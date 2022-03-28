Arizona Opinion: HB2323 would end insurance discrimination of dogs

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Arizona House Bill 2323 is on the clock at the state Legislature. It successfully passed through House committees and the full House with bipartisan support and is now in the Arizona Senate. It deserves to be signed into law.
This amendment to Title 20 of Arizona Revised Statutes bans discriminatory profiling of dogs used by insurance companies to hit policyholders and policy seekers with higher rates, and even strip homeowners or renters of their insurance in a difficult Arizona housing market.
Consider the Phoenix couple who recently had their homeowner’s insurance revoked by Hartford Financial simply for adopting Echo, a sweet pit bull, into their family as a companion to their Australian shepherd. According to a local media story, the couple who brought Echo home from a shelter a few months back was blindsided when Hartford Financial canceled their insurance after completing the requested inspection of the couple’s home. The insurance cancellation letter referred to Echo as “an ineligible breed.” The family was understandably stunned.
“Echo came into our life, and she’s caused all kinds of fun things to happen …joy. She’s never nipped at any of our neighbors. My husband takes her for walks every morning. I was so shocked, surprised, (and) couldn’t believe someone would just discriminate against a breed.”
Despite the misconception, “pit bull” is an umbrella term and not a specific breed. Without DNA testing, no dogs can be accurately identified. Going just by looks is often inaccurate and unfair to the dogs. Yet this is exactly what insurance companies do.
Adoption gives a homeless animal a new lease on life and frees a kennel for another dog in need. Insurance companies are forcing families to make excruciating decisions while putting bounties on the heads of dogs they have profiled. This discrimination extends beyond dogs that resemble “pit bulls.” This profiling encompasses multiple types of dogs based on looks, size, reputation, and conjecture, regardless of how unfair and unscientific that is.
We can consider the look, size, and reputations of dogs but it is an absolute injustice to blindly define them without knowing their DNA, prioritizing their behaviors, and considering whether they are integrated into a loving family or subjected to a life of abuse and violence perpetrated by humans. As guardians, we must be responsible for our beloved dogs’ behaviors without the corporate blanket of presumption and bias.
Insurance companies would be better served advocating against backyard breeding, animal mistreatment, dogfighting, and the commercial selling of puppy mill puppies. They could elevate communities by supporting spay/neuter programs and our county shelters whose “occupants” hope a loving family brings them home today, without facing prejudice.
Let’s pass HB 2323!
Don Scott has been a guardian for 15 adopted dogs in his lifetime. He works as a change communications consultant and formerly served for five years as an award-winning volunteer state council chair for the Humane Society of the United States in Arizona.