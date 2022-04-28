Arizona Opinion: Counting down the days until summer

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Who doesn’t have fond memories of summer break? The beginning of the break meant time for summer adventures, for sporting competitions and time with family. But as the summer goes on, kids often miss being together with their friends. They are eager to get back into the classroom, to reconnect and to tackle new subjects.

After two years of uncertainty, physical distancing and communicating through a computer screen, the idea of being disconnected can be challenging for kids who thrive when spending time and learning with their peers. That’s why we’ve been hard at work to make sure summer 2022 offers opportunities for great moments with friends, academic challenge and adventure all at once.

Thanks to the AZ OnTrack Summer Camp that Gov. Ducey announced during his State of the State address and launched in March, we’re going to accelerate academic progress for students and offer them the kind of shared adventures and challenges that fortify friendships and instill renewed confidence. Advancing educational opportunities for Arizona students has been my lifelong passion, and I am so grateful that the governor has asked me to chair these camps. I am honored by his support and confidence, and so very up for the task.

This is a critical initiative, at a critical time. Every parent and teacher knows well that our students missed out on valuable learning time, as they experienced significant disruptions over the course of the past three school years. In the process, they lost the happy carelessness of being together in school and the joy of discovering new things with their peers. And alarmingly, they have fallen dramatically behind in school.

These losses are reflected in disappointing test results. Last year, just 38% of students passed the statewide English Language Arts test, and just 31% passed the math test. These numbers are far too low, and an approaching summer slide could make things worse.

We can’t let that happen. Arizona’s children cannot afford more time away from learning and shared adventures with friends after these two turbulent years. Gov. Ducey’s AZ OnTrack Summer Camp offers our children the time and attention they need to get back on track in critical areas like mathematics, reading, writing and American civics, plus new adventures and novel learning experiences.

The commitment we are seeing to Arizona students is phenomenal. Our teachers have been just heroic over the past few years, and could well decide to take time away this summer. But instead, our teachers and our youth leadership organizations have been committing to create these fantastic Summer Camp experiences. We’re hearing not just about high-level curricula, but about drone camps, robotics camps, theater camps, arts camps, outdoor adventure camps and so much more. I have full faith in all the leaders and stakeholders involved in this effort. They know how high the stakes are, and they are going to knock this out of the park. We should all be so grateful.

As the governor has emphasized, we want to ensure that all our teachers and youth leadership staff know they are valued. We’re offering competitive pay, professional development and additional benefits to camp educators and staff.

I am so hopeful that all parents and families will take advantage of this exciting opportunity. It is critical for Arizona’s kids, and it will benefit parents as well. I know how tough these past two years have been for hard-working parents. Balancing your job and your family is incredibly challenging. These camps will provide families a safe place for kids to learn, play and re-engage with friends while parents manage their countless other responsibilities.

For AZ OnTrack to be successful, we need as many families to enroll their kids as possible, so we are making sure that families who need the option can enroll their children at no cost. Providing access to all is one of our top priorities with this initiative. While schools are used to offering summer opportunities, they have not always been available to every family. The governor has allocated an initial $100 million for this program to ensure the summer camps can be available to all of our students.

These past two years, we all learned how much we value the beauty of a great education and of our children being together. Our kids need the confidence building that comes from conquering a challenge. They need to socialize with friends as real, live people — not avatars. They need this summer adventure. I’m grateful to the governor for making sure that the children across our state will have these opportunities.

While I would have loved these summer camps as a kid, I’m even more excited for them as an adult. This is the summer we can bring our children back together and help them rediscover their passion for learning, reignite the joy of conquering new challenges and get back to the wonder of just being with friends. I’m counting down the days until summer.

To all Arizona families, teachers and potential camp hosts — let’s get ready! Schools and youth groups can apply to host a camp now, and parents can get signed up now for updates about how to enroll today! Everybody can learn more at ontrack.az.gov.

Lisa Graham Keegan is the director of the AZ OnTrack Summer Camp Program and former state superintendent of public instruction.

