Amir Gohardani: A future with or without drones

Next time you see a drone fly over the skies of Arizona, California or anywhere else for that matter, it is time for self-reflection. Are we really ready for an emerging drone era?
Generally, drones are either loved or hated by the general public. But there is also a gray zone that represents those who wait and see. Many opposing drones or those who are on the fence, legitimately question the consequences of drones falling out of the skies and many other factors related to drone flight.
As many companies now are actively considering drone deliveries, the future of drones and how they impact our lives ultimately remains to be seen. But FAA's recently reported data indicates that as of June 15, 870,382 drones were registered in the United States. About 41.1% of these drones are commercially registered and therefore point to a likely level of future commercial drone activity.
A video showing a drone delivering a pizza or package seems like a wonderful idea as alternative routes for delivery now can be considered. A recent study published by Smithsonian magazine has even revealed that when considering the environment, in general, small drones were better than any truck or van, regardless of the power source being diesel fuel, gasoline, natural gas or even electricity.
But a correction to that visual and mental image of a drone pizza or package delivery is that if drone deliveries take off, there will not only be one drone making a delivery but rather swarms of drones filling up our skies.
Arguably, drone deliveries in remote locations could be perceived to lead to an overall better experience than those within urban areas with high population density as many frustrations related to drones are, amongst others, invasions of privacy, noise, mishaps and illicit activities.
With myriad drones in our skies, many of these concerns are likely to be increased unless active measures are in place to regulate drone usage. The FAA’s latest measures to be engaged in these matters by unveiling rules are commendable as technological leaps continuously blindside many organizations. Drone registration is one step in the right direction.
All things considered, a valid question remains. Would it be possible to live in a world filled with drones? After all, many futuristic movies have detailed alternative transportation means and flying objects of all shapes and sizes in our future.
Further, many times the visions born in innovative minds — as mirrored through stories and movies — have occasionally made their way into reality. Perhaps the best way to answer the aforementioned question is through a historical throwback. Until this instant, countless examples of dreamlike technology outlines that at times seemed impossible, have progressively become possible.
Digital photography via smartphones marks one such example. Shortly after the rollout of this technology solution, however, the quest for the perfect picture also led to many clear cases of privacy invasions. In some countries such as Japan, one remedy to address the issue at hand became to enable the camera shutter sound. This example points to the fact that despite the very best efforts, users always find ways around recommended user policies, laws and regulations.
Therefore, the need for technical solutions and updated policies that address the various concerns of using a specific technology should be in place and ongoing. Drones also fall in this category and will not be free from such exceptions. Sound and reliable drone activities that lead to societal benefits need to be evaluated against the challenges these unmanned aerial vehicles bring with them and the risks they pose to the public.
With insights from the lesson learned chapter of using drones, further insights can be gained in not only providing better technical solutions but also identifying the means of maximizing their usage.
Dr. Amir S. Gohardani is an aerospace doctorate and University of Arizona alumni. He is the president of the Springs of Dreams Corporation, a Tustin, California based, nonpartisan, objective, nonprofit organization dedicated to enlightening society and to enriching human lives through knowledge and education.