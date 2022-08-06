 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
ARIZONA OPINION

Arizona Opinion: Arizona leaders must protect women’s health, autonomy

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade stripped away the long-standing federal right of tens of millions of women to make critical decisions about their own bodies. Now, Arizona leaders have a critical decision themselves: Continue to attack women’s health care and bodily autonomy, or protect them and their freedoms. As a family physician and abortion care provider, I implore them to protect my patients’ health and rights.

Without federal protections for abortion access, Arizona women and physicians are left with a confusing tangle of laws to interpret. One law passed earlier this year by Republicans in the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey would ban abortions after 15 weeks. But recently, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he’ll seek to enforce a 120-year-old law banning all abortions except to save the person’ss life. This confusion makes it difficult for physicians to know what we can do, impeding our ability to do the jobs we were trained to do. Worse, both of these laws interfere with personal health care decisions that should be made between patients and doctors — not by politicians.

People are also reading…

The vast majority of Arizonans agree. Polling from May shows that 87% of Arizona voters want abortion to remain legal in all or some cases.

Arizona’s confusing abortion bans are not just unpopular, they’re dangerous. Doctors know how important it is to be able to use the full range of treatment options when serious medical complications arise in pregnancy. Sometimes, that includes abortion.

Abortions are a safe, integral part of health care. For many patients, abortion is vital to overall health and well-being. The American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Nurse Midwives, and many professional medical associations agree.

A ban on abortion in Arizona, whether at 15 weeks or a total ban, will force Arizona women seeking care to scrape together funds to travel to other states. Those who can’t afford to travel or take time off will be forced to remain pregnant.

That can be dangerous, especially here. Compared to 10 similarly developed nations, the United States has the worst maternal care and highest maternal mortality rate. Banning abortions means many women will be forced to carry pregnancies to term, even with serious medical conditions that could lead to more adverse health outcomes and even deaths.

Even without medical concerns, women who just don’t want to be pregnant shouldn’t be forced to give birth. By banning abortions, politicians are forcing victims of rape and incest to give birth to the child of their rapists. They are preventing people in abusive relationships from being able to get out.

Gov. Doug Ducey and his radical allies in the Arizona Legislature have been working for years to put up barriers to abortion: Patients must wait 24 hours to get an abortion, safe and approved self-managed abortion medications can’t be prescribed by telemedicine, and patients must undergo an ultrasound 24 hours before an abortion and be told they have the option of seeing the image. Banning abortion after 15 weeks, or banning nearly all abortions, even in cases of incest and rape, as Attorney General Brnovich seeks to do, will only threaten women’s health and freedom further.

In the face of these dangerous prohibitions against a basic element in health care, Arizonans who care about the safety and well-being of our loved ones must demand politicians put their radical partisanship aside and protect abortion. At the same time, as a physician, I urge policymakers to listen to doctors and the majority of Arizonans who agree that decisions around abortion belong between women and their doctors.

Every Arizonan deserves the freedom to decide what happens to their bodies, free of political meddling. The health, safety and lives of countless Arizonans are on the line.

Gabrielle Goodrick

Gabrielle Goodrick is a family medicine physician in Phoenix and a member of the Committee to Protect Health Care.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Mark Finchem would take a wrecking ball to AZ elections

Local Opinion: Mark Finchem would take a wrecking ball to AZ elections

OPINION: "Certainly, there can be legitimate debate about ways to improve and strengthen our elections, but Finchem chooses instead to spread disinformation designed to erode public faith in our democratic system. He cannot be trusted to oversee elections that he himself does not trust," writes former U.S. Rep. Jim Kolbe, a Republican who represented Southern Arizona from 1985 to 2007. 

Arizona Opinion: Inflation bill could lead to sunny days for Arizona families

Arizona Opinion: Inflation bill could lead to sunny days for Arizona families

OPINION: "For Arizona’s future, for our energy independence, and for our own wallets, the answer is clear – passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will create new and prosperous jobs for Arizonans and build an industry that will establish our home as a national and international leader in energy. Let’s get this done," writes Autumn Johnson, executive director of the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association.

Local Opinion: Political campaigns must stop their overt racism in their ads

Local Opinion: Political campaigns must stop their overt racism in their ads

OPINION: "Campaigns for elective office are expected to be about how to better our lives, from the ongoing drought and other impacts of the changing climate, to the urgencies facing the public schools, yet these political campaigns have decided that migrant and Mexican-bashing is the key to their election," write the Rev. Bart Smith, pastor of St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, and longtime human rights activist Isabel Garcia.

Local Opinion: Fatalities are but one tragedy of shootings

OPINION: "While loss of life is unquestionably the most immediate tragedy, it is important for the public to understand that today’s gunshot injuries, especially from a high-caliber military style round, are not like a sprained ankle or broken wrist," write Dr. John Twomey and Dr. Todd Grant. 

Local Opinion: Eyesore season needs to go

OPINION: "What I didn’t realize was the impact of the signs, here in Tucson. In Chicago, the signs were only blocking the blight of the city. But, in Tucson? How dare they! These signs that the politicians force us to see are not only an assault on our eyes," writes Oro Valley resident Rick Singer. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News