veterans Benefits. All the while, members of Congress collect their $174,000 salary, healthcare, pharmacy, and gym benefits while ranting about how wonderful they are in front of the cameras.

This is beyond disgusting. It’s cruel.

Dr. Pamela Farris

Northwest side

Writers strike

I recently walked the strike line with my son, Joe, a screenwriter in L.A. Writers are fighting because of this and the issue with unregulated AI. We used to have gas station attendants, more grocery store checkers, and bank tellers instead of ATMs. The writers are striking to decrease corporate greed and decrease workers being replaced by AI and machines. They are striking for our future and taking the hit for all of us.

We need to stand up to the corporations like they are doing. This will help prevent more unemployment and more low wages. One way is by canceling our Netflix subscriptions. They are refusing to come to the table and negotiate fair contracts for the writers and appropriate regulation of AI. Please call them and cancel your subscription. Tell them you will re-subscribe when they agree to come to the table and agree to negotiate with the writers.

Susan Syracuse

East side

Flag at half-staff

Recently while driving, I passed an American flag being flown at half-staff … again …

I wondered why our nation was in mourning this time?

My next thought was; another shooting … someone’s daughter, son, mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma or grandpa is unexpectedly gone forever.

Can’t we at least do something?

Or continue to wring our hands and leave the Grand Old Flag at half-staff, in mourning forever, while our families suffer these incredibly difficult losses.

The choice is ours.

Laura Bartkowski

Northwest side

Lack of transparency in land transfer

Re: the May 21 article “It’s OK to ask O’odham about plans for land.”

Till Steller’s suggestion we ask for specifics on the pending transfer of 10 acres to Tohono O’odham Nation is appropriate.

This lack of transparency without public engagement reminds me of another Ward 1 back-room deal, the 2013 proposed sale of El Rio Golf Course to Grand Canyon University at below market price.

As generational Tucsonans may remember, that property complex was a type of consolation offered to Barrio Libre neighborhood that was razed in 1960s and 1970s to build the Tucson Community Center and surrounding gentrification. With this history and the proposal’s lack of transparency, insulted barrio residents voiced strong objections, and the proposal was withdrawn.

Ward 1 developers have received massive giveaways while residents continually pay more in taxes, utilities, fees and basics. The Caterpillar building received 50 million in incentives while parks and public services are funding starved.

Tucson could elect officials that make developers pay their fair share instead of shifting expenses to citizens with transparency and public engagement for proposals impacting neighborhoods.

Candace Charvoz Frank

West side

FAA reauthorization

Whether one is flying out of Tucson International Airport, Sky Harbor Airport, or any of the small regional airports in our state, we can all see that traveling by air has lost a lot of its glamour over the years. This has become even more so after the pandemic. The airports and the planes are overcrowded, and flights are delayed for who knows why. That’s to say nothing about the aging infrastructure long overdue for an upgrade. Congress can fix this by passing a clean bill reauthorizing the FAA, but even that is in danger due to political infighting. I hope that Senator Kyrsten Sinema can help make this legislation happen in her position as Chairman of the Senate Aviation Subcommittee. In the past, this bill has been held up for a long time, even years, due to political meddling, but this cannot happen this time, as the flying public deserves solutions now, not years down the road.

Michelle Rill

North side

Anti-franchisees?

Re: the May 24 article “New Biden nominee has it out for critical Arizona businesses.”

Without citing any specific anti-franchisee actions or statements by Julie Su, the current nominee for Secretary of Labor, Sherri Fishman, claims she “poses an existential threat to franchise businesses.” I am angry at anti-labor, anti-government pundits crying wolf. They make unsubstantiated claims about an impending loss of jobs or businesses to scare people into taking ill-considered action. In this case, it is clearly to help her customers, franchising businesses, at the expense of those who labor for small businesses and potentially at the expense of franchisees themselves. All workers deserve the full protection of the labor laws that many workers gave their health and even their lives to get enacted. Franchisees deserve the full protection of contract and labor laws as well. Businesses offering franchises are not the only party to consider in selecting a Secretary of Labor. Don’t contact your senators because someone scared you with innuendo. Only contact them if you have all the facts in hand and have a well-reasoned opinion.

Jerry Morris

SaddleBrooke

Civil behavior

Supposedly civil discourse is super-charged today. Ideologues assert the correctness of their views so stridently that some, on the fringes of mental health, simply go off the rails and use violence to “argue their views.” It’s not just politics. For example, road rage incidents abound, and mass shooters have become commonplace. I submit that all our lives will be better if everyone just catches their breath and steps away from violent behavior. Don’t throw that punch, or brick or or or. Don’t reach for your gun because you are angry. Just don’t. Sure, my suggestion is simplistic. But I think people are tired of the tension in our world. Why aren’t more people promoting restraint and moderate behavior? Have we declined so far that the virtue of such conduct is no longer recognized? I hope not. Embrace civility and encourage others to do so also.

John Knight