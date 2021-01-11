 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After a wild week, the Opinion Page team Zoom is back on Jan. 14
editor's pick

After a wild week, the Opinion Page team Zoom is back on Jan. 14

Preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building. Trump has never been one to acknowledge he’s lost. By his own words, he hates losing. The storming of the Capitol by his partisans this week was the culmination of months of denials that he was beaten in the election — and his lifetime aversion to acknowledging defeat. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Well, that was an interesting first week. To mark the second week in January, and celebrate the Capitol building still standing, the Opinion Page team is back and ready to host their weekly Zoom chat.

In the wake of a week that saw a siege on the nation’s Capitol, editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen and writer Edward Celaya will play host and explain some of the projects the team has lined up for the rest of the month.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop, desktop or tablet, or call a special number and listen in over your phone to participate in the Thursday, Jan. 14, chat at 2 p.m.

For a link, email opinion writer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com.

He’ll send the Zoom link out Thursday morning.

See you there!

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Is a new Republican Party needed now, in the wake of the riot inside Congress on Jan 6. and Donald Trump's departure from office? One of our letter writers thinks so. Read that and more in this Letters to the Editor

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News