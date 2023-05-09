The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizonans should get used to being in the spotlight, because a new group is angling to capitalize on our political significance. No Labels, an organization based in DC, recently made news for gaining ballot access here for a third-party presidential “unity ticket” in 2024. Backed by $70 million from anonymous donors, they insist they can outperform every third-party candidate in history. But Arizonans need to know they will ensure that Donald Trump wins our state and the White House.

No Labels justifies this dangerous third-party plan by describing President Joe Biden and Trump as equally “extreme.” Think about that: one president passed, with bipartisan support, an infrastructure bill, a bill to increase American manufacturing, and even a gun reform package. The other has been indicted and is under criminal investigation in four different jurisdictions. He said there were good people on “both sides” of the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville and instigated the Jan. 6 insurrection. No Labels does a dangerous disservice by suggesting the two men are the same.

A third-party candidate will not win in 2024, no matter their ideological leaning, gender, or ethnicity. No third-party ticket has come remotely close to winning — including the wildly popular Teddy Roosevelt. Third-party candidates may poll well in the beginning, but they always collapse down the stretch. Ross Perot peaked at 36% in the polls in 1992 and finished at 19%. John Anderson peaked at 26% in 1980 and ended at seven percent. Gary Johnson peaked at 10% in 2016 and finished at 3%. If you combine every third-party candidate from the past 50 years, they amassed a grand total of zero electoral votes.

So then, why am I so concerned for our country and my state? Because No Labels is poised to be a spoiler, handing Trump Arizona and the election. In 2020, Biden flipped five former Trump states from red to blue and won six of the seven states, including Arizona, where the election was within three points. Those are the states No Labels is targeting.

No Labels’ 2024 map is dominated by places Biden won. In fact, two-thirds of their projected electoral votes come from states Biden won – why? Because those moderate voters backed Biden. Their efforts will target moderate, independent, and late-deciding voters who added anti-Trump votes to the Democratic column.

But what about Arizona, which is known for its independent streak? In 2020, I ran more than 14 surveys among over 7,890 Arizona voters. Both nationally and in Arizona, Latinos are more likely to identify as independents than voters overall. In a post-election study I ran, 19% of all voters identified as independents, compared to 24% of Latinos. Similarly, just 29% of all voters — but 36% of Latinos — were registered Independent. A significant share of Biden’s Latino vote comes from moderate to conservative Latinos repelled by Trump. Our polling indicates that Latinos in Arizona who dislike both Trump and Biden break for Biden nearly 2:1. Further, nationally, seven percent of Latinos who voted for Biden in 2020 voted for a third-party candidate in 2016. They may find a third-party appealing, diluting Biden’s Latino vote, and handing Arizona back to Trump or a Trump-sycophant.

As someone who researches Latinos nationally and in Arizona, I know a “unity ticket” sounds appealing. The division, negativity, and violence is disturbing, and we are hungry for a way out. But we cannot be fooled by No Labels. Casting Trump and Biden as equally extreme is not just untrue; it risks our future.

Latinos have a saying — “dime con quién andas, y te diré quién eres“ — which roughly translates to “show me who you surround yourself with and I will show you who you are.” No Labels’ political strategy would exploit blue states and moderate and conservative Latinos who have rejected Trump. If they don’t stand down, they will hurt Biden, damage the Democratic brand among Latinos, and ultimately re-elect Trump.