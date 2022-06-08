Arizona Opinion: Child tax credits are good for families, and politicians

With the second-highest COVID-19 death rate in the U.S., Arizona has suffered immensely over the past two-plus years. While Arizonans have kept their heads high and pushed on through the pandemic, the lasting economic impact of COVID-19 and the largest rise in inflation in 40 years remain huge barriers for families struggling with financial stability in our state.

While these challenges are daunting, there is one policy at our disposal that is proven to help Arizona families facing hard times. Our state’s political leaders should pay attention.

By reinstating the expanded monthly child tax credit, which expired earlier this year, 92% of all children in Arizona would benefit, and millions of families would see immediate relief from inflation. When it was in place, the payment provided Arizonan families with about $462 per month — significantly higher than the estimated cost of inflation, which currently adds $327 to families’ monthly bills. Voters remember that kind of impact.

The American Rescue Plan’s payments — up to $300 per month per eligible child under the age of 6 — were hailed as the “single best policy” of the Biden era. The payments not only lifted 109,000 Arizona children from poverty, they also reduced hunger among Hispanic families by a third and among Black families by a fourth. According to the Urban Institute, if the monthly payments were permanent they would decrease child poverty in Arizona by 43.6%.

That success rate is unheard of in social policy. But once the program expired, many Arizonan children who were lifted up, fell back into poverty.

As the cost of living increases, renewing the monthly payments would deliver much-needed help to over 2.3 million Arizona children and would especially benefit Arizona’s rural communities. A study from the Niskanen Center recently found that families living in rural areas received particularly outsized benefits from the expanded child tax credit. Additionally, a recent Columbia University study showed that monthly payments lift 30% more kids out of poverty versus an annual child tax credit payment.

Take Lupe Conchas, who works with low-income families across Arizona. He has seen firsthand how the pandemic disrupted his family’s way of life. He remembers the uncertainty of helping his younger sisters with their virtual classes when schools closed in March 2020. His mom had to make tough decisions to make ends meet and desperately needed a lifeline. In March 2021, Congress passed the Rescue Plan, and Lupe’s family became eligible to receive hundreds of dollars a month through the expanded child tax credit.

“My mom was able to buy groceries, pay the electric bill, and put gas in her car because she travels from the West Valley to northeast Scottsdale five times a week for work,” Lupe explained. His mom told him the monthly child tax credit gave her room to breathe.

Lupe isn’t just seeing his own family struggle. As Southwest Regional Organizer for Bread for the World, he works directly with parents and caregivers who, without the monthly payments, have to decide between food and electricity.

Not only is the CTC transformative for families, it’s also a winning political issue for candidates running for office. According to Data for Progress, over two-thirds (77%) of parents who received the monthly credit support the program but without the new child tax credit, voters made it known that they will take their vote elsewhere. Moreover, research shows that 63% of Arizona voters support expanding the child tax credit

The monthly child tax credit was an overwhelming success. They cut poverty and reduced hunger, and if we renew them they would cover the cost of inflation. Arizona’s political leaders would be on the right side of the policy and the politics if they would support renewing the monthly child tax credit payments this year.

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer: Ilana Lowery is the Arizona director of Common Sense Media, one of the country’s leading advocacy organizations, focused on the well-being of children and families.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

