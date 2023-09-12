





Department of Defense culture war

The Department of Defense (DoD) exists to provide military forces needed to deter war and secure our nation. The DoD should not be politicized to fight our culture wars. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has rightly blocked Department of Defense nominees, demanding that the DoD cease funding abortions with taxpayer dollars.

Without congressional consent or approval, President Biden is attempting to turn the Department of Defense into an abortion travel agency. This is a violation of long-standing laws like the Hyde Amendment — which Biden supported for years. President Biden is playing politics with our military in order to score points with far-left voters.

Sen. Tuberville is right to defend Americans born and unborn. Our military resources should be focused on effective combat and defending our nation, not a partisan, ideological agenda. This is particularly true given the status of the current recruitment efforts and the level of patriotism being displayed today in our nation.

Incomes

Re: the Aug. 22 letters “Survey says: Money is everything” and “When will Congress compensate fairly?”

Two letters about surviving on income in Letters To The Editor really resonated with me.

First, related to CNN citing a Bankrate survey of 2,500 Americans and concluding that the average American needs $233,000 a year to make ends meet. If I learned anything from doctoral statistics it was that the ‘sample’ is critical. I suggest the sample used was flawed for making such a broad sweeping conclusion. Shame on CNN.

Second, VA compensation. Certainly if the above were even marginally true Congress has a long way to go to compensate our wounded warriors. The rate for 100% disability is $43,463.40 per year. However a large number of vets don’t come close to that 100%. e.g., 10% disability monthly rate is $165.92. If the disabled vet should die, their spouse and dependents MIGHT be eligible for compensation, which is just slightly over what is considered the poverty level. A disabled vet or their survivor is NOT living large on their VA compensation.

No third term

Former President Donald J. Trump cannot stand for nomination for another term. If he and millions believe he won the 2020 election, he was then, according to him, elected. He did not have to be sworn in nor serve to be ineligible for a third term. The constitution merely states “shall be elected.” Article XXII of the Constitution, Section 1, states “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” So, if he won, no third term.

Presidential age

I think it is worth noting that if Donald Trump wins the Republican nomination and then wins the General Election, he will be older on the day of his inauguration than Joe Biden was on the day of his inauguration. Of course, Trump will be older every other day of his Presidency, too.

Humane Society’s 318 missing small animals

Re: the Aug. 27 letter “Animal adoption to euthanasia.”

It’s easy to understand the heartbroken letter writer who wished to adopt a Humane Society dog and pay for any medical expenses, but pleas were disregarded as Humane Society insisted on euthanizing.

Around Aug. 7, San Diego Humane Society broadcast a media event loading 318 crated small animals onto a truck destined for their “partner” Tucson Humane Society who gushed in a press release about receiving these animals to adopt out.

Only no staff or volunteers saw these animals at HS, no evidence of supplies or crates nor is there capacity for a group that large. HS explanations have changed several times from distributed in the school system to now they were shipped to an undisclosed “private” rescue in Phoenix.

Many of the animals were in caring foster homes when required to be relinquished for transport to Tucson HS.

Fosters, volunteers and rescue communities in San Diego and Tucson are distressed about the fate of these animals with implausible or disproven information from Humane Society. Let’s find out where they are.

Acceptance of mediocrity

My, how sensitive! The United States is rated 27th when compared to the test scores of all other nations, even though we spend massive amounts on education. How in the world can any citizen, even those wearing rose-colored glasses, accept this performance? The United States should be No. 1, at best, No. 2, no question. However, it appears many are willing to accept mediocrity instead of demanding excellence. It is very convenient to criticize those who bring this up but how can anyone believe this is acceptable? I do not have the answers but am confident that if the goal is to be No. 1, we can figure it out. Obviously, the Democrats have no plan to correct this situation except to throw more money at the problem, so it appears to me that we should give the Republicans a chance. If we continue of the present course, what will our nation look like in 10 or 20 years?

Healthcare costs are too damn high!

Despite being “the richest country in the world,” the average person rarely reaps the rewards of this abundance. Alarmingly, the U.S. is an anomaly among industrialized countries due to the obscene cost of healthcare. Our system leaves millions without adequate coverage, leading to preventable deaths and economic burdens. For those with insurance, the industry shuffles our benefits and approvals like a street hustler hiding the red queen. It’s time for change.

Medicare for All will provide comprehensive healthcare coverage without financial barriers, especially benefitting low-income families. Financial analysts also predict universal cost savings.

Profit-driven interests may drown this out, but Medicare for All prioritizes human life above financial gain, transcending the socialism label. Affordable healthcare isn’t a giveaway; it’s an economic necessity. When people’s basic needs are met, they become happier and more productive.

We must acknowledge healthcare as a human right and ensure its affordability. Medicare for All will lead to a healthier population and a brighter future for everyone.

Horne supports dual-language education

Re: the Sept. 8 article “Horne sues over dual language program for English learners.”

Tom Horne seeks to interpret Proposition 203 regulations in a manner that denies non-English speaking learners in public schools the option of learning in their native language while becoming fluent in English.

Yet, he vehemently supports private school parents taking $7200/year from the public schools to pay tuition at a private school that offers dual language education.

Is Mr. Horne really concerned about a student’s education? As I have been saying for decades, the Republican goal is to destroy our public school system that was our nation’s pride for a century.

No magic pill

Re: the Aug. 16 article “Weight loss drugs may spur anesthesia complications.”

Two days after reading this article warning about the dangers of undigested food remaining in the stomach (which is how people lose weight — they aren’t hungry), the young woman delivering my InstaCart order told me about how she recently lost weight taking Ozempic after I remarked she looked thinner.

When I asked about side effects, she said that it was hard to eat sometimes. In fact, she often had to force herself to eat. I told her to wait while I googled what problems could result from undigested food in the stomach. Aside from the dangers of food being aspirated into the lungs during sedation, the prospect of undigested food forming into a solid mass called a bozoar was horrifying. A bozoar may be life-threatening if it prevents food from passing into the small intestine. Changes in blood sugar levels also can result.

The young woman was diabetic. She said she would contact her doctor immediately. Then she hugged me and left.

There is no magic pill.

Karen Papagapitos