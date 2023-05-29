Gas price fixing in Arizona

So let me get this straight. Oil prices are dropping and are off 4.4% this year. We are producing oil in the Permian Basin in Texas at record levels. No disruptions in refineries or pipelines that bring our gasoline from southern Texas. But somehow, we are paying a lot higher rates in Arizona than the rest of the country. If you check the gasoline prices in the rest of the country on Gasbuddy.com, you will find that the majority of the rest of the country is paying anywhere from the high 2s to the low 3s per gallon this week.

So why is Arizona paying around $4.80 to $5.20 a gallon for gasoline? This anomaly has never happened before. I think we are getting taken for a ride by BIG OIL. Something stinks.

David Keating

Northeast side

GOP bill cuts VA benefits

The GOP debt ceiling bill would severely cut veterans’ benefits.

Dr. Pam Farris

Northwest side

Thanks, fellow letter writer

Re: the May 17 letter “Brainwashed.”

Thank you to the letter writer for your response. I, too, have reached my saturation point with another letter writer’s almost incessant stream of malignant missives of MAGA misinformation. Whining about problems, misstating or making up “facts,” 100% partisan blame and zero solutions.

Nice to see you have done research to support the facts and have not relied on unsubstantiated conspiracy theory drivel from Fox, Newsmax or other right-wing nut sources.

Patrick Mulloy

Oro Valley

Abortions

I know the subject of abortions is a hard topic to swallow for many men and women who are flabbergasted by the way this country is divided over who should do the right thing. What it comes down to is what is best for the woman by not being bombarded by constant demands to not have an abortion. Is it the woman making this decision, or you? No one has the right to tell others what to do with their care.

For those people who want to have women carry a pregnancy to term, you cannot make this decision for her; it is her choice. When a woman decides not to want a child after giving birth, are you going to take this child in to raise or let this child be taken to foster care? The ball is in your court; everyone wants to keep women from having control but to not take the responsibility for what happens to the child afterward.

Sonia Heindel

South side

New Mexico shootings

The shooting in New Mexico shows that one is not safe even in one’s own home. Thanks, pro gun advocates, for once again making us less secure no matter where we are.

Maureen Salz

Oro Valley

Too much about the loser

Enough. Our newspaper has devoted too many column inches to Kari Lake and her platoon of lawyers. Lake lost the governor’s race six months ago, and she’s still the loser. In the beginning, her election defeat appeals were newsworthy. Now, Lake’s continuing protests have dropped to the who-really-cares category. Your capitol correspondent should work on other stories until a judge slams the final legal appeal door on Lake. I’m sure that development will be in the news.

Joe Schula

Foothills

On the other side

Re: the May 22 letter “Santa Ritas mayhem.”

The author of the letter was wondering where our Congressman and Senator were when we needed them most.

I’ve got news for you. They’re on the other side. You can’t represent your constituents when your donors are on the other side. Too much money at stake.

John Arnold

Green Valley

Debt ceiling

Shame on the Republicans! The Republican Party is putting fear and anxiety along with possible future devastation on the citizens of the country without concerns for their fellow citizens.

It’s such a “power play” they should be ashamed of! Where is the bipartisan support to keep the county going? When the debit limit has been increased, then negotiate. Think of all our fellow citizens that are dependent and all the contractors that keep the government running. These checks, which they have worked for, been taxed for and planned their livelihoods around. This is shameful, and I hope you are “spanked” in the coming elections.

Mary Beth Schneider

East side

Tired of sore-loser politicians

Here she is again, sore loser Kari Lake, with her picture plastered on the front page, being told AGAIN “no” you didn’t receive enough votes to win and there was no monkey business with the votes. Yawn. The majority of us learned, when we were adolescents, that sometimes we’re going to lose and when we do, we accept our loss(es) and move on. Adolescents tend to be narcissists (i.e. Lake and Trump) and blame others when they lose, using humiliation and bullying tactics to try to get their way.

Fortunately, most of us move on from adolescence to adulthood. Imagine what it would be like if we had such a person leading our state or, our country. Oh yeah, we do know … the ongoing adolescent misbehavior has resulted in an exhausted nation trying to deal with/appease the ongoing temper tantrums. Yawn.

Terry Hawkins

Southeast side

Harris as President?

Re: the May 24 article “President Harris might be good for our republic.”

John Crisp’s opinion says it would be a great idea if Joe Biden won the 2024 election so that it sets up Kamala Harris to be president. Wow. Just what we need. We’ll go from a guy who doesn’t know where he is to an unqualified word-salad woman. We’re already an embarrassment on the world stage. It would only get worse.

The Daily Star continues to run these liberal opinions without a balanced opinion from the conservative viewpoint. There were six letters to the editor related to politics in the same day’s paper. Five of them were anti-conservative. I don’t see the balance. Thank goodness most of us are smart enough to see the foolishness of liberal and socialist opinions about how great Harris would be as president. She would lead us further into a comedy store.

Nate Baker

North side

Unrealistic expectations?

Re: the May 25 article “Power line from N.M. to Southern Arizona wins final US approval.”

Approval of the $8 billion SunZia electric project allegedly promises lower power costs for consumers, good-paying-union-jobs and completion by 2025. Really!?

Mike Carran’s Op-Ed piece contrasts these promises with the severe shortage of key minerals required for turbines. The Arizona Corporation Commission seems ever-ready to increase electricity rates in spite of solar power advances. And have we ever heard lately that good-paying union jobs were increasing in the Southwest?

Yes, question this project and its promises! Henry Brean’s article should have been entitled: Who Wins in Approval of AZ-NM Power Line?

Michael Craig

West side

Dershowitz

Kudos to Judge Tuchi for holding Alan Dershowitz and two other attorneys responsible for the $140,000 in legal fees owed by Maricopa County in the bogus lawsuit brought by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. For Alan Dershowitz to throw himself on the mercy of the court because of his poor health is ludicrous. Dershowitz has made a habit of grabbing the limelight in all kinds of controversial and high profile cases. So much so that I have wondered if he has retained any core values or beliefs.

We all have to pay the consequences for our actions and Alan Dershowitz is no exception. That he has chosen poorly and lent his name to help in defending the indefensible is no one’s problem but his own. I believe justice was done here and am overjoyed that Maricopa County will be reimbursed for this expensive attack on it’s integrity and on the sanctity of our voting system.

Dale Charkow

Foothills

POWs anniversary of return home

May is the 50th anniversary of the return of our Prisoners of War from Vietnam. I recently visited Coronado Island, where their historical society had a display about the Prisoners of War imprisoned in North Vietnam. Even though they were tortured, those hero servicemen survived to come home. One of those men was John McCain, a political adversary of Donald Trump, who demeaned Sen. McCain’s service to our nation by bad-mouthing his heroism.

I visited the beaches at Normandy, and the cemeteries throughout France and Belgium, paying my respects to the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom. When Trump was in Europe and decided not to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018 he said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” My great uncle was killed on a troop ship with hundreds of other infantrymen off the Normandy shore. I know one thing; Trump is no hero; there is nothing great about Trump, and never will be.

Richard Harper