





Fund AZGFD

Recently I received a mailer from the Arizona Game & Fish Department, a state government agency, touting their work to “deliver water to crucial wildlife waters across the state,” due to drought conditions. My first thought was, “Great use of my tax dollars, conserving our wildlife and wildlands.” Upon closer read, I realized the flyer was asking me to donate money to AZGFD to implement this program.

AZGFD receives no general fund tax dollars, relying on fees from hunting, fishing, boat and car “vanity” licenses for revenue. Yet apparently this is inadequate for them to fulfill their stated mission of “conserving and protecting Arizona’s wildlife,” but the state legislature provides them with no funds to augment their work — not even increasing the aforementioned fees.

Many of us were drawn to Arizona because of our love for its natural beauty and unique wildlife. Legislators, too, profess their love for our state; they should prove it by funding AZGFD’s conservation efforts.

Laura Penny

Foothills

Trump recap

Re: the Aug. 22 letter “Burn baby burn.”

In 2016, Donald Trump faced off against more than a dozen other Republicans and won.

And he faced one Democrat and won.

In 2020, Donald Trump faced off against a couple of Republicans and won.

And he faced one Democrat and lost.

In 2024, Donald Trump is again facing off against more than a dozen Republicans, and he is winning by a lot.

Many polls show him losing to a Democrat again if he gets to the general.

Donald Trump has a 50-50 record against Democrats.

He is better than 20-0 against Republicans.

Republicans with experience, like Haley and Christie. Republicans with character, like Pence and Hutchison.

Republicans like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and John Kasich.

Trump victories look more like a rejection of the Right than a rejection of the Left.

Joseph Lessard

Downtown

Our former presidentRe: the Aug. 25 letter “Stop the name calling.”

Most people don’t like Trump because of his lack of integrity, not because of his policies. He has no conscience. He will do anything, morally or immorally, which will benefit … Donald J. Trump. He doesn’t care about anything that doesn’t benefit Trump. His adverse style of leading has been very detrimental to our country. Lies, deceit, ill will, this is the character of Trump, and it is dividing our country. It is hard to believe how anyone could admire a person with such a sordid, negative personality like that of Trump.

Troy Watson

East side

Leave the driving to us

Newspaper (local) and TV ads promoting car, truck and RV vehicles are ridiculous. They sometimes advertise thousands of dollars “slashed” off of the final price. That “tells” me that the MSRP is way too high to begin with on most of these means of transportation.

World (network) News told me that UAW (Auto Workers) are threatening to Strike if there Pie-in-the-sky demands are not met by the big three automakers. Their current demands are totally insane. That is one of the main reasons new cars cost too much.

I was a UAW (not by choice) member over 50 years ago. We/I was hired to make the first Gremlins at AMC in Kenosha. It was a transitional job, and I did not stay there. The assembly line is a boring, worlds-worst job, but something all some people know.

My first teaching job was next. Only stayed there four years, but it was an experience.

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Tired of invented facts, disinformation

Re: the Aug. 12 letter “School vouchers.”

As a retired educator I have noticed that a loyal contributor to the Daily Star Opinion page cannot stop spreading disinformation. In past letters, he’s claimed young women are solely responsible for pregnancies. He blamed the Biden administration for inflation and high gas prices. All bogus chants of MAGA. Missing from his claims are accurate data, evidence and context.

The “School Vouchers” letter leaves out context and misleads readers. Teaching the basics ignores developing social-emotional learning and critical thinking skills in today’s students. I refer to the International Baccalaureate, which is my former school’s curriculum. The IB is “a global leader in international education — developing inquiring, knowledgeable, confident, and caring young people.” Yes, Mississippi increased reading scores for 4th graders. However, its overall ranking is 48. Arizona ranks 37. Public schools deserve letter contributors and an ADE who do their research.

The fact stands: School vouchers defund Arizona’s public schools and taxpayer dollars are being stolen from the 90% of students who attend them.

Tina Whitley

Northeast side

Environmental lawsuits

If the U.S. stopped all industry, manufacturing, and transportation based on oil and gas to drastically reduce our Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions today, who gets hurt? The U.S. economy, the U.S. poor and minorities. Who benefits if the U.S. stops GHG emissions today? China, India, Russia, Iran, North Korea, etc.

In 2006, China overtook the U.S. as the largest producer of GHG. In 2021, China rocketed to producing GHG at 2.29 times the U.S. In 2010, India moved from number five in production of GHG to number three. In 2021, they were 54% of the US GHG production but increasing rapidly. In the same time frame, the US has continued to reduce our GHG emissions.

So why aren’t protestors and and those filing lawsuits in the U.S. focused on these foreign countries? Maybe if these protestors were shown our own government research they would focus their efforts on China, India, and others. Hmm.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Continuing confusion

Re: the Aug. 27 letter “Confused indeed.”

I just want to say how much I appreciate the letter writers comments on “Confused.” Sorry, but it’s pretty much a lost cause. This is the same guy who thinks Trump derangement syndrome is the opposite of wearing clown costumes made up of flag parts and face paint.

He once wrote about how his biggest fear for his granddaughters was transphobia. Nary a word about a drastic change in climate, making there future much more inhabitable. Never mind that our local economy and growth are contingent upon water or lack thereof, just as long as said granddaughters don’t have to swim with competitors who identify as trans.

Most of the other topics often discussed by the letter writer, generally deal with the same bla bla topics, and kicking down on those with less, as well as telling you who to be afraid of.

Glad you stood up to the ignorance, though it’s probably a waste of time.

Larry Robinson

North side

Arizona’s ‘fabulous fakes’

Our state has 11 high-profile and prominently influential Republican politicos facing extensive legal and financial jeopardy after following Donny John-Boy down his darkened orange brick alleyway to infamy and potential criminal prosecution. This group of state officials is the “fake electoral college document signers” the AZ Attorney General and DOJ are rightly investigating. The aberrant troupe could soon become part of the Trump felonious circus and indictment parade as Arizona’s “Fabulous Fakes” take their place in wicked national political history. Do I hear a “Lock them up” chant?

Jerry Wilkerson

SaddleBrooke

Old or dementia are the options

Re: the Aug. 29 article “New poll: Biden ‘old,’ Trump ‘corrupt’.”

I think Trump, not Biden, is having dementia issues. Trump (Inmate #1135809) will soon be 78. Biden will be 82. I’d rather have someone who is 82 years old and clear-headed run the country, than a 78-year-old with dementia.

Alison Hughes

Midtown

Evolution of energy

Re: the Aug. 17 letter “Cheap energy.”

He says, “There is nothing capable of replacing (cheap energy and hydrocarbons)…. It is not technologically possible for solar and wind to make up the difference….”

He’s spouting the nonsense of others before him about replacing horses with automobiles, wood for cooking/heating with gas, and gas with electric lights.

Throughout civilization’s history, changes were made for better ways to provide energy to accomplish a needed task. The filthy skies of London, New York, and many other cities were cleared up by replacing coal as the source of heat energy. More homes are being built or retrofitted to avoid the hazards of gas and line delivery issues.

The beginnings of electrical delivery and installing gas stations took many decades, yet now you feel reluctant to replace them with safer and better systems? That’s the natural evolution of energy production. So, be ready to smell cleaner air and drink cleaner water as our children and grandchildren lead us, the current polluters, into the new world of energy provision.

John Roldan