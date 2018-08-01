Nothing short of a miracle took place at an elementary school in Tucson this past week. While teachers across the state are working non-stop to get their classrooms ready for the year, Brittany Wheaton, better known as @thesuperheroteacher on Instagram, was in town.
A lucky classroom at Holladay Elementary was selected as the winner of the Extreme Makeover Classroom Edition contest. Wheaton is known for her incredible classroom makeovers, as well as her advocacy for students across the country.
Wheaton spent countless hours and her own money to create a classroom space at Holladay that is welcoming, inviting and exciting for students. Teachers know that students learn best when they feel valued, and this is one of many ways to show this to students. The classroom got a new coat of paint, new flooring, new furniture from stores and thrift shops around town and new books from donors who follow Wheaton on Instagram. The space is nothing short of spectacular, and the students who call it home should be excited.
While I am in no way trying to diminish the incredible generosity of Wheaton and teachers who spend their own money getting their classrooms ready, they shouldn’t have to. A clean, safe, well-supplied and enjoyable workspace shouldn’t depend on the kindness of strangers or a teacher’s willingness and/or ability to spend money on their classroom. And while the work Wheaton did is extreme (hence the name Extreme Makeover), every classroom in our state should show students that we care about their success.
This year, Arizona has seen what can happen when teachers start to stand up for their students and themselves. Teachers walked out of their classrooms to demand better conditions for their kids. Images of Arizona classrooms went viral showing water damage, broken furniture, outdated textbooks and the terrible conditions our students learn in every day. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
Invest in Ed is a proposition that will be on this November’s ballot and is a direct result of the #RedforEd movement. This proposition creates a new, permanent revenue stream for public education by increasing an income tax on the wealthiest 1 percent of Arizonans. This revenue will give students permanent teachers, counselors, nurses, clean and safe classrooms and updated materials. The proposition is expected to generate $680 million annually and will go directly into the classroom site fund. This fund cannot be taken away or manipulated by our state politicians.
Arizonans are ready for this change. Over 270,000 signatures were collected in 60 days in order to get the proposition on the ballot. Arizonans would like permanent teachers for the more than 2,000 vacancies that were never filled last year. Full-day kindergarten would be funded across the state, rather than being dependent on the district in which you live. Classroom sizes will decrease so students can have the attention they need in order to be successful.
This November, you have the chance to show our students that they are valued. You have the ability to send the message to each and every child in our state that we are going to do whatever we can to help them succeed. Because their success is essential to the success of our state. And we cannot leave student success up to the generosity of teachers and philanthropists. We need to take responsibility and support Invest in Ed.