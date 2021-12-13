Arizona Opinion: It’s time to take responsibility for climate change, pass Build Back Better now

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
More than four in 10 Americans breathe unhealthy air. Unfortunately, it’s even worse for many Arizonans. Tucson and Phoenix rank among the nation’s most polluted cities for ozone, both receiving an “F” from the American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report.
Vehicle tailpipe emissions mix with heat and sun to drive up ozone pollution, while drought conditions and other impacts from climate change like wildfires and dust contribute to particle pollution.
There is a way to cleaner, healthier air and mitigate climate change to boot.
Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the lives of Arizonans and, in doing so, create high-quality jobs and drive economic growth. The Build Back Better Act in Congress would make historic investments to help Arizonans mitigate many of the consequences of climate change and put our nation on a path toward cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030.
Climate change is no longer a threat in the distant future. We’re already living with its disruptive impacts like air pollution, heat-related deaths, extreme drought, larger and more destructive wildfires and increasingly worrisome water shortages.
Build Back Better includes billions of dollars to address the root causes of climate change, including incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and investments in clean energy and clean transportation – all of which would contribute to cleaning up our air-quality problem in Arizona.
Passage of the bill would build on the successful first steps taken when Congress approved the bipartisan infrastructure package on Nov. 15. Many thanks go to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for helping to broker the legislation, as well as Tucson’s own Sen. Mark Kelly and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick for supporting it.
With the infrastructure bill, help is on the way, in the form of investments in better roads and bridges, clean water and a more robust electric grid.
Just as importantly, the infrastructure package promises to make at least $76 million to build electric vehicle chargers in Arizona as part of a national network, as noted by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Nov. 19 in Phoenix. That’s great for Arizona, which has established itself as a growing national hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.
But more needs to be done.
Passing the Build Back Better Act would take climate action to new levels by doing even more to encourage a transition to clean energy.
It would invest $3 billion in community-led projects that address environmental and health impacts related to pollution and climate change, and $29 billion for finance institutions that support the rapid deployment of low- and zero-emission technologies.
The act calls for investments in clean transportation by cutting the price of an electric vehicle by $12,500, building a half-million charging stations and converting U.S. Postal Service trucks to EVs and converting dirty diesel school buses to clean, electric ones.
Not only will this improve air quality, it’ll mitigate the negative health impacts associated with air pollution, such as asthma, impaired lung function and lung cancer.
We can’t afford to wait any longer. If we don’t seize this opportunity to act now, we may not get another chance. The last big U.S. policy opportunity to address climate change was over a decade ago, and we can’t avoid its worst impacts if we wait that long again.
My hope is that Arizona Sens. Sinema and Kelly take advantage of the momentum in Congress and support the Build Back Better legislation. It is the climate and health opportunity of this generation, and Arizonans need this more than ever.
Will Humble is executive director of Arizona Public Health Association and former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. You can follow him on Twitter at @willhumble_az