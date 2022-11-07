 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PINAL COUNTY OPINION

Arizona Opinion: My plea to fellow Arizonans: Have faith in our elections

Roberto Reveles

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I excitedly cast my very first vote 70 years ago in my hometown of Miami, Arizona. Since that first vote in 1952, I’ve felt the excitement of voting at every election. This year, however, with early voting underway, a very different sense is paramount.

Today instead of feeling excited to vote, I’m filled with a sense of dreadful concern and urgency for my family, my community, my Arizona and my America.

Much is on the line this election, with several candidates on the ballot openly admitting they don’t accept the results of the 2020 election; saying they won’t accept this November’s election if their team is not victorious; and, if elected, they commit to overturning the results of any free and fair election in 2024 if they disagree with the outcome.

People are also reading…

Just as concerning is the unpredictability of how fired-up people will react if the results of this year’s midterm election do not go their way.

In 2020, we saw an unprecedented, violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol encouraged by Donald Trump’s illegal attempt to hold onto power. Closer to home, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and other elected officials received death threats and protests outside their homes.

Now, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have identified Arizona as a top state for threats to elections officials and poll workers in 2022. Politicians, including law enforcement officials, openly intimidate people at the polls in concert with extremist vigilantes harassing voters at official ballot drop boxes.

The risk of violence is inflamed by elected officials, media personalities, and candidates who continue to spread lies about the validity of the 2020 election. Myths about voter fraud have been debunked by various sources, including the courts who have thrown out frivolous lawsuits. Yet, people with wide platforms like Kari Lake and Mark Finchem continue to sow doubt in the minds of voters. Their goal is clear: They want to soften the ground to be able to overturn future elections if they disagree with the will of voters.

They are playing a dangerous game and my plea to my fellow Arizonans is: don’t let these extremists manipulate you. We must remember that our devotion to truth and united patriotism to our Constitution has always made our nation strong.

Arizona is facing genuine problems, ranging from our water sources drying up to the privatization of education, to the threatened cuts to our Social Security and Medicare. While we might not all agree on every issue, we must return to a time of neighbors sitting across from one another, seeing each other’s humanity, and respecting our different perspectives. We must return to a time where facts are facts and where trusted sources of information are believed over conspiracy theorists who seek only to divide us. We must remember that we have more in common with the person on the side of the road asking for money than with the billionaire who contributes $5,000 to a political candidate who promises to provide tax cuts for the wealthy.

When you vote this year, I encourage you to have faith in our elections which are the trusted foundation of our American institutions of governance. Remember that close to 80% of Arizonans vote by mail, a system that is one of the best in the country and has been certified by every Arizona county and every court as safe, factual, and truthful.

We must all accept the certified decisions of the majority of our neighbors when the results are released. And most of all, no matter how you vote, I urge you to participate and ensure our continued existence as a constitutional democratic republic.

Reject the insurrectionist extremists. Let us celebrate that we have kept the faith of our nation’s founders by rejecting autocracy and supporting democracy.

Roberto Reveles is a native Arizonan who currently resides in Pinal County. Reveles served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He spent 20 years on staff with Arizona congressmen, including Stewart Udall and Morris Udall. Reveles has long been an advocate for voting rights in the Latino community, working with several nonprofit organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arizona Opinion: Real Christianity means welcoming strangers

Arizona Opinion: Real Christianity means welcoming strangers

OPINION: "I’m sure you will see, as I have, that for all the 'God talk' that Christian nationalists throw around, their attitudes and actions are starkly antithetical to the gospel of love and inclusion for all advocated by the Jesus they claim to believe in," writes Rev. Gary Nelson, a former conservative pastor in Payson.

Local Opinion: How I’ll fight for you in Congress

Local Opinion: How I’ll fight for you in Congress

OPINION: "I hope to add my name to the list of strong women who have represented our community in Washington, from Gabrielle Giffords to Ann Kirkpatrick. Regardless of the outcome of my race, I’m proud of the campaign I’ve run and grateful for the opportunity to participate in our democracy," writes Kirsten Engel, the Democratic candidate in Congressional District 6. 

Curt Prendergast: This could be a rough week

Curt Prendergast: This could be a rough week

OPINION: "Let's keep our heads for the next few weeks. It could be chaotic, but we'll get through it. When the dust settles, we'll get to work figuring out if we still have a functioning democracy in Arizona," writes Curt Prendergast, the Star's opinion editor. 

Local Opinion: Last stand for democracy

Local Opinion: Last stand for democracy

OPINION: "At the top of the heap, Trump-loving Kari Lake vomits the same force-fed horse pucky her employer handed her for 22 years. Now she waltzes into the political arena with precisely zero political experience, slick-tongued with high-horse arrogance, divisive talking points and one alarming new angle, to eliminate democracy," writes Tucsonan Pepper Provenzano. 

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

OPINION: "I am a father of four, and if being a parent has taught me anything, it’s that what I say and do is a model for their behavior. I routinely see some PCC board members from the dais launching deeply personal attacks against other board members’ character. If my children said anything like what I routinely hear watching PCC board meetings, I’d be mortified," writes Greg Taylor, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board in District 4.

Local Opinion: This is who we can be

Local Opinion: This is who we can be

OPINION: "Starting right this minute, resolve to make a positive difference. Anything uplifting or generous you do can be contagious and spread like wildfire," writes Green Valley resident Paul McCreary. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News