The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The United States is currently facing a significant political crisis that could have devastating consequences for millions of working-class and retired Americans. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his fellow Republicans are threatening to drive the country into default on its debts unless they get what they want. And what they want is nothing short of terrifying – they want to cut funding for vital programs such as Social Security and Medicare, which are lifelines for millions of Americans who depend on them for survival.

This threat of default is not just an idle threat – it has real and severe implications for the country. If the United States defaults on its debts, its credit rating would plummet, and borrowing costs would skyrocket. This would, in turn, lead to a recession and job losses, which would hit working-class Americans the hardest. And if that wasn't bad enough, any cuts to programs like Social Security and Medicare would have a detrimental effect on millions of families and communities who rely on them to make ends meet.

For example, Arizona is a renowned destination for retirees, which makes it all the more shocking that ANY of our representatives in Congress would consider de-funding Social Security and Medicare. Are retirees prepared to be homeless, without medication, hungry, or move back in with their children? Are those children prepared to have their parents move back in with them because they can't afford food, medication, or housing? This is not the America that we want, and it's not the America that we deserve.

And it's not just retirees who would be affected – even working-class Americans who are currently contributing to these programs would be hurt by any cuts. These programs are a promise to all of us that if we work hard and contribute to society, we will be taken care of in their later years. To break that promise now would be a betrayal of the very values that America was founded on.

Thankfully, some Representatives are already taking action. Representatives Boyle, Kuster, and Jayapal have issued a sign-on letter calling for a clean vote to avoid the United States defaulting on its debts. As a constituent, I urge Representative Paul Gosar and other members of Congress to support this motion and indicate their opposition to negotiating cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and other critical programs that communities rely on.

All Representatives, especially Paul Gosar, must stand with President Biden and refuse to negotiate with extremists over simply paying bills. We must protect these critical programs that communities depend on and work towards expanding access to them to ensure that everyone can live with dignity and security.