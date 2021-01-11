After a wild week, the Opinion Page team Zoom is back on Jan. 14

Well, that was an interesting first week. To mark the second week in January, and celebrate the Capitol building still standing, the Opinion Page team is back and ready to host their weekly Zoom chat.
In the wake of a week that saw a siege on the nation’s Capitol, editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen and writer Edward Celaya will play host and explain some of the projects the team has lined up for the rest of the month.
The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop, desktop or tablet, or call a special number and listen in over your phone to participate in the Thursday, Jan. 14, chat at 2 p.m.
For a link, email opinion writer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com.
He’ll send the Zoom link out Thursday morning.
See you there!