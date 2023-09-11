





A life without consequences

Looks like Ducey’s arrogance and stupidity have cost the Arizona taxpayer a total in excess of 163 million bucks in regards to his containers at the border fiasco. Then he calmly walks away with the meek justification that his actions spurred the Biden administration to do something. How dumb is the Arizona taxpayer? Ducey splits, his arrogance and stupidity without consequence.

David Tammer

Midtown

Demise of the Pac-12

The demise of the Pac-12 can be laid directly on the shoulders of the presidents of these universities. They listened to their professors rather than the people who knew what was happening ... their coaches. Today’s young athletes (good or bad) are more interested in money than a degree. The collapse of the Pac-12 is a travesty that could have been prevented. The lineup of coaches in the Pac-12 has always been the tops, the best, and unequaled, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. I’m still in shock.

David Diestel

East side

Arizona’s ‘critical’ opportunity

Re: the Aug. 31 article “Arizona’s ‘critical’ opportunity.”

I wholeheartedly agree with the editorial from the mining suppliers’ organization, AMIGOS. I am a proud board member of this group and have seen first-hand the operations of the various mines in Southern Arizona and their impact on local, regional and state economic metrics. Copper, manganese and zinc are critical minerals and the need for them in our country is growing exponentially. AMIGOS President Sydney Hay is absolutely correct in her statement that when it comes to the minerals we cannot do without, we must rely on mines here at home to produce them. That’s the only way to guarantee the supply we need, with the worker and environmental protection that make our mines in Arizona world-class. Critical mineral mining operations are crucial to our future, and we must ensure that our mines thrive, then we all thrive. I support all of Arizona’s mines.

Leon Punt

North side

Voter memory loss

As we approach another election, the biggest concern should be the constant failure of voters to remember the past. The latest round of commercials from the Biden camp list all of the accomplishments of the last 15 minutes, mainly because everything earlier will provide a different picture. I remember, from a short 30 months ago, that the price of gas for my car was $2 per gallon and, thanks to Biden, the price of gas has doubled and driven prices up every month. But now, Biden is claiming that recent inflation has been limited to 3% for the last two weeks. As voters prepare for the future election, please take a little time to remember all of the changes forced on the voters, for their own good as defined by the government.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Legal crisis

There is something rotten in the United States, to play on Shakespeare. Our legal system is suffering badly from a lack of trust, although there are still countless good judges, prosecutors, attorneys, etc. However, the core of the apple is in danger because of corruption, that is, the Supreme Court. If those justices can take gifts from lobbyists without any consequences, when clients dine and wine them, when business deals are struck backstage, and when there is, ultimately, no ethical rule overseeing the SCOTUS, then the entire system is at risk. Appointment for life is almost a blank check for those justices, and the consequences, as we observe them currently, are devastating for our entire country. Money and ideology rule there, so it seems, no longer the fundamental law. If this continues, we can scrap our Constitution, roll over in disgust, and allow a dictator, one of those billionaires, to take charge. SCOTUS is the linchpin, but the daily news coming from there cast a deep shadow on our democracy.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Climate change Bell (weather)?

As reported in The Washington Post on Sept. 3: Five large US property insurers (Allstate, American Family, Nationwide, Erie Insurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway) have stopped writing coverage in certain areas or are excluding protections from various weather events in their policies, as well as raising premiums and deductibles. The reason? Losses due to extreme weather events.

When discussing climate change, they say, ‘follow the science.’ We can add ‘follow the money.’

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Editorial Advisory Board

Congratulations to the ten people selected to serve on the Daily Star’s Editorial Advisory Board and I appreciate the Star obtaining input from your readers. I was one of the more than 60 applicants. When I submitted my application, I noted there was an absence of balanced opinion pieces from guest conservative columnists. As a registered independent voter, I want to see opinion pieces that provide both liberal and conservative viewpoints on the various issues facing our community and the country. I have observed over the past few weeks that there is now a more balanced representation of columns. In the Sept. 7 issue, there were columns from George Will, Cal Thomas and moderate Jonah Goldberg. All have been published recently. I’m not so presumptuous to believe that my comments resulted in this shift, but I appreciate that the editorial page guest columns provide both viewpoints in a balanced way.

Dan Watson

Oracle

TEP EV Chargers

TEP has four EV chargers on the street in front of their location at 88 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson.

Are they operational?

1. Yes

2. No

3. Sometimes

The answer is all of the above. If you plan to make a trip downtown to charge your electric vehicle, chances are the chargers won’t be operational. If you try to get help by going to the front door into the lobby, you will find the doors are locked to the public, as a guard will explain to you. So, getting any kind of help or answers about the chargers is not possible.

With the scarcity of EV chargers in Tucson, it would be nice to be able to at least depend on TEP!

Marsha Ubick

Midtown

Wadsack recall report

Re: the Sept. 6 article “Push to recall Tucson lawmaker falls short.”

This report is another example of a half-baked liberal opinion masquerading as unbiased journalism. It failed to report that Sen. Justine Wadsack had been chosen as the Freshman Senator of the Year and that the leader of the recall effort was a former member of the Communist Party of Arizona. If it weren’t for the crossword puzzle, the only redeeming item in the Daily Star, I would cancel my subscription like all of my patriot friends.

I realize this submission will never be printed since it opposes the editorial prejudice of the newspaper. But, hopefully, it will provide thought-provoking material for the staff. It is higher intelligence than most of the “Letters” I see in the column, which are unreadable.

Ken Wolfe

Marana

Confused letter writers

I notice that many letters from non-Republicans and non-Conservatives promote the concept that Conservatism and Republican philosophy promote hatred and division. Poor souls seem to be missing the entire point.

Conservatives and Republicans believe in equality of opportunity for all legal residents. We believe in respect for all other legal residents, our nation, and our laws. We believe that everyone can achieve greatness if given those opportunities.

Are there individuals in the news spotlight receiving a lot of attention for actions that violate those beliefs? Oh yes. But a crime repeated hundreds of times in the news does not mean that crime was committed hundreds of times.

I can almost hear letter readers yelling, “YEAH? WHAT ABOUT ... ?” That would be your mistake and your problem.

Paula D. Deter