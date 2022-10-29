Arizona Opinion: Choose lower bills and a renewable energy future

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

What can you do when your utility provider of electricity, water or natural gas increases your monthly bill? If the Arizona Corporation Commission didn’t exist, the answer would be, not very much. But the commission is only as effective as the commissioners you elect. That is why as you fill out your ballot, look closely at this race for two seats.

Lauren Kuby and Sandra Kennedy will ensure utilities prioritize water conservation and move our state rapidly towards affordable clean energy. Our opponents do not see an active role for commissioners and would let corporate utilities guide the future of the state. Arizona has too much at stake in the decades to come to be at the mercy of utility executives whose compensation is driven by quarterly reports to Wall Street, not the long-term success of our state.

We now live in an era where solar and wind are the best financial deal for you and your family. Solar should be the centerpiece of our energy system complemented by battery storage and wind, with existing nuclear and natural gas filling in gaps as storage technologies develop. And Arizona must regain its leadership position on energy efficiency.

More solar means lower bills today and price stability in the future. In contrast to natural gas and coal, solar relies upon a free and inexhaustible fuel source not impacted by the whims of international dictators. While solar prices continue to drop, Vladimir Putin’s war and other market forces sent natural gas prices to a 14-year high. Our opponents see no issue with Arizona’s current overdependence on natural gas, a polluting fossil fuel.

The commission regularly makes decisions that have considerable financial implications for large companies. This is why we need commissioners with unquestioned integrity, totally committed to transparency.

As a Tempe City Councilmember, Kuby spearheaded a ballot initiative to drive dark money out of politics that was approved by 91% of her city’s voters. As a commissioner, Kennedy issued a subpoena to the largest utility in the state that helped uncover an ongoing scheme by that utility to influence elections and pick its own regulators.

In contrast, one of our opponents worked for Southwest Gas for 16 years, a utility currently petitioning the commission for a rate increase. This is likely to be one of the first votes the new commission takes next year. The public deserves to know that old relationships will not influence the judgement of commissioners who are supposed to be the public’s voice.

We have big challenges to modernize the electric grid, ensure long-term water sustainability, and to keep utility rates low so your family and our economy thrive. Kuby and Kennedy will move our state boldly forward.