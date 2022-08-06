Arizona Opinion: Arizona leaders must protect women’s health, autonomy

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade stripped away the long-standing federal right of tens of millions of women to make critical decisions about their own bodies. Now, Arizona leaders have a critical decision themselves: Continue to attack women’s health care and bodily autonomy, or protect them and their freedoms. As a family physician and abortion care provider, I implore them to protect my patients’ health and rights.

Without federal protections for abortion access, Arizona women and physicians are left with a confusing tangle of laws to interpret. One law passed earlier this year by Republicans in the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey would ban abortions after 15 weeks. But recently, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he’ll seek to enforce a 120-year-old law banning all abortions except to save the person’ss life. This confusion makes it difficult for physicians to know what we can do, impeding our ability to do the jobs we were trained to do. Worse, both of these laws interfere with personal health care decisions that should be made between patients and doctors — not by politicians.

The vast majority of Arizonans agree. Polling from May shows that 87% of Arizona voters want abortion to remain legal in all or some cases.

Arizona’s confusing abortion bans are not just unpopular, they’re dangerous. Doctors know how important it is to be able to use the full range of treatment options when serious medical complications arise in pregnancy. Sometimes, that includes abortion.

Abortions are a safe, integral part of health care. For many patients, abortion is vital to overall health and well-being. The American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Nurse Midwives, and many professional medical associations agree.

A ban on abortion in Arizona, whether at 15 weeks or a total ban, will force Arizona women seeking care to scrape together funds to travel to other states. Those who can’t afford to travel or take time off will be forced to remain pregnant.

That can be dangerous, especially here. Compared to 10 similarly developed nations, the United States has the worst maternal care and highest maternal mortality rate. Banning abortions means many women will be forced to carry pregnancies to term, even with serious medical conditions that could lead to more adverse health outcomes and even deaths.

Even without medical concerns, women who just don’t want to be pregnant shouldn’t be forced to give birth. By banning abortions, politicians are forcing victims of rape and incest to give birth to the child of their rapists. They are preventing people in abusive relationships from being able to get out.

Gov. Doug Ducey and his radical allies in the Arizona Legislature have been working for years to put up barriers to abortion: Patients must wait 24 hours to get an abortion, safe and approved self-managed abortion medications can’t be prescribed by telemedicine, and patients must undergo an ultrasound 24 hours before an abortion and be told they have the option of seeing the image. Banning abortion after 15 weeks, or banning nearly all abortions, even in cases of incest and rape, as Attorney General Brnovich seeks to do, will only threaten women’s health and freedom further.

In the face of these dangerous prohibitions against a basic element in health care, Arizonans who care about the safety and well-being of our loved ones must demand politicians put their radical partisanship aside and protect abortion. At the same time, as a physician, I urge policymakers to listen to doctors and the majority of Arizonans who agree that decisions around abortion belong between women and their doctors.

Every Arizonan deserves the freedom to decide what happens to their bodies, free of political meddling. The health, safety and lives of countless Arizonans are on the line.