Arizona Opinion: As We Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Let’s Not Forget Latinos’ Contributions All Year Long

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the role Hispanic Americans have had in building and strengthening the history, culture and economy of our nation. Latinos make Arizona communities and our country better — 365 days a year.

As a community that values hard work, quality education, and giving back to one’s community, Arizona’s Latinos fuel the American Dream and produce generation after generation of leaders on all fronts.

For example:

Latino-owned businesses employ nearly 1 million Arizonans, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Hispanic immigrants pay $2.4 billion in Arizona state taxes annually, according to the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Nationwide, 7 out of 10 Latinos work in health care, emergency services, and other essential fields, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Statistics like these open people’s eyes to the reality of the Hispanic community and its significant impact locally, regionally and nationally. That’s why UnidosUS — the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization — recently launched a campaign in Arizona to share the stories of hardworking Latinos who make a difference in our communities every single day. Arizona State University, a longtime partner of UnidosUS, proudly joined the Count On Us campaign, to echo the powerful stories of Latino Sun Devils. As scientists, educators, artists, first responders, entrepreneurs and more, they share their talents, compassion, and knowledge to improve the quality of life in our communities, build a more robust economy, and create a brighter future for all.

Why is it important to share these statistics and stories? The future health and success of our nation depends on our ability to come together as Americans to create the future we want. The information highlighted in this campaign can serve to not only inspire people of all backgrounds to appreciate the diverse contributions of Latinos, but also to act as a catalyst to help address challenges that prevent Hispanics — and all Arizonans — from achieving their full potential.

While Latinos work hard and give so much to our country, too many in the Latino community lack equal access to the opportunities and tools everyone needs to build good lives for themselves and their families. Many jobs held by hardworking Hispanic men and women don’t pay enough to make ends meet or provide health insurance. Public schools educating Latino children do not get the resources to meet their learning needs and improve educational outcomes.

Our organizations value the Hispanic community’s contributions to our nation. UnidosUS works with 11 Arizona Affiliates — community-based organizations that help children receive quality education, provide families preventative and life-saving health care, empower more Latino entrepreneurs and small businesses, and more.

ASU was recognized this year as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, and in 2019, earned the “Seal of Excelencia” from Excelencia in Education for its efforts to support Latino student success.

These students are enmeshed in the Arizona community, volunteering, working, spending, and driving the economy. They are studying to be engineers, teachers, health professionals, business leaders, researchers and creatives. ASU joins our fellow Hispanic-Serving Institutions across Arizona — and across the nation — to help level the playing field and ensure that Latino students have every opportunity to learn, grow, and improve the future of our country.

Good education, health care, and employment are tools every person needs to thrive. When we all have access to these core needs, our communities and economy become stronger.

We are joining together to amplify the message that the Latino community is crucial to the well-being and prosperity of Arizona’s future.