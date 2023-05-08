Supreme Court Justices ethics code

May I offer a suggestion. Since Roberts is kicking the can down the road on an ethics code, those justices on the court who feel some ethics are needed should join together, voluntarily abide by a code they will follow and let the other “problem” justices (Thomas, Alito, Roberts, Gorsuch) out on their own.

Anthony Strungis, III

Green Valley

Is Joe Biden a Chinese mole

Democrats and their news media allies argued that Trump was a mole for Russia. There was no evidence to support that. Russia invaded Ukraine under Biden. The same argument can be made about Joe Biden. Is he a mole for China?

The FBI has determined that COVID likely originated in a Wuhan lab. The virus killed over one million Americans and sickened millions more. China lied and covered up information about COVID. They impeded the WHO investigation.

Yet Biden has not taken any punitive actions against them. Nor has he retaliated against China for their spy balloons or having Chinese Police stations here intimidating Chinese Americans. Biden has not taken any harsh measures against China for being a source country for fentanyl that has killed thousands of Americans. Biden lifted tariffs on China allowing them to import solar panels, harming American manufacturers. And what precisely is his policy on Taiwan?

Meanwhile Republicans in Congress have discovered Biden family members having received over $1 million indirectly from a Chinese business.

Tricia Thompson

Marana

Tucson city-run electric utility

Re: the April 30 article “Tucson to study creating city-run electric utility; TEP opposed.”

Is this proposal a surprise? NO! There is always an environmentalist that wants to control for others on their terms. Claiming that eliminating the stockholders will reduce consumers electric service costs is questionable in comparison to other means of producing electricity.

The problem is actual cost, maintenance and replacement without subsidy. If the city wants to test this theory, fine, set up a generating function to provide electric power to city offices and report on the results for a number of years. This option can be tested on a small scale to determine if there is a means to provide long term cost effective electric service, however, this test must stand alone without any subsidies to cover the costs.

The biggest concern is not the immediate results but the costs of purchase, service and replacement over the life of the equipment. This is not a ten year test but forever.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Bet me

The City of Tucson gave back 10 acres of ancestral land to the Tohono O’Odham Nation out of respect and recognition of Native Americans. A really great and sensitive gesture. The ten acres is very close to downtown. I sincerely hope that an ancestral casino doesn’t pop up.

Richard Bechtold

West side

Arizona gasoline prices

Arizona gasoline prices have been at least $1 a gallon above the U.S. national average since April 3rd. (Today, May 1, it’s $4.75 vs. $3.55 a gallon for regular.) That’s $15-$20 million extra, per day, the people of Arizona have had to pay. The market price for crude oil has been essentially unchanged during that time at $75-$85 a barrel (42 gallons per barrel).

In total, the state of Arizona has lost $525 million due to the unusually high gas price so far, assuming the midpoint of the range. The news media hasn’t explained the surcharge. The governor hasn’t hired any trains to bring in some $3.50 a gallon gasoline. Nobody cares! Life is good.

Walter Ramsley

East side

Age appropriate

There are laws in place governing when an individual can drive, join the military, drink/buy alcohol, and vote. I cannot understand why some believe adolescents should be able to make decisions about their mental image (sex) and keep those thoughts from their parents.

I cannot understand why adolescents are allowed access to the internet, social media, games (especially violent games). The documentary titled the “Social Dilemma” clearly describes how social media targets all of us, including adolescents to push products and direct thought processes. Phone, tablet, and computer providers could easily include age-appropriate controls to their operating systems to be enforced by their parents and backed by law regarding internet, gaming, and social media access.

Adolescents should not be allowed to make decisions on life altering procedures to their bodies. After reaching the age of consent, whatever that is by law, individuals should be allowed to make decisions about what sex they wish to be. This feels like common sense to me, but what do I know.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

The worst time to be a Republican

This is the worst time ever to be a Republican, in my estimation. Their leading candidate for president in 2024 is former president twice impeached, indicted for fraud over hush money, awaiting charges for trying to steal votes in Georgia, taking classified documents from The White House, and for fomenting a riot to block the lawful transfer of the presidency because he lost the election.

The second candidate is mud wrestling with Mickey Mouse and loosing. Nationally the party is on the wrong side of abortion rights, gay rights, book banning … and guns. Here in Arizona Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, are in the news still, as are the Supervisors in Cochise County who don’t believe that statewide elections that they lost — were legal.

What more could they do to disgrace their former party? Keep digging!

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Decency and the GOP

Has ‘decency’ disappeared completely from the Republican psyche?

The word ‘indecent’ is often used by Republicans to describe books, gender preference discussions and a woman’s insistence on body autonomy — or any choices that differ from their far-right views.

Governor Abbott implying that undocumented immigrants, as victims of another Texas mass shooting, are less worthy of our grief … ’indecent’ aptly describes Abbot and his like.

Beth Isabelle

Northeast side

Prop. 412 critical to business growth and stability

Uncertainty is bad for business. That’s why Tucson Electric Power plays such an important role in our community, delivering the safe, reliable electricity that’s so critical to Tucson’s economy. That’s also why the dominant business groups in town, from the Tucson Metro Chamber, to the Southern Arizona Leadership Council and Sun Corridor have all endorsed Prop 412.

