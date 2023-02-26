The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I’m a big fan of checks and balances. You might even call me an evangelist.

The founders of the United States and Arizona were careful to decentralize power. Divided government (and the natural tension between the branches) are big reasons why our republic is so resilient and has stood the test of time. Legislative branch oversight of the executive branch is essential.

Why? Because legislative oversight of executive agencies builds accountability. Accountability makes government responsive and effective.

When I first heard about the new Arizona Senate Director Nominations Committee, I thought, now there’s a good idea. The new committee might provide more in-depth oversight of nominees to important director positions. In my experience, the old method of screening director nominations in standing committees often led to cursory candidate reviews.

But what looked good on paper turned out to be bad in practice. Real bad.

Exhibit A comes from last week when the newly formed Committee on Director Nominations heard Gov. Hobbs’ nominee for the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. That “hearing” foreshadowed a brutal, if not impossible, confirmation process more intent on using political litmus tests than vetting candidates’ professional qualifications for important director positions.

The committee “hearing” became an airing of grievances about many of the public health policy decisions made during the pandemic by the Pima County Board of Supervisors. Some members of the committee (mainly the chair) disagreed with those policy decisions and held Dr. Cullen responsible. The committee spent three hours prosecuting Dr. Cullen only to vote along party lines to deny her advancement.

Their decision to vote her down was clearly made well before the committee “hearing.” In short, it was a sham hearing.

More than 30 medical and public health organizations submitted letters of support to the committee. Dr. Cullen was an ideal candidate to take the reins of an agency that has been sorely lacking in quality director-level leadership for many years. None of that mattered in the end.

Sadly, a super-talented director candidate has been lost. Dr. Cullen has had a decades-long career in health care and public health, having achieved the rank of Admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service and Assistant U.S. Surgeon General. She’s accomplished at running very large organizations with budgets well over a billion dollars. Her professional reputation is one of integrity, accountability, and commitment to evidence-based policy.

It’s not just Dr. Cullen who received a political litmus test hearing rather than a professional vetting. Elizabeth Alvarado-Thorson, Gov. Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Administration received the same treatment this week, this time about abortion of all things.

These positions are not easy to fill. They need a very specialized set of skills and expertise. In some cases, folks moved their families across the country to Arizona, only to get caught in political quicksand upon their arrival. That quicksand hurts our ability to retain qualified staff within these agencies and makes it harder to recruit additional local and national leaders.

Today, bitter partisanship and the way the Director Nominations Committee is being managed is delaying director installations and sabotaging the opportunity to recruit talented and qualified candidates to key posts.

If the committee leadership were to change their objective and vet the professional qualifications for the director positions, their work would be providing a valuable service. As it stands, the committee is basically just running off talent that Arizona state agencies desperately need.

That’s not checks and balances. It’s sabotage.

The problem isn’t the new committee. The problem is the way the committee is being led. If it doesn’t change, and quick, we’re all in a heap of trouble and ordinary Arizonans will be the ones that suffer.