I was 2 years old when I went on my first camping trip at Dead Horse Ranch State Park, a tiny little thing just north of Cottonwood. The name is hardly awe-inspiring, and while I am assured that at other times of the year it can be quite lovely, that weekend it was living up to its moniker with sticky, sweltering weather and a constant presence of biting flies turning the trip miserable for all involved. All except me. I had found something, a place that millions of people come to Arizona seeking, a place called the great outdoors.

This Earth Day, we should remember that Arizona is blessed, but with that blessing comes an obligation. The farms and towns, the cities and ranches of our great state, depend on water to survive. In 2017, we used roughly 7 million acre-feet of water. That number alone is not a problem – thanks to growing suburbs, innovation, and support from the state and federal government, we use less water today than we did half a century ago. But the Colorado River, our single greatest water source, has shrunk, posing an existential threat to Arizona. We need to balance our hydrological books.

Outside of Phoenix and Tucson, where Arizona’s landscape stops being merely interesting and becomes something truly beautiful, you’ll find dozens of farming, ranching, and mining communities. These are the people who live the water crisis that those of us in metro areas pretend to know so much about. For a farmer in Eloy or Coolidge, the drought contingency plan isn’t a sort of Damocles sword hanging over their head; it’s a sword that’s already fallen, forcing them to spend money they didn’t have to upgrade their irrigation system.

Unfortunately, some look at our water budget and see what happened to that farmer not as a tragedy but as a solution. This is deeply unserious. Over 130,000 Arizona jobs are supported by agriculture, and agriculture is the linchpin of communities across this great state. Time and time again, the agricultural community has shown that they are eager to increase efficiency, from supporting legislation that got rid of out-of-date “use it or lose it water laws” to supporting water management areas in rural Arizona. Farmers cannot be cut out of the solution to the water crisis.

So far, the picture looks bleak. Arizona is using more water than it needs, and many prefer to blame rural communities rather than search for solutions. However, there’s a great deal of reason to hope. Last year, Arizona allocated over $1.2 billion toward grants, loans, and potentially large-scale projects to increase efficiency and possibly increase supply by large bipartisan majorities. Not only will this money make Arizona’s water future brighter, it also shows the cross-partisan interest in solving Arizona’s water crisis.

The Legislature is far from the only place Arizonans are coming together to tackle water issues. Most obvious are the citywide programs to use less water, as municipalities across the state urge their citizens to think about how to conserve and preserve for decades to come. However, what often goes unseen and unsung are the individual homeowners, the businesses who take on projects of their own, who go out of their way to conserve water. Those individual actions matter, and just as importantly, they are in each of our hands.

It only takes a few hours of driving to realize how special Arizona is. From Havasupai to the Huachucas, Mount Baldy to the sun-kissed banks of the Colorado River, Arizona is blessed to be the home of some of the most stunning and varied landscapes on the planet. For us to continue to live in this amazing state, we must be conscious about our water use. Luckily, on this Earth Day, the future looks bright.