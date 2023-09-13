





Animal euthanasia

Re: the Aug. 27 letter “Animal adoption to euthanasia.”

The letter writer told her heartbreaking tale of a callous Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) who frustrated her desperate attempts to save an HSSA dog. Sadly, this is all too common. While PACC makes every possible effort to avoid euthanizing animals, not so at HSSA. To the contrary, HSSA endeavors to prevent condemned animals from receiving life-saving measures.

Attempting to save the life of an ailing dog, the letter writer offered HSSA financial aid, placement with a rescue organization, and adoption of the dog. All refused. HSSA routinely denies salvation to its helpless charges by disallowing every avenue of deliverance. In another case, an adoption would have reprieved a condemned dog, but it needed the execution to be delayed but one day. A trivial accommodation to save a life, but it was still too much to ask. The needle poke was right on schedule. These dogs pose no threat to the community. They deserve the life denied by HSSA.

Frank Ribeiro

Foothills

Progressive education

The theory of progressive education, which became dominant in schools and universities in the mid-20th century, revolutionized the American educational system. Subjects like literature, philosophy, the humanities and history — in particular, American history had to be deconstructed. A school system designed around core knowledge and learning was to be replaced by progressive education molded to serve the ends of social justice.

By feeding the entitlement mentality and dependency rather than promoting self-reliance and independence, administrative government encourages a character incompatible with republicanism.

The family centered on marriage, must be defended and preserved as the core of free society. We need to teach our children to practice the civic virtues that fit them to fully engage in participatory democracy.

The above is from the book “We Still Hold These Truths” by Matthew Spaulding.

Year after year, test scores in public schools do not improve. Could the above be the reason?

Jack Walters

Northeast side

The other side of the Homeless Camp

Re: the Sept. 10 article “Tucson’s big homeless camp sort of works.”

I read Sunday’s article about the homeless camp at 100 Acre Woods and beyond with great interest. I am a homeowner in the area and an avid cyclist. I think you missed one of the major issues that has come to light since the plan to create the 100 Acre Mountain Bike Park by Mayor Rothschild.

With the building of the bike park, the homeless have relocated east along the Aviation Recreation Path to the Regional Park at Craycroft Road. The Golf Links-Aviation Path is no longer usable as a recreation path. The homeless have fully taken over the recreation Path with tents and vehicles. The Aviation Path includes the Rattlesnake Bridge, the Basket Bridge and directly connects the southeast side with Downtown, 4th Ave., the U of A, and several sections of the Loop. This is a big loss to us locally.

Jim DiDomenico

Southeast side

In praise of activism

Good things happen when citizens exercise their right to petition to redress their grievances. Such was the case with the recent Recall Wadsack petition drive.

Grassroots organizers and volunteers mounted the campaign in response to Justine Wadsack’s harmful and potentially illegal bills that sought to ban books in schools and libraries; revoke the State Bar’s authority to license attorneys; revoke Tucson, Phoenix, and Mesa city charters; and charge the homeless with criminal trespassing, among others.

As disappointing as the end result may have been, the four-month recall effort was definitely worth all the time and effort petitioners put in. Thousands of voters now know Justine Wadsack’s name, what she stands for, and why she and those just like her need to be voted out of office in 2024.

So, thank you, Rolande Baker and your team of volunteers, and thank you to every voter in LD17 who took the time to find them and sign their petitions. Your actions demonstrate democratic activism at its finest.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley

My memory is fine

Re: the Sept. 11 letter “Voter memory loss.”

The writer wants us to remember “the changes forced on the voters for their own good as defined by the government.” I guess he doesn’t realize that inflation is a worldwide problem, and oil prices are affected by many factors…weather and OPEC cutting production to name two. Joe Biden doesn’t control oil prices.

But I will definitely remember one change that was forced on every woman in this country … the one that takes away the right to make our own reproductive health care choices.

Mary Jordison

Northwest side

‘The’ mugshot

All I have to say about Donald J. Trump’s mugshot is ... Would you buy a used car from this person?

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

The True Patriot Club

Re: the Sept. 11 letter “Wadsack recall report.”

This letter is typical of the mindset of so many right-wing devotees — that they are the true patriots, while anyone not of the same mindset or beliefs could never belong to The True Patriot Club.

The author mused about canceling his subscription to the Star “like all of my patriot friends” and considers his letter “higher intelligence” than most other letters.

These “patriots” support a 4-times indicted, Putin-supporting ex-president who tried to overthrow an election, destroy our election process and our democracy, based on total lies. How patriotic!

There should be an island where self-anointed “patriots” can go to live out their days, enjoying their delusions of intellectual superiority and true patriotism, while listening to the Steve Bannon and Alex Jones podcasts.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Been there, done that

Re: the Sept. 12 letter “Acceptance of mediocrity.”

I agree with the letter writer that our educational system is in shambles, but to lay the blame on the democratic party is absurd. We’re currently “blessed” with a Republican superintendent of schools who seems much more interested in imposing his own psychological, cultural and religious mores on the educational system rather than trying to substantively improve learning for students.

Over the years, both parties have largely failed in returning the country to an educational system that works.

It is more than ironic that on the day this letter was published, the Republicans in Washington were far more concerned about impeaching the president, (they’ll figure out why later) than they are about such minor matters as education or funding the government. Politics should have no place in teaching children how to read, write, and think critically. Which accounts in large part for the mess we’re in.

Lawrence Fleischman