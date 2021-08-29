Arizona Opinion: Kamala Harris’ remarks on migration were disappointing — here’s why

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
“Do not come.”
The three-word remark from Vice President Kamala Harris during her first official trip to Central America were, suffice to say, disappointing. More than disappointing, they were the perfect example of the disconnect between U.S. policymakers and the lives of migrants seeking compassion and asylum.
The statement seems simple.
The United States has a migrant problem? Stop them from coming.
However, reality isn’t this easy. This solution circumvents the issue, rather than addressing it.
The Biden administration has touted a “root causes” approach to addressing migrants from Central America. To suppress migration along the southern border, strategies must focus on long-term solutions that address the reasons and causal factors that compel migrants to come to the United States.
Harris and her team don’t seem to fully grasp what the root causes of migration are, much less how to fix them without leaving current and potential migrants to founder without aid.
The Biden administration has stated human trafficking and corruption are primary drivers for migration and their plan is to focus on these issues. The current plan is a four-year, $4 billion strategy to “address the factors driving migration from Central America” and “build security and prosperity” in Central America. However, there are major errors and omissions with this plan, beyond the fact that $4 billion isn’t nearly enough.
First, human trafficking, as it exists at the southern border, is a strategy for migration, not a root cause. Human trafficking is not what motivates migrants to leave their home countries for the United States. The act of exploiting and charging migrants to be smuggled into the United States didn’t exist prior to migration.
People don’t travel from San Francisco to New York City because there are flights, there are flights from San Francisco to New York City because people want to travel. Stopping human trafficking will only block a method of migration. It does not address root causes and will not stop migrants from coming.
Second, while corruption is a pressing issue in Central America, it is not one for the United States to fix on its own. Addressing corruption requires a strategy of long-term commitment and purposeful actions. It requires Latin America to take the lead and the United States to acknowledge our historic involvement in supporting corrupt regimes throughout the region and to pledge assistance based on mutually shared goals.
Although the Biden plan aims to issue loans for affordable housing and infrastructure development, in addition to creating jobs and addressing security concerns, the amount is not enough to address the economic inequities in Central America. It also ignores the cycle of poverty and violence. Providing small loans is a waste of resources and has previously been unsuccessful in Latin America, rarely making their way to those in need.
Third, while increased funding may focus on the lack of economic opportunity in Central America, this plan ignores other key drivers for migration, such as climate change. While Harris has acknowledged that climate is a driver for migration, the existing plans don’t consider it important enough to address.
The complexity of root causes of migration from Central America requires a long-term commitment to addressing: the interrelated issues of gang and state supported violence, inequitable economic development (that the U.S. has historically supported) as well as the impact of climate change on migration.
Biden’s plan requires a better-informed needs assessment, with input from current and potential migrants. This means addressing violence, climate change, and equitable economic development that doesn’t solely benefit United States’ interests and business interests of the wealthy in Central America.
Maybe then, Vice President Harris, migrants won’t come.
Jillian Wu is a second generation immigrant from San Francisco working toward her Masters of Public Health at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health with a certificate in health communication. She completed her summer field practicum as a summer intern with the Southeast Arizona Area Health Education Center, a nonprofit dedicated to improving border and migrant health through advocacy, research, and action.