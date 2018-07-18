On Monday, during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks in Helsinki, President Trump spoke harshly about the special counsel investigation and seemed to question U.S. intelligence reports that Moscow interfered with the 2016 election. Below are responses from Arizona’s senators and the Southern Arizona Congressional delegation.
On Tuesday, the president said he misspoke.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran (Democrat, Congressional District 1)
“The President’s statements today were a disappointment to the American people. There should be no scenario where the President of the United States, regardless of political party, stands up on the international stage and denounces the work of our nation’s intelligence community while praising a foreign leader who has so blatantly ordered an attack on our very democracy. These comments come after he derided our government’s policies as foolish and stupid in a tweet.
“Today’s meeting and press conference were a slap in the face to all of the brave men and women in our military and civilian intelligence agencies as they work to get to the bottom of Russia’s efforts to meddle in our elections.”
Martha McSally (Republican, Congressional District 2)
“President Trump has worked with Congress to impose stiff sanctions, expelled Russian diplomats, and led an effort with our NATO partners to strengthen our defenses against Russian aggression. We need to continue to deal with Russia from a position of strength. However, I do wish the President’s words on Putin today were as strong as his actions.”
Raúl Grijalva (Democrat, Congressional District 3)
“Despite overwhelming evidence of Russian meddling in our election, Trump refused to defend American democracy today. This shameful spectacle of acquiescence to Putin was yet another example of him putting his interests over those of the American people.”
Jeff Flake (Republican, Senate)
“I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful.”
John McCain (Republican, Senate)
“Today’s press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. The damage inflicted by President Trump’s naiveté, egotism, false equivalence and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake.
“President Trump proved not only unable, but unwilling to stand up to Putin. He and Putin seemed to be speaking from the same script as the president made a conscious choice to defend a tyrant against the fair questions of a free press, and to grant Putin an uncontested platform to spew propaganda and lies to the world.
“It is tempting to describe the press conference as a pathetic rout — as an illustration of the perils of under-preparation and inexperience. But these were not the errant tweets of a novice politician. These were the deliberate choices of a president who seems determined to realize his delusions of a warm relationship with Putin’s regime without any regard for the true nature of his rule, his violent disregard for the sovereignty of his neighbors, his complicity in the slaughter of the Syrian people, his violation of international treaties, and his assault on democratic institutions throughout the world.
“Coming close on the heels of President Trump’s bombastic and erratic conduct towards our closest friends and allies in Brussels and Britain, today’s press conference marks a recent low point in the history of the American Presidency. That the president was attended in Helsinki by a team of competent and patriotic advisors makes his blunders and capitulations all the more painful and inexplicable.
“No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant. Not only did President Trump fail to speak the truth about an adversary; but speaking for America to the world, our president failed to defend all that makes us who we are — a republic of free people dedicated to the cause of liberty at home and abroad. American presidents must be the champions of that cause if it is to succeed. Americans are waiting and hoping for President Trump to embrace that sacred responsibility. One can only hope they are not waiting totally in vain.”