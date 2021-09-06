Albrecht Classen: Personal responsibility, freedom, and democracy

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
President John F. Kennedy famously formulated in his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
We have moved far away from this idealistic and courageous stance, and we are drowned by the opposite chiasm, “Ask not what you can do for your country, ask what the country owes you.”
Lawrence Goldstone brilliantly identified the current problem in his Sept. 3 opinion article, “The 2 most misused terms in U.S. politics,” when he observed that too many Americans act highly selfishly by demanding absolute freedom for themselves without any strings attached, meaning, without any sense of personal responsibility, duties, and obligations. Goldstone explains this severe problem in the US from a legal point of view; here I would like to add an ethical, sociological and psychological lens.
Children grow up into young adults by learning that they are not the center of the universe; instead, we are all members of human society and are hence required to observe the rules and laws set up to govern that organization.
Of course, laws are created and can/must change when conditions require that. But until then, we are bound to be responsible and mature citizens and must not indulge in temper tantrums and extreme forms of narcissism.
Refusing vaccination against COVID-19 and rejecting wearing masks, which all medical professionals have strongly urged (disregarding valid health concerns) reflects a sad decline of our society into a stage of infants with too many people exclusively concerned with their own self to the disadvantage of everyone else.
Too many people have turned their back to (medical) sciences, to rationality, and reason, insisting on their exclusive right on owning all the truth and complete freedom, endangering everyone else.
Why is it that we all accept the law enforcing wearing seat belts on planes or the law to obey the traffic rules, but when it comes to the most dangerous situation right now with the virus, many conservatives and so-called “freedom lovers,” or “patriots,” ignore the danger of contracting COVID-19 and then infecting others, which could risk their lives?
This is probably the result of the selfie-generation, increasingly infantilized, irresponsible, and outright dangerous for the well-being of society at large.
Hating the government as an oppressive regime when its supreme concern is the health of its citizens mirrors some kind of psychological delusion about what a society like the U.S. is made of.
The demand for totally individual freedom would atomize us to the point of complete collapse, with no health care system, education, roadways, police, and not even a military.
Freedom comes with many responsibilities and obligations; let’s not squander it selfishly.
Scholar and Humanist