The measure allows TEP to keep using public property to build and maintain its equipment, ensuring our homes and businesses continue to get the power they need. For about a dollar a month, it also provides additional revenues to fund projects that strengthen reliable service and climate efforts.

TEP has been serving Tucson for more than a century. Vote YES on Prop 412 to make sure Tucson continues to have the reliable energy we need to support our growth and quality of life.

Shirlee Bodfield

East side

Corruption on the Supreme Court

Trust is the thread that holds the fabric of the United States together.

The Supreme Court is glaring evidence that the thread of trust is frayed so much that our country may be beyond repair … unless Justice Clarence Thomas is forced to resign right away.

The unraveling of the judicial branch of government started when Mitch McConnell prevented the appointment of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court and halted Senate approval of dozens of Barack Obama’s appointments to Federal judgeships. After that Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, both unqualified, were approved to the Supreme Court for life. McConnell’s malfeasance skewed our Federal Court system so badly that trust in the Federal Judiciary is impossible.

It is unlikely that Clarence Thomas will resign or that Congress will impeach him. Allowing Thomas’ corruption as a Supreme Court Justice to continue accelerates the demise of the United States.

Ricardo Small

East side

CCE (yes!) versus Municipal Power (I guess)

Re: the April 30 article “Tucson to study creating city-run electric utility; TEP opposed.”

As an energy policy researcher, I want to thank Tony Davis for his article contrasting CCE versus municipal power. For those keeping score: if approved, CCE gets the grid cleaner faster, cheaper, and is only limited by the legislative cycle — meaning we can vote this option in faster than the potentially ten years it takes for municipalization to be litigated, relationships with TEP to diminish, and then the steep payouts to begin … I appreciate the city doing its due diligence while we wait for CCE to be legal here in Arizona, and I applaud them for looking into the SECOND-BEST option in the meantime.

The momentum and leverage that this Energy Sources Study creates can be a great means to the ultimate end: 100% renewable energy for everyone in Tucson. It’s clear from the Climate Action Plan that CCE is how we accomplish this, until that’s approved at the state-level, let’s explore all of our leverage.

Scott Hancock

Downtown

Great county fair

I love fairs. Before COVID, the Pima County exhibits were getting sparse and the fair was deteriorating. And then COVID.

We went to the fair this year and there were lots of exhibits. They were really good. The animal exhibits were great. The shows were super and the vendors were great too. The rodeo was so much fun and there were a lot of good contestants. Kudos to all the staff and volunteers.

My son was going to take me home and go back for the concert that night but the traffic was backed up for miles with people on their way to the fairgrounds so he changed his mind. What a joy to have some public entertainment that most people can afford instead of paying $100 a ticket. Good job. I am looking forward to next year. Thanks to everyone who put on such a good event.

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Patriots don’t threaten our nation!

Re: the May 3 article “Local Opinion: First 100 days.”

Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s piece touting his accomplishments mention one very important fact: he and his fellow Republicans are willing to imperil our country’s future by failing to pay for the debts our Congress has incurred.

This is the party that denied the validity of our 2020 presidential election, plotted to deny the constitutional transfer of power to the rightfully elected President and urged its followers to overthrow the government. Now, like spoiled brats, they hold our country’s future hostage in petulant attempts to overturn legislation that serves our citizens with much-needed support of our economy, our veterans and retirees.

Want a balanced budget? Raise the debt limit as you did three times to pay for Trumps tax cuts and support the IRS that will increase revenue from those who can most afford to pay!

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Pima Community College

As a Senior and student attending PCC for the last six years, I can only offer praise for the institution and the opportunities it provides. I am honored to be among the committed students who manage to fulfill the requirements of the classes while surviving the obstacles of life.

As a Senior, auditing the classes allows for the discrepancies of my aging brain while I continue to be challenged and participate in the class. My teachers seem to extend this patience to the entire class, and are supportive when obstacles arise.

Pima is a place of hope, and the acquisition of knowledge, whether specifically job oriented, or basic general studies, allows for a more fulfilling and enriching future.

Pima Community College is a gem in our community, and the Senior population has a wonderful opportunity to expand their minds and interact with our fellow citizens of Tucson.

Molly Senor

Midtown

Names today

What you are naming your children today (Snowdrop, Panda, Vin’nyla, X32) comprises a mind-boggling list. My birth certificate from the 40s says “Thaddeus.” When I asked my parents about it, they replied that when they went to register me, they said my name was Thad, and were instructed that was not a proper name, and I must be named “Thaddeus.” Times have changed. Or maybe not. With religion driving our legislation, that era might come back.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

A treasure in Tucson

Tucson is a place of many natural wonders but there is one man-made wonder I need to praise. It is the VA hospital, rehab, and care facility on Ajo Way. My husband has been there for a lengthy stay due to a serious medical condition. The staff has been unfailingly wonderful and caring. I cannot praise them highly enough.

Every one of his needs has been attended to in good time, although there are many other patients that need attention. I can only speak for the two of us, but I am so very grateful to the staff and administration of the VA hospital for their professionalism, expertise, and friendliness. We are lucky to have such a facility in our city.

Lois Boehl