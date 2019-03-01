We have all heard it before. Spending our money on local stores helps our local economy. OUR city. OUR neighborhoods. OUR citizens. When we frequent local businesses instead of corporations, our money “stays here”. Sure, maybe some local businesses are a bit more expensive compared to hyper-efficient corporations, but in the end that small sacrifice is worth it because our local economy is stronger. These ideas are all very nice, and all very wrong.
“Buying local” at the expense of your wallet is simply a modern-day revival of an idea debunked over 200 years ago: mercantilism. Adam Smith, the father of modern economics, proved it to be false. His example still proves true today. When individuals on mass scale consistently pay more for local products in spite of cheaper “non-local” options, the whole community is made poorer.
To those who think otherwise, let me ask this question: Why stop at simply “buying local”? If “keeping our money here” is better than sending it away, lets go a step further and only buy from our own neighborhoods. “Buy Sam Hughes! Don’t send our money to Blenman-Elm!” But we can do better. Lets keep our money in our households, which is as “local” as it gets! Forget grocery stores; just grow your own food exclusively. But be sure to make your own tools as well, because sending your money outside your household, even for things that help your productivity, surely is bad for your wallet. Perhaps this example is extreme, but it exposes the “buy local” language as fallacy.
If you purchase something locally for a higher price than could be had for elsewhere, you have made yourself worse off. And if we have 1 million Tucsonans doing that and making themselves worse off, Tucson’s economy is then worse off! Statistics that claim “x amount of cents of every dollar spent on local businesses stay here” are meaningless. It does not matter where the money goes; what matters is that “consumer surplus” (economist talk meaning “bang for your buck”) is maximized.
This however, is not a blanket endorsement for corporations over local businesses. This author only goes to Starbucks when he has a gift card, much preferring the higher quality local brews. Most chain restaurants pale in comparison to many Tucson-based counterparts.
Therein lies a truth about the economy: it works best when consumers are spending their money where they get the most value. When you frequent a business you are sending them the signal that they are doing good work.
Consumers should reward businesses because the product is worth the money, not because of geography. Go to Raging Sage because their coffee is better than Starbucks. Go to Barrio Brewing because their beer is better than Budweiser.
When consumers frequent businesses based upon the value provided rather than where they happen to be located, everyone wins and the economy flourishes